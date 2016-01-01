Configuring Settings

To specify settings for your ClickHouse Cloud service for a specific user or role, you must use SQL-driven Settings Profiles. Applying Settings Profiles ensures that the settings you configure persist, even when your services stop, idle, and upgrade. To learn more about Settings Profiles, please see this page.

Please note that XML-based Settings Profiles and configuration files are currently not supported for ClickHouse Cloud.

To learn more about the settings you can specify for your ClickHouse Cloud service, please see all possible settings by category in our docs.