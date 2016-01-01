Cloud Endpoints API

The ClickHouse Cloud Endpoints API endpoint is available on https://api.clickhouse.cloud/static-ips.json .

This API provides the endpoints for ClickHouse Cloud services, such as ingress/egress IPs and AWS S3 endpoints per region and cloud.

If you are using integration like the MySQL or PostgreSQL Engine, it is possible that you need to authorize ClickHouse Cloud to access your instances.

You could use this API to retrieve the public IPs and configure them in firewalls or Authorized networks in GCP or in Security Groups for Azure, AWS or in any other infrastructure egress management system you are using.

For example, to allow access from a ClickHouse Service hosted on AWS in the region ap-south-1, you can add the egress_ips addresses for that region:

❯ curl -s https://api.clickhouse.cloud/static-ips.json | jq '.'

{

"aws": [

{

"cell": "cell0",

"egress_ips": [

"3.110.39.68",

"15.206.7.77",

"3.6.83.17"

],

"ingress_ips": [

"15.206.78.111",

"3.6.185.108",

"43.204.6.248"

],

"region": "ap-south-1",

"s3_endpoint": "vpce-0a975c9130d07276d"

},

...



For example a ClickHouse cloud service running in us-east-2 using the integration to connect to an RDS in AWS, should have the following Inbound security group rules: