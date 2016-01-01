Invitations
List all invitations
Returns list of all organization invitations.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
|id
|uuid
|Unique invitation ID.
|Email of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
|createdAt
|date-time
|Invitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
|expireAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"role": "string",
"id": "uuid",
"email": "email",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"expireAt": "date-time"
}
Create an invitation
Creates organization invitation.
|Method
|Path
|POST
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization to invite a user to.
Body Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|string
|Email of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
|id
|uuid
|Unique invitation ID.
|Email of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
|createdAt
|date-time
|Invitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
|expireAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"role": "string",
"id": "uuid",
"email": "email",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"expireAt": "date-time"
}
Get invitation details
Returns details for a single organization invitation.
|Method
|Path
|GET
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations/:invitationId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
|Organization invitation ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.
Response
Response Schema
|Name
|Type
|Description
|role
|string
|Role of the member in the organization.
|id
|uuid
|Unique invitation ID.
|Email of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
|createdAt
|date-time
|Invitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
|expireAt
|date-time
|Timestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.
Sample response
{
"role": "string",
"id": "uuid",
"email": "email",
"createdAt": "date-time",
"expireAt": "date-time"
}
Delete organization invitation
Deletes a single organization invitation.
|Method
|Path
|DELETE
|/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations/:invitationId
Request
Path Params
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Organization ID
|uuid
|ID of the organization that has the invitation.
|Organization invitation ID
|uuid
|ID of the requested organization.