Invitations

List all invitations

Returns list of all organization invitations.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
iduuidUnique invitation ID.
emailemailEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
createdAtdate-timeInvitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
expireAtdate-timeTimestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "role": "string",
  "id": "uuid",
  "email": "email",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "expireAt": "date-time"
}

Create an invitation

Creates organization invitation.

MethodPath
POST/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization to invite a user to.

Body Params

NameTypeDescription
emailstringEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
iduuidUnique invitation ID.
emailemailEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
createdAtdate-timeInvitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
expireAtdate-timeTimestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "role": "string",
  "id": "uuid",
  "email": "email",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "expireAt": "date-time"
}

Get invitation details

Returns details for a single organization invitation.

MethodPath
GET/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations/:invitationId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the requested organization.
Organization invitation IDuuidID of the requested organization.

Response

Response Schema

NameTypeDescription
rolestringRole of the member in the organization.
iduuidUnique invitation ID.
emailemailEmail of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
createdAtdate-timeInvitation creation timestamp. ISO-8601.
expireAtdate-timeTimestamp the invitation expires. ISO-8601.

Sample response

{
  "role": "string",
  "id": "uuid",
  "email": "email",
  "createdAt": "date-time",
  "expireAt": "date-time"
}

Delete organization invitation

Deletes a single organization invitation.

MethodPath
DELETE/v1/organizations/:organizationId/invitations/:invitationId

Request

Path Params

NameTypeDescription
Organization IDuuidID of the organization that has the invitation.
Organization invitation IDuuidID of the requested organization.