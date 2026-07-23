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En esta guía aprenderás a crear un agente de IA con Upsonic que puede interactuar con el Playground de SQL de ClickHouse mediante el servidor MCP de ClickHouse.
Notebook de ejemploEste ejemplo está disponible como notebook en el repositorio de ejemplos.

Requisitos previos

  • Necesitarás tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
  • Necesitarás tener pip instalado en tu sistema.
  • Necesitarás una clave de API de OpenAI.
Puedes seguir los pasos siguientes desde el REPL de Python o mediante un script.
1

Instalar bibliotecas

Instala la biblioteca mcp-agent ejecutando los siguientes comandos:
2

Configurar credenciales

A continuación, deberás proporcionar tu clave de API de OpenAI:
Response
A continuación, defina las credenciales necesarias para conectarse al Playground de SQL de ClickHouse:
3

Inicializar el MCP Server y el agente de Upsonic

Ahora configure el ClickHouse MCP server para que apunte al ClickHouse SQL playground, inicialice el agente y hágale una pregunta:
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026