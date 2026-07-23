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En esta guía, aprenderás a crear un agente de IA con LangChain/LangGraph que pueda interactuar con el SQL playground de ClickHouse mediante el servidor MCP de ClickHouse.
Notebook de ejemploPuedes encontrar este ejemplo como un notebook en el repositorio de ejemplos.

Requisitos previos

  • Debes tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
  • Debes tener pip instalado en tu sistema.
  • Necesitarás una clave de API de Anthropic o una clave de API de otro proveedor de LLM.
Puedes ejecutar los siguientes pasos desde tu REPL de Python o mediante un script.
1

Instalar bibliotecas

Instale las bibliotecas requeridas ejecutando los siguientes comandos:
2

Configura las credenciales

A continuación, tendrás que proporcionar tu clave de API de Anthropic:
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Uso de otro proveedor de LLMSi no tienes una clave de API de Anthropic y quieres usar otro proveedor de LLM, puedes consultar las instrucciones para configurar tus credenciales en la documentación de proveedores de LangChain
3

Inicialice el servidor MCP

Ahora configure el ClickHouse MCP server para que apunte al ClickHouse SQL playground:
4

Configura el manejador del flujo

Al trabajar con Langchain y ClickHouse MCP server, los resultados de las consultas suelen devolverse como datos en streaming en lugar de una única respuesta. En el caso de grandes conjuntos de datos o consultas analíticas complejas cuyo procesamiento puede llevar tiempo, es importante configurar un manejador del flujo. Sin un manejo adecuado, esta salida en streaming puede ser difícil de utilizar en tu aplicación.Configura el manejador para la salida en streaming de modo que sea más fácil de procesar:
5

Llama al agente

Por último, llama a tu agente y pregúntale quién ha aportado más código a ClickHouse:
Deberías ver una respuesta similar a la que se muestra a continuación:
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Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026