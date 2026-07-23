I'll help you find who has committed the most code to ClickHouse by exploring the available databases and tables to locate git commit data.

🔧 list_databases ✅ I can see there's a `git` database which likely contains git commit information. Let me explore the tables in that database:

🔧 list_tables ✅ Perfect! I can see the `clickhouse_commits` table in the git database contains ClickHouse commit data with 80,644 commits. This table has information about each commit including the author, lines added/deleted, files modified, etc. Let me query this table to find who has committed the most code based on different metrics.

🔧 run_select_query ✅ Let me also look at just the lines added to see who has contributed the most new code:

🔧 run_select_query ✅ Based on the ClickHouse git commit data, **Alexey Milovidov** has committed the most code to ClickHouse by several measures:

## Key Statistics:

1. **Most Total Lines Changed**: Alexey Milovidov with **1,696,929 total lines changed** (853,049 added + 843,880 deleted)

2. **Most Lines Added**: Alexey Milovidov with **853,049 lines added**

3. **Most Commits**: Alexey Milovidov with **15,375 commits**

4. **Most Files Changed**: Alexey Milovidov with **73,529 files changed**

## Top Contributors by Lines Added:

1. **Alexey Milovidov**: 853,049 lines added (15,375 commits)

2. **s-kat**: 541,609 lines added (50 commits)

3. **Nikolai Kochetov**: 219,020 lines added (4,218 commits)

4. **alesapin**: 193,566 lines added (4,783 commits)

5. **Vitaly Baranov**: 168,807 lines added (1,152 commits)