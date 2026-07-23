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En esta guía, aprenderás a crear un agente de OpenAI que pueda interactuar con el Playground SQL de ClickHouse mediante el servidor MCP de ClickHouse.
Notebook de ejemploEste ejemplo está disponible como notebook en el repositorio de ejemplos.

Requisitos previos

  • Deberás tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
  • Deberás tener pip instalado en tu sistema.
  • Deberás tener una API key de OpenAI
Puedes seguir los pasos siguientes desde el REPL de Python o mediante un script.
1

Instalar bibliotecas

Instale la biblioteca necesaria con los siguientes comandos:
2

Configurar credenciales

A continuación, deberás proporcionar tu clave de API de OpenAI:
Response
3

Inicializar el servidor MCP y el agente de OpenAI

Ahora configure el ClickHouse MCP server para que apunte al playground de ClickHouse SQL, inicialice su agente de OpenAI y hágale una pregunta:
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026