Notebook de ejemploEste ejemplo está disponible como notebook en el repositorio de ejemplos.
Requisitos previos
- Deberás tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
- Deberás tener
pipinstalado en tu sistema.
- Deberás tener una API key de OpenAI
1
Instalar bibliotecas
Instale la biblioteca necesaria con los siguientes comandos:
pip install -q --upgrade pip
pip install -q openai-agents
2
Configurar credenciales
A continuación, deberás proporcionar tu clave de API de OpenAI:
import os, getpass
os.environ["OPENAI_API_KEY"] = getpass.getpass("Enter OpenAI API Key:")
Response
Enter OpenAI API Key: ········
3
Inicializar el servidor MCP y el agente de OpenAI
Ahora configure el ClickHouse MCP server para que apunte al playground de ClickHouse SQL, inicialice su agente de OpenAI y hágale una pregunta:
from agents.mcp import MCPServer, MCPServerStdio
from agents import Agent, Runner, trace
import json
def simple_render_chunk(chunk):
"""Simple version that just filters important events"""
# Tool calls
if (hasattr(chunk, 'type') and
chunk.type == 'run_item_stream_event'):
if chunk.name == 'tool_called':
tool_name = chunk.item.raw_item.name
args = chunk.item.raw_item.arguments
print(f"🔧 Tool: {tool_name}({args})")
elif chunk.name == 'tool_output':
try:
# Handle both string and already-parsed output
if isinstance(chunk.item.output, str):
output = json.loads(chunk.item.output)
else:
output = chunk.item.output
# Handle both dict and list formats
if isinstance(output, dict):
if output.get('type') == 'text':
text = output['text']
if 'Error' in text:
print(f"❌ Error: {text}")
else:
print(f"✅ Result: {text[:100]}...")
elif isinstance(output, list) and len(output) > 0:
# Handle list format
first_item = output[0]
if isinstance(first_item, dict) and first_item.get('type') == 'text':
text = first_item['text']
if 'Error' in text:
print(f"❌ Error: {text}")
else:
print(f"✅ Result: {text[:100]}...")
else:
# Fallback - just print the raw output
print(f"✅ Result: {str(output)[:100]}...")
except (json.JSONDecodeError, AttributeError, KeyError) as e:
# Fallback to raw output if parsing fails
print(f"✅ Result: {str(chunk.item.output)[:100]}...")
elif chunk.name == 'message_output_created':
try:
content = chunk.item.raw_item.content
if content and len(content) > 0:
print(f"💬 Response: {content[0].text}")
except (AttributeError, IndexError):
print(f"💬 Response: {str(chunk.item)[:100]}...")
# Text deltas for streaming
elif (hasattr(chunk, 'type') and
chunk.type == 'raw_response_event' and
hasattr(chunk, 'data') and
hasattr(chunk.data, 'type') and
chunk.data.type == 'response.output_text.delta'):
print(chunk.data.delta, end='', flush=True)
async with MCPServerStdio(
name="ClickHouse SQL Playground",
params={
"command": "uv",
"args": [
'run',
'--with', 'mcp-clickhouse',
'--python', '3.13',
'mcp-clickhouse'
],
"env": env
}, client_session_timeout_seconds = 60
) as server:
agent = Agent(
name="Assistant",
instructions="Use the tools to query ClickHouse and answer questions based on those files.",
mcp_servers=[server],
)
message = "What's the biggest GitHub project so far in 2025?"
print(f"\n\nRunning: {message}")
with trace("Biggest project workflow"):
result = Runner.run_streamed(starting_agent=agent, input=message, max_turns=20)
async for chunk in result.stream_events():
simple_render_chunk(chunk)
Response
Running: What's the biggest GitHub project so far in 2025?
🔧 Tool: list_databases({})
✅ Result: amazon
bluesky
country
covid
default
dns
environmental
food
forex
geo
git
github
hackernews
imdb
log...
🔧 Tool: list_tables({"database":"github"})
✅ Result: {
"database": "github",
"name": "actors_per_repo",
"comment": "",
"columns": [
{
"...
🔧 Tool: run_select_query({"query":"SELECT repo_name, MAX(stars) FROM github.top_repos_mv"})
✅ Result: {
"status": "error",
"message": "Query failed: HTTPDriver for https://sql-clickhouse.clickhouse....
🔧 Tool: run_select_query({"query":"SELECT repo_name, stars FROM github.top_repos ORDER BY stars DESC LIMIT 1"})
✅ Result: {
"repo_name": "sindresorhus/awesome",
"stars": 402893
}...
The biggest GitHub project in 2025, based on stars, is "[sindresorhus/awesome](https://github.com/sindresorhus/awesome)" with 402,893 stars.💬 Response: The biggest GitHub project in 2025, based on stars, is "[sindresorhus/awesome](https://github.com/sindresorhus/awesome)" with 402,893 stars.