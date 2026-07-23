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En esta guía, aprenderás a crear un agente de IA con DSPy que puede interactuar con el Playground de SQL de ClickHouse mediante el servidor MCP de ClickHouse.

Requisitos previos

  • Debes tener Python instalado en el sistema.
  • Debes tener pip instalado en el sistema.
  • Necesitarás una clave de API de Anthropic o una clave de API de otro proveedor de LLM.
Puedes ejecutar los siguientes pasos desde el REPL de Python o mediante un script.
Notebook de ejemploEste ejemplo está disponible como notebook en el repositorio de ejemplos.
1

Instale las bibliotecas

Ejecute los siguientes comandos con pip para instalar las bibliotecas necesarias:
2

Configura las credenciales

A continuación, deberás proporcionar tu clave de API de Anthropic:
Usar otro proveedor de LLMSi no tienes una clave de API de Anthropic y quieres usar otro proveedor de LLM, puedes consultar las instrucciones para configurar tus credenciales en la documentación de DSPy
A continuación, define las credenciales necesarias para conectarte al Playground de SQL de ClickHouse:
3

Inicializar el servidor MCP

Ahora configura el servidor MCP de ClickHouse para que apunte al Playground de SQL de ClickHouse.
4

Inicializar el LLM

A continuación, inicialice el LLM con la siguiente línea:
5

Ejecutar el agente

Por último, inicialice y ejecute el agente:
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026