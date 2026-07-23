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En esta guía aprenderás a crear un agente de IA con Microsoft Agent framework que puede interactuar con el Playground de SQL de ClickHouse mediante el ClickHouse MCP server.
Cuaderno de ejemploEste ejemplo está disponible como cuaderno en el repositorio de ejemplos.

Requisitos previos

  • Necesitarás tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
  • Necesitarás tener pip instalado en tu sistema.
  • Necesitarás una clave de API de OpenAI
Puedes realizar los siguientes pasos desde el REPL de Python o mediante un script.
1

Instalar bibliotecas

Instala la biblioteca de Microsoft Agent Framework ejecutando los siguientes comandos:
2

Configurar credenciales

A continuación, tendrás que proporcionar tu clave de API de OpenAI:
Response
A continuación, defina las credenciales necesarias para conectarse al Playground de SQL de ClickHouse:
3

Inicializa el servidor MCP y el agente del framework de Microsoft Agent

Ahora configura el ClickHouse MCP server para que apunte al Playground de SQL de ClickHouse y también inicializa nuestro agente y hazle una pregunta:
La salida de este script se muestra a continuación:
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026