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En esta guía, aprenderás a crear un LlamaIndex agente de IA que pueda interactuar con el Playground de SQL de ClickHouse usando el servidor MCP de ClickHouse.
Notebook de ejemploEste ejemplo está disponible como notebook en el repositorio examples.

Requisitos previos

  • Debes tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
  • Debes tener pip instalado en tu sistema.
  • Necesitarás una API key de Anthropic o una API key de otro proveedor de LLM
Puedes ejecutar los siguientes pasos desde tu REPL de Python o mediante un script.
1

Instalar librerías

Instala las librerías necesarias ejecutando los siguientes comandos:
2

Configura las credenciales

A continuación, deberás proporcionar tu clave de API de Anthropic:
Response
Usar otro proveedor de LLMSi no tienes una API key de Anthropic y quieres usar otro proveedor de LLM, puedes consultar las instrucciones para configurar tus credenciales en la documentación de LlamaIndex sobre “LLMs”
3

Inicializar el servidor MCP

Ahora configure el servidor MCP de ClickHouse para que apunte al Playground de SQL de ClickHouse. Tendrá que convertirlas de funciones de Python a herramientas de Llama Index:
4

Crear un agente

Ahora ya estás listo para crear un agente que tenga acceso a esas herramientas. Establece en 10 el número máximo de invocaciones de herramientas en una sola ejecución. Puedes modificar este parámetro si quieres:
5

Inicializar el LLM

Inicializa el modelo Claude Sonnet 4.0 con el código siguiente:
6

Ejecuta el agente

Por último, puedes hacerle una pregunta al agente:
La respuesta es extensa, por lo que se ha truncado en la respuesta de ejemplo a continuación:
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026