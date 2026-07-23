Added user message to memory: What's the most popular repository?

=== LLM Response ===

I'll help you find the most popular repository. Let me first explore the available databases and tables to understand the data structure.

=== Calling Function ===

Calling function: list_databases with args: {}

=== Function Output ===

meta=None content=[TextContent(type='text', text='amazon

bluesky

country

covid

default

dns

environmental

food

forex

geo

git

github

hackernews

imdb

logs

metrica

mgbench

mta

noaa

nyc_taxi

nypd

ontime

opensky

otel

otel_v2

pypi

random

reddit

rubygems

stackoverflow

star_schema

stock

system

tw_weather

twitter

uk

wiki

words

youtube', annotations=None)] isError=False

=== LLM Response ===

I can see there's a `github` database which likely contains repository data. Let me explore the tables in that database.

=== Calling Function ===

Calling function: list_tables with args: {"database": "github"}

=== Function Output ===

...

...

...

=== LLM Response ===

Based on the GitHub data, **the most popular repository is `sindresorhus/awesome`** with **402,292 stars**.

Here are the top 10 most popular repositories by star count:

1. **sindresorhus/awesome** - 402,292 stars

2. **996icu/996.ICU** - 388,413 stars

3. **kamranahmedse/developer-roadmap** - 349,097 stars

4. **donnemartin/system-design-primer** - 316,524 stars

5. **jwasham/coding-interview-university** - 313,767 stars

6. **public-apis/public-apis** - 307,227 stars

7. **EbookFoundation/free-programming-books** - 298,890 stars

8. **facebook/react** - 286,034 stars

9. **vinta/awesome-python** - 269,320 stars

10. **freeCodeCamp/freeCodeCamp** - 261,824 stars