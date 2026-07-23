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En esta guía aprenderás a crear un agente de IA con CrewAI que puede interactuar con el playground SQL de ClickHouse mediante el ClickHouse MCP server.
Notebook de ejemploPuedes encontrar este ejemplo como un notebook en el repositorio de ejemplos.

Requisitos previos

  • Debes tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
  • Debes tener pip instalado en tu sistema.
  • Debes contar con una clave de API de OpenAI.
Puedes ejecutar los siguientes pasos desde tu REPL de Python o mediante un script.
1

Instalar bibliotecas

Instale la biblioteca CrewAI ejecutando los siguientes comandos:
2

Configurar las credenciales

A continuación, deberás proporcionar tu clave de API de OpenAI:
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A continuación, define las credenciales necesarias para conectarte al playground de ClickHouse SQL:
3

Inicializar el servidor MCP y el agente de CrewAI

Ahora configure el servidor ClickHouse MCP para que apunte al entorno interactivo (playground) de ClickHouse SQL y además inicialice nuestro agente y házle una pregunta:
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Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026