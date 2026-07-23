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En esta guía aprenderás a crear un agente de IA con Agno que puede interactuar con el SQL playground de ClickHouse mediante el servidor MCP de ClickHouse.
Notebook de ejemploEste ejemplo está disponible como notebook en el repositorio de ejemplos.

Requisitos previos

  • Deberás tener Python instalado en tu sistema.
  • Deberás tener pip instalado en tu sistema.
  • Necesitarás una API key de Anthropic o una API key de otro proveedor de LLM.
Puedes ejecutar los siguientes pasos desde tu REPL de Python o mediante un script.
1

Instalar bibliotecas

Instala la biblioteca Agno con los siguientes comandos:
2

Configurar credenciales

A continuación, deberás proporcionar tu API key de Anthropic:
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Usar otro proveedor de LLMSi no tienes una API key de Anthropic y quieres usar otro proveedor de LLM, puedes consultar las instrucciones para configurar tus credenciales en la documentación de Agno
A continuación, define las credenciales necesarias para conectarte al Playground de ClickHouse SQL:
3

Inicializa el servidor MCP y el agente de Agno

Ahora configura el ClickHouse MCP server para que apunte al ClickHouse SQL playground y luego inicializa nuestro agente de Agno y hazle una pregunta:
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Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026