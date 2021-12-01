deltaSum
Sums the arithmetic difference between consecutive rows. If the difference is negative, it is ignored.
note
The underlying data must be sorted for this function to work properly. If you would like to use this function in a materialized view, you most likely want to use the deltaSumTimestamp method instead.
Syntax
deltaSum(value)
Arguments
Returned value
- A gained arithmetic difference of the
Integeror
Floattype.
Examples
Query:
SELECT deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3]));
Result:
┌─deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3]))─┐
│ 2 │
└────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3, 0, 3, 4, 2, 3]));
Result:
┌─deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3, 0, 3, 4, 2, 3]))─┐
│ 7 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT deltaSum(arrayJoin([2.25, 3, 4.5]));
Result:
┌─deltaSum(arrayJoin([2.25, 3, 4.5]))─┐
│ 2.25 │
└─────────────────────────────────────┘