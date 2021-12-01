Skip to main content

deltaSum

Sums the arithmetic difference between consecutive rows. If the difference is negative, it is ignored.

note

The underlying data must be sorted for this function to work properly. If you would like to use this function in a materialized view, you most likely want to use the deltaSumTimestamp method instead.

Syntax

deltaSum(value)

Arguments

Returned value

  • A gained arithmetic difference of the Integer or Float type.

Examples

Query:

SELECT deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3]));

Result:

┌─deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3]))─┐
│                              2 │
└────────────────────────────────┘

Query:

SELECT deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3, 0, 3, 4, 2, 3]));

Result:

┌─deltaSum(arrayJoin([1, 2, 3, 0, 3, 4, 2, 3]))─┐
│                                             7 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Query:

SELECT deltaSum(arrayJoin([2.25, 3, 4.5]));

Result:

┌─deltaSum(arrayJoin([2.25, 3, 4.5]))─┐
│                                2.25 │
└─────────────────────────────────────┘

See Also