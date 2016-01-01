first_value
Selects the first encountered value, similar to
any, but could accept NULL.
examples
insert into test_data (a,b) values (1,null), (2,3), (4, 5), (6,null)
example1
The NULL value is ignored at default.
select first_value(b) from test_data
┌─first_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐
│ 3 │
└─────────────────────────────┘
example2
The NULL value is ignored.
select first_value(b) ignore nulls sfrom test_data
┌─first_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐
│ 3 │
└─────────────────────────────┘
example3
The NULL value is accepted.
select first_value(b) respect nulls from test_data
┌─first_value_respect_nulls(b)─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────────────────────────────┘