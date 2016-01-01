first_value

Selects the first encountered value, similar to any , but could accept NULL.

insert into test_data ( a , b ) values ( 1 , null ) , ( 2 , 3 ) , ( 4 , 5 ) , ( 6 , null )



The NULL value is ignored at default.

select first_value ( b ) from test_data



┌─first_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐

│ 3 │

└─────────────────────────────┘





select first_value ( b ) ignore nulls sfrom test_data



┌─first_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐

│ 3 │

└─────────────────────────────┘





The NULL value is accepted.

select first_value ( b ) respect nulls from test_data

