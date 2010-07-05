boundingRatio

Aggregate function that calculates the slope between the leftmost and rightmost points across a group of values.

Example:

Sample data:

SELECT

number ,

number * 1.5

FROM numbers ( 10 )



┌─number─┬─multiply(number, 1.5)─┐

│ 0 │ 0 │

│ 1 │ 1.5 │

│ 2 │ 3 │

│ 3 │ 4.5 │

│ 4 │ 6 │

│ 5 │ 7.5 │

│ 6 │ 9 │

│ 7 │ 10.5 │

│ 8 │ 12 │

│ 9 │ 13.5 │

└────────┴───────────────────────┘



The boundingRatio() function returns the slope of the line between the leftmost and rightmost points, in the above data these points are (0,0) and (9,13.5) .

SELECT boundingRatio ( number , number * 1.5 )

FROM numbers ( 10 )

