boundingRatio
Aggregate function that calculates the slope between the leftmost and rightmost points across a group of values.
Example:
Sample data:
SELECT
number,
number * 1.5
FROM numbers(10)
┌─number─┬─multiply(number, 1.5)─┐
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1.5 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 4.5 │
│ 4 │ 6 │
│ 5 │ 7.5 │
│ 6 │ 9 │
│ 7 │ 10.5 │
│ 8 │ 12 │
│ 9 │ 13.5 │
└────────┴───────────────────────┘
The boundingRatio() function returns the slope of the line between the leftmost and rightmost points, in the above data these points are
(0,0) and
(9,13.5).
SELECT boundingRatio(number, number * 1.5)
FROM numbers(10)
┌─boundingRatio(number, multiply(number, 1.5))─┐
│ 1.5 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────┘