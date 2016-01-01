first_value
Selects the last encountered value, similar to
anyLast, but could accept NULL.
examples
insert into test_data (a,b) values (1,null), (2,3), (4, 5), (6,null)
example1
The NULL value is ignored at default.
select last_value(b) from test_data
┌─last_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐
│ 5 │
└────────────────────────────┘
example2
The NULL value is ignored.
select last_value(b) ignore nulls from test_data
┌─last_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐
│ 5 │
└────────────────────────────┘
example3
The NULL value is accepted.
select last_value(b) respect nulls from test_data
┌─last_value_respect_nulls(b)─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└─────────────────────────────┘