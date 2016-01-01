first_value

Selects the last encountered value, similar to anyLast , but could accept NULL.

insert into test_data ( a , b ) values ( 1 , null ) , ( 2 , 3 ) , ( 4 , 5 ) , ( 6 , null )



The NULL value is ignored at default.

select last_value ( b ) from test_data



┌─last_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐

│ 5 │

└────────────────────────────┘



The NULL value is ignored.

select last_value ( b ) ignore nulls from test_data



┌─last_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐

│ 5 │

└────────────────────────────┘



The NULL value is accepted.

select last_value ( b ) respect nulls from test_data

