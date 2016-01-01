first_value

Skip to main content

Selects the last encountered value, similar to anyLast, but could accept NULL.

examples

insert into test_data (a,b) values (1,null), (2,3), (4, 5), (6,null)

example1

The NULL value is ignored at default.

select last_value(b) from test_data
┌─last_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐
│                          5 │
└────────────────────────────┘

example2

The NULL value is ignored.

select last_value(b) ignore nulls from test_data
┌─last_value_ignore_nulls(b)─┐
│                          5 │
└────────────────────────────┘

example3

The NULL value is accepted.

select last_value(b) respect nulls from test_data
┌─last_value_respect_nulls(b)─┐
│                        ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└─────────────────────────────┘