any_respect_nulls
Selects the first encountered value of a column, irregardless of whether it is a
NULL value or not.
Alias:
any_value_respect_nulls,
first_value_repect_nulls.
Syntax
any_respect_nulls(column)
Parameters
column: The column name.
Returned value
- The last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is a
NULLvalue or not.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE any_nulls (city Nullable(String)) ENGINE=Log;
INSERT INTO any_nulls (city) VALUES (NULL), ('Amsterdam'), ('New York'), ('Tokyo'), ('Valencia'), (NULL);
SELECT any(city), any_respect_nulls(city) FROM any_nulls;
┌─any(city)─┬─any_respect_nulls(city)─┐
│ Amsterdam │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└───────────┴─────────────────────────┘
See Also