any_respect_nulls

Selects the first encountered value of a column, irregardless of whether it is a NULL value or not.

Alias: any_value_respect_nulls , first_value_repect_nulls .

Syntax

any_respect_nulls ( column )



Parameters

column : The column name.

Returned value

The last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is a NULL value or not.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE any_nulls ( city Nullable ( String ) ) ENGINE = Log ;



INSERT INTO any_nulls ( city ) VALUES ( NULL ) , ( 'Amsterdam' ) , ( 'New York' ) , ( 'Tokyo' ) , ( 'Valencia' ) , ( NULL ) ;



SELECT any ( city ) , any_respect_nulls ( city ) FROM any_nulls ;



┌─any(city)─┬─any_respect_nulls(city)─┐

│ Amsterdam │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└───────────┴─────────────────────────┘



See Also