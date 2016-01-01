anyLast_respect_nulls
Selects the last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is
NULL or not.
Syntax
anyLast_respect_nulls(column)
Parameters
column: The column name.
Returned value
- The last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is
NULLor not.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE any_last_nulls (city Nullable(String)) ENGINE=Log;
INSERT INTO any_last_nulls (city) VALUES ('Amsterdam'),(NULL),('New York'),('Tokyo'),('Valencia'),(NULL);
SELECT anyLast(city), anyLast_respect_nulls(city) FROM any_last_nulls;
┌─anyLast(city)─┬─anyLast_respect_nulls(city)─┐
│ Valencia │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘