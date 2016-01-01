anyLast_respect_nulls

Selects the last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is NULL or not.

Syntax

anyLast_respect_nulls ( column )



Parameters

column : The column name.

Returned value

The last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is NULL or not.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE any_last_nulls ( city Nullable ( String ) ) ENGINE = Log ;



INSERT INTO any_last_nulls ( city ) VALUES ( 'Amsterdam' ) , ( NULL ) , ( 'New York' ) , ( 'Tokyo' ) , ( 'Valencia' ) , ( NULL ) ;



SELECT anyLast ( city ) , anyLast_respect_nulls ( city ) FROM any_last_nulls ;

