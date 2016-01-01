Skip to main content

anyLast_respect_nulls

Selects the last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is NULL or not.

Syntax

anyLast_respect_nulls(column)

Parameters

  • column: The column name.

Returned value

  • The last value encountered, irregardless of whether it is NULL or not.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE any_last_nulls (city Nullable(String)) ENGINE=Log;

INSERT INTO any_last_nulls (city) VALUES ('Amsterdam'),(NULL),('New York'),('Tokyo'),('Valencia'),(NULL);

SELECT anyLast(city), anyLast_respect_nulls(city) FROM any_last_nulls;
┌─anyLast(city)─┬─anyLast_respect_nulls(city)─┐
│ Valencia      │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ                        │
└───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘