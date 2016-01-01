approx_top_sum

Returns an array of the approximately most frequent values and their counts in the specified column. The resulting array is sorted in descending order of approximate frequency of values (not by the values themselves). Additionally, the weight of the value is taken into account.

approx_top_sum ( N ) ( column , weight )

approx_top_sum ( N , reserved ) ( column , weight )



This function does not provide a guaranteed result. In certain situations, errors might occur and it might return frequent values that aren’t the most frequent values.

We recommend using the N < 10 value; performance is reduced with large N values. Maximum value of N = 65536 .

Parameters

N — The number of elements to return. Optional. Default value: 10.

— The number of elements to return. Optional. Default value: 10. reserved — Defines, how many cells reserved for values. If uniq(column) > reserved, result of topK function will be approximate. Optional. Default value: N * 3.

Arguments

column — The value to calculate frequency.

— The value to calculate frequency. weight — The weight. Every value is accounted weight times for frequency calculation. UInt64.

Example

Query:

SELECT approx_top_sum ( 2 ) ( k , w )

FROM VALUES ( 'k Char, w UInt64' , ( 'y' , 1 ) , ( 'y' , 1 ) , ( 'x' , 5 ) , ( 'y' , 1 ) , ( 'z' , 10 ) )



Result:

┌─approx_top_sum(2)(k, w)─┐

│ [('z',10,0),('x',5,0)] │

└─────────────────────────┘



