groupArrayIntersect
Return an intersection of given arrays (Return all items of arrays, that are in all given arrays).
Syntax
groupArrayIntersect(x)
Arguments
x— Argument (column name or expression).
Returned values
- Array that contains elements that are in all arrays.
Type: Array.
Examples
Consider table
numbers:
┌─a──────────────┐
│ [1,2,4] │
│ [1,5,2,8,-1,0] │
│ [1,5,7,5,8,2] │
└────────────────┘
Query with column name as argument:
SELECT groupArrayIntersect(a) as intersection FROM numbers;
Result:
┌─intersection──────┐
│ [1, 2] │
└───────────────────┘