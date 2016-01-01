groupArrayIntersect

Return an intersection of given arrays (Return all items of arrays, that are in all given arrays).

Syntax

groupArrayIntersect ( x )



Arguments

x — Argument (column name or expression).

Returned values

Array that contains elements that are in all arrays.

Type: Array.

Examples

Consider table numbers :

┌─a──────────────┐

│ [1,2,4] │

│ [1,5,2,8,-1,0] │

│ [1,5,7,5,8,2] │

└────────────────┘



Query with column name as argument:

SELECT groupArrayIntersect ( a ) as intersection FROM numbers ;



Result: