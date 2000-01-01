sumMapWithOverflow
Totals a
value array according to the keys specified in the
key array. Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values summed for the corresponding keys.
It differs from the sumMap function in that it does summation with overflow - i.e. returns the same data type for the summation as the argument data type.
Syntax
sumMapWithOverflow(key <Array>, value <Array>)Array type.
sumMapWithOverflow(Tuple(key <Array>, value <Array>))Tuple type.
Arguments
Passing a tuple of key and value arrays is a synonym to passing separately an array of keys and an array of values.
The number of elements in
key and
value must be the same for each row that is totaled.
Returned Value
- Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values summed for the corresponding keys.
Example
First we create a table called
sum_map, and insert some data into it. Arrays of keys and values are stored separately as a column called
statusMap of Nested type, and together as a column called
statusMapTuple of tuple type to illustrate the use of the two different syntaxes of this function described above.
Query:
CREATE TABLE sum_map(
date Date,
timeslot DateTime,
statusMap Nested(
status UInt8,
requests UInt8
),
statusMapTuple Tuple(Array(Int8), Array(Int8))
) ENGINE = Log;
INSERT INTO sum_map VALUES
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10], ([1, 2, 3], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:00:00', [3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10], ([3, 4, 5], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10], ([4, 5, 6], [10, 10, 10])),
('2000-01-01', '2000-01-01 00:01:00', [6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10], ([6, 7, 8], [10, 10, 10]));
If we query the table using the
sumMap,
sumMapWithOverflow with the array type syntax, and
toTypeName functions then we can see that
for the
sumMapWithOverflow function, the data type of the summed values array is the same as the argument type, both
UInt8 (i.e. summation was done with overflow). For
sumMap the data type of the summed values arrays has changed from
UInt8 to
UInt64 such that overflow does not occur.
Query:
SELECT
timeslot,
toTypeName(sumMap(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests)),
toTypeName(sumMapWithOverflow(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests)),
FROM sum_map
GROUP BY timeslot
Equivalently we could have used the tuple syntax with for the same result.
SELECT
timeslot,
toTypeName(sumMap(statusMapTuple)),
toTypeName(sumMapWithOverflow(statusMapTuple)),
FROM sum_map
GROUP BY timeslot
Result:
┌────────────timeslot─┬─toTypeName(sumMap(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests))─┬─toTypeName(sumMapWithOverflow(statusMap.status, statusMap.requests))─┐
1. │ 2000-01-01 00:01:00 │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt64)) │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt8)) │
2. │ 2000-01-01 00:00:00 │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt64)) │ Tuple(Array(UInt8), Array(UInt8)) │
└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
