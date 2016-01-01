grouparraysorted
groupArraySorted
Returns an array with the first N items in ascending order.
groupArraySorted(N)(column)
Arguments
N– The number of elements to return.
If the parameter is omitted, default value is the size of input.
column– The value (Integer, String, Float and other Generic types).
Example
Gets the first 10 numbers:
SELECT groupArraySorted(10)(number) FROM numbers(100)
┌─groupArraySorted(10)(number)─┐
│ [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] │
└──────────────────────────────┘
Gets all the String implementations of all numbers in column:
SELECT groupArraySorted(str) FROM (SELECT toString(number) as str FROM numbers(5));
┌─groupArraySorted(str)────────┐
│ ['0','1','2','3','4'] │
└──────────────────────────────┘