grouparraysorted

toc_priority: 112

groupArraySorted

Returns an array with the first N items in ascending order.

groupArraySorted ( N ) ( column )



Arguments

N – The number of elements to return. If the parameter is omitted, default value is the size of input.

column – The value (Integer, String, Float and other Generic types). Example Gets the first 10 numbers: SELECT groupArraySorted ( 10 ) ( number ) FROM numbers ( 100 )

┌─groupArraySorted(10)(number)─┐

│ [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] │

└──────────────────────────────┘



Gets all the String implementations of all numbers in column:

SELECT groupArraySorted ( str ) FROM ( SELECT toString ( number ) as str FROM numbers ( 5 ) ) ;



