groupArraySorted

Returns an array with the first N items in ascending order.

groupArraySorted(N)(column)

Arguments

  • N – The number of elements to return.

    If the parameter is omitted, default value is the size of input.

  • column – The value (Integer, String, Float and other Generic types).

    Example

    Gets the first 10 numbers:

    SELECT groupArraySorted(10)(number) FROM numbers(100)
    ┌─groupArraySorted(10)(number)─┐
    │ [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]        │
    └──────────────────────────────┘

Gets all the String implementations of all numbers in column:

SELECT groupArraySorted(str) FROM (SELECT toString(number) as str FROM numbers(5));

┌─groupArraySorted(str)────────┐
│ ['0','1','2','3','4']        │
└──────────────────────────────┘