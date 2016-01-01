singleValueOrNull

The aggregate function singleValueOrNull is used to implement subquery operators, such as x = ALL (SELECT ...) . It checks if there is only one unique non-NULL value in the data. If there is only one unique value, it returns it. If there are zero or at least two distinct values, it returns NULL.

Syntax

singleValueOrNull ( x )



Parameters

x — Column of any data type.

Returned values

The unique value, if there is only one unique non-NULL value in x .

. NULL , if there are zero or at least two distinct values.

Examples

Query:

CREATE TABLE test ( x UInt8 NULL ) ENGINE = Log ;

INSERT INTO test ( x ) VALUES ( NULL ) , ( NULL ) , ( 5 ) , ( NULL ) , ( NULL ) ;

SELECT singleValueOrNull ( x ) FROM test ;



Result:

┌─singleValueOrNull(x)─┐

│ 5 │

└──────────────────────┘



Query:

INSERT INTO test ( x ) VALUES ( 10 ) ;

SELECT singleValueOrNull ( x ) FROM test ;



Result: