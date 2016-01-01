stddevPopStable

The result is equal to the square root of varPop. Unlike stddevPop , this function uses a numerically stable algorithm. It works slower but provides a lower computational error.

Syntax

stddevPopStable ( x )



Parameters

x : Population of values to find the standard deviation of. (U)Int*, Float*, Decimal*.

Returned value

Square root of standard deviation of x . Float64.

Example

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_data ;

CREATE TABLE test_data

(

population Float64 ,

)

ENGINE = Log ;



INSERT INTO test_data SELECT randUniform ( 5.5 , 10 ) FROM numbers ( 1000000 )



SELECT

stddevPopStable ( population ) AS stddev

FROM test_data ;



Result: