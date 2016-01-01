stddevPopStable
The result is equal to the square root of varPop. Unlike
stddevPop, this function uses a numerically stable algorithm. It works slower but provides a lower computational error.
Syntax
stddevPopStable(x)
Parameters
Returned value
Square root of standard deviation of
x. Float64.
Example
Query:
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_data;
CREATE TABLE test_data
(
population Float64,
)
ENGINE = Log;
INSERT INTO test_data SELECT randUniform(5.5, 10) FROM numbers(1000000)
SELECT
stddevPopStable(population) AS stddev
FROM test_data;
Result:
┌─────────────stddev─┐
│ 1.2999977786592576 │
└────────────────────┘