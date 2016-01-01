quantileDDSketch
Computes an approximate quantile of a sample with relative-error guarantees. It works by building a DDSketch.
Syntax
quantileDDsketch[relative_accuracy, (level)](expr)
Arguments
Parameters
relative_accuracy— Relative accuracy of the quantile. Possible values are in the range from 0 to 1. Float. The size of the sketch depends on the range of the data and the relative accuracy. The larger the range and the smaller the relative accuracy, the larger the sketch. The rough memory size of the of the sketch is
log(max_value/min_value)/relative_accuracy. The recommended value is 0.001 or higher.
level— Level of quantile. Optional. Possible values are in the range from 0 to 1. Default value: 0.5. Float.
Returned value
- Approximate quantile of the specified level.
Type: Float64.
Example
Input table has an integer and a float columns:
┌─a─┬─────b─┐
│ 1 │ 1.001 │
│ 2 │ 1.002 │
│ 3 │ 1.003 │
│ 4 │ 1.004 │
└───┴───────┘
Query to calculate 0.75-quantile (third quartile):
SELECT quantileDDSketch(0.01, 0.75)(a), quantileDDSketch(0.01, 0.75)(b) FROM example_table;
Result:
┌─quantileDDSketch(0.01, 0.75)(a)─┬─quantileDDSketch(0.01, 0.75)(b)─┐
│ 2.974233423476717 │ 1.01 │
└─────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘
