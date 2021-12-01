On this page

How to Test Your Hardware with ClickHouse

You can run basic ClickHouse performance test on any server without installation of ClickHouse packages.

You can run benchmark with a single script.

Download the script.

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/hardware.sh



Run the script.

chmod a+x ./hardware.sh

./hardware.sh



Copy the output and send it to [email protected]

All the results are published here: https://clickhouse.com/benchmark/hardware/

Alternatively you can perform benchmark in the following steps.

ssh to the server and download the binary with wget:



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/amd64/clickhouse



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/aarch64/clickhouse



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/powerpc64le/clickhouse



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd/clickhouse



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd-aarch64/clickhouse



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd-powerpc64le/clickhouse



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos/clickhouse



wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos-aarch64/clickhouse



chmod a+x clickhouse



Download benchmark files:

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/clickhouse/benchmark-new.sh

chmod a+x benchmark-new.sh

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/clickhouse/queries.sql



Download the web analytics dataset (“hits” table containing 100 million rows).

wget https://datasets.clickhouse.com/hits/partitions/hits_100m_obfuscated_v1.tar.xz

tar xvf hits_100m_obfuscated_v1.tar.xz -C .

mv hits_100m_obfuscated_v1/* .



Run the server:

./clickhouse server



Check the data: ssh to the server in another terminal

./clickhouse client --query "SELECT count() FROM hits_100m_obfuscated"

100000000



Run the benchmark:

./benchmark-new.sh hits_100m_obfuscated



Send the numbers and the info about your hardware configuration to [email protected]

All the results are published here: https://clickhouse.com/benchmark/hardware/