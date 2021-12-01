Skip to main content

How to Test Your Hardware with ClickHouse

You can run basic ClickHouse performance test on any server without installation of ClickHouse packages.

Automated Run

You can run benchmark with a single script.

  1. Download the script.
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/hardware.sh
  1. Run the script.
chmod a+x ./hardware.sh
./hardware.sh
  1. Copy the output and send it to [email protected]

All the results are published here: https://clickhouse.com/benchmark/hardware/

Manual Run

Alternatively you can perform benchmark in the following steps.

  1. ssh to the server and download the binary with wget:
# For amd64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/amd64/clickhouse
# For aarch64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/aarch64/clickhouse
# For powerpc64le:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/powerpc64le/clickhouse
# For freebsd:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd/clickhouse
# For freebsd-aarch64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd-aarch64/clickhouse
# For freebsd-powerpc64le:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd-powerpc64le/clickhouse
# For macos:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos/clickhouse
# For macos-aarch64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos-aarch64/clickhouse
# Then do:
chmod a+x clickhouse
  1. Download benchmark files:
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/clickhouse/benchmark-new.sh
chmod a+x benchmark-new.sh
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/clickhouse/queries.sql
  1. Download the web analytics dataset (“hits” table containing 100 million rows).
wget https://datasets.clickhouse.com/hits/partitions/hits_100m_obfuscated_v1.tar.xz
tar xvf hits_100m_obfuscated_v1.tar.xz -C .
mv hits_100m_obfuscated_v1/* .
  1. Run the server:
./clickhouse server
  1. Check the data: ssh to the server in another terminal
./clickhouse client --query "SELECT count() FROM hits_100m_obfuscated"
100000000
  1. Run the benchmark:
./benchmark-new.sh hits_100m_obfuscated
  1. Send the numbers and the info about your hardware configuration to [email protected]

All the results are published here: https://clickhouse.com/benchmark/hardware/