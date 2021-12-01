How to Test Your Hardware with ClickHouse
You can run basic ClickHouse performance test on any server without installation of ClickHouse packages.
Automated Run
You can run benchmark with a single script.
- Download the script.
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/hardware.sh
- Run the script.
chmod a+x ./hardware.sh
./hardware.sh
- Copy the output and send it to [email protected]
All the results are published here: https://clickhouse.com/benchmark/hardware/
Manual Run
Alternatively you can perform benchmark in the following steps.
- ssh to the server and download the binary with wget:
# For amd64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/amd64/clickhouse
# For aarch64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/aarch64/clickhouse
# For powerpc64le:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/powerpc64le/clickhouse
# For freebsd:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd/clickhouse
# For freebsd-aarch64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd-aarch64/clickhouse
# For freebsd-powerpc64le:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd-powerpc64le/clickhouse
# For macos:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos/clickhouse
# For macos-aarch64:
wget https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos-aarch64/clickhouse
# Then do:
chmod a+x clickhouse
- Download benchmark files:
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/clickhouse/benchmark-new.sh
chmod a+x benchmark-new.sh
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/master/benchmark/clickhouse/queries.sql
- Download the web analytics dataset (“hits” table containing 100 million rows).
wget https://datasets.clickhouse.com/hits/partitions/hits_100m_obfuscated_v1.tar.xz
tar xvf hits_100m_obfuscated_v1.tar.xz -C .
mv hits_100m_obfuscated_v1/* .
- Run the server:
./clickhouse server
- Check the data: ssh to the server in another terminal
./clickhouse client --query "SELECT count() FROM hits_100m_obfuscated"
100000000
- Run the benchmark:
./benchmark-new.sh hits_100m_obfuscated
- Send the numbers and the info about your hardware configuration to [email protected]
