Basics
🚧 Under construction 🚧
Client protocol reference is in progress.
Most examples are only in Go.
This document describes binary protocol for ClickHouse TCP clients.
Varint
For lengths, packet codes and other cases the unsigned varint encoding is used. Use binary.PutUvarint and binary.ReadUvarint.
note
Signed varint is not used.
String
Variable length strings are encoded as (length, value), where length is varint and value is utf8 string.
caution
Validate length to prevent OOM:
0 ≤ len < MAX
- Encode
- Decode
s := "Hello, world!"
// Writing string length as uvarint.
buf := make([]byte, binary.MaxVarintLen64)
n := binary.PutUvarint(buf, uint64(len(s)))
buf = buf[:n]
// Writing string value.
buf = append(buf, s...)
r := bytes.NewReader([]byte{
0xd, 0x48, 0x65, 0x6c, 0x6c, 0x6f, 0x2c,
0x20, 0x77, 0x6f, 0x72, 0x6c, 0x64, 0x21,
})
// Read length.
n, err := binary.ReadUvarint(r)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
// Check n to prevent OOM or runtime exception in make().
const maxSize = 1024 * 1024 * 10 // 10 MB
if n > maxSize || n < 0 {
panic("invalid n")
}
buf := make([]byte, n)
if _, err := io.ReadFull(r, buf); err != nil {
panic(err)
}
fmt.Println(string(buf))
// Hello, world!
- Hex dump
- Base64
- Go
00000000 0d 48 65 6c 6c 6f 2c 20 77 6f 72 6c 64 21 |.Hello, world!|
DUhlbGxvLCB3b3JsZCE
data := []byte{
0xd, 0x48, 0x65, 0x6c, 0x6c, 0x6f, 0x2c,
0x20, 0x77, 0x6f, 0x72, 0x6c, 0x64, 0x21,
}
Integers
tip
ClickHouse uses Little Endian for fixed size integers.
Int32
v := int32(1000)
// Encode.
buf := make([]byte, 8)
binary.LittleEndian.PutUint32(buf, uint32(v))
// Decode.
d := int32(binary.LittleEndian.Uint32(buf))
fmt.Println(d) // 1000
- Hex dump
- Base64
00000000 e8 03 00 00 00 00 00 00 |........|
6AMAAAAAAAA
Boolean
Booleans are represented by single byte,
1 is
true and
0 is
false.