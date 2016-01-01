On this page

Basics

🚧 Under construction 🚧 Client protocol reference is in progress. Most examples are only in Go.

This document describes binary protocol for ClickHouse TCP clients.

For lengths, packet codes and other cases the unsigned varint encoding is used. Use binary.PutUvarint and binary.ReadUvarint.

note Signed varint is not used.

Variable length strings are encoded as (length, value), where length is varint and value is utf8 string.

caution Validate length to prevent OOM: 0 ≤ len < MAX

Encode

Decode s := "Hello, world!"





buf := make ( [ ] byte , binary . MaxVarintLen64 )

n := binary . PutUvarint ( buf , uint64 ( len ( s ) ) )

buf = buf [ : n ]





buf = append ( buf , s ... )

r := bytes . NewReader ( [ ] byte {

0xd , 0x48 , 0x65 , 0x6c , 0x6c , 0x6f , 0x2c ,

0x20 , 0x77 , 0x6f , 0x72 , 0x6c , 0x64 , 0x21 ,

} )





n , err := binary . ReadUvarint ( r )

if err != nil {

panic ( err )

}





const maxSize = 1024 * 1024 * 10

if n > maxSize || n < 0 {

panic ( "invalid n" )

}



buf := make ( [ ] byte , n )

if _ , err := io . ReadFull ( r , buf ) ; err != nil {

panic ( err )

}



fmt . Println ( string ( buf ) )





Hex dump

Base64

Go 00000000 0d 48 65 6c 6c 6f 2c 20 77 6f 72 6c 64 21 |.Hello, world!|

DUhlbGxvLCB3b3JsZCE

data := [ ] byte {

0xd , 0x48 , 0x65 , 0x6c , 0x6c , 0x6f , 0x2c ,

0x20 , 0x77 , 0x6f , 0x72 , 0x6c , 0x64 , 0x21 ,

}



tip ClickHouse uses Little Endian for fixed size integers.

v := int32 ( 1000 )





buf := make ( [ ] byte , 8 )

binary . LittleEndian . PutUint32 ( buf , uint32 ( v ) )





d := int32 ( binary . LittleEndian . Uint32 ( buf ) )

fmt . Println ( d )



Hex dump

Base64 00000000 e8 03 00 00 00 00 00 00 |........|

6AMAAAAAAAA

