Build Clickhouse with DEFLATE_QPL
- Make sure your target machine meet the QPL required Prerequisites
- Pass the following flag to CMake when building ClickHouse, depending on the capabilities of your target machine:
cmake -DENABLE_AVX2=1 -DENABLE_QPL=1 ..
or
cmake -DENABLE_AVX512=1 -DENABLE_QPL=1 ..
- For generic requirements, please refer to Clickhouse generic build instructions
Run Benchmark with DEFLATE_QPL
Files list
The folders
benchmark_sample under qpl-cmake give example to run benchmark with python scripts:
client_scripts contains python scripts for running typical benchmark, for example:
client_stressing_test.py: The python script for query stress test with [1~4] server instances.
queries_ssb.sql: The file lists all queries for Star Schema Benchmark
allin1_ssb.sh: This shell script executes benchmark workflow all in one automatically.
database_files means it will store database files according to lz4/deflate/zstd codec.
Run benchmark automatically for Star Schema:
$ cd ./benchmark_sample/client_scripts
$ sh run_ssb.sh
After complete, please check all the results in this folder:
./output/
In case you run into failure, please manually run benchmark as below sections.
Definition
[CLICKHOUSE_EXE] means the path of clickhouse executable program.
Environment
- CPU: Sapphire Rapid
- OS Requirements refer to System Requirements for QPL
- IAA Setup refer to Accelerator Configuration
- Install python modules:
pip3 install clickhouse_driver numpy
[Self-check for IAA]
$ accel-config list | grep -P 'iax|state'
Expected output like this:
"dev":"iax1",
"state":"enabled",
"state":"enabled",
If you see nothing output, it means IAA is not ready to work. Please check IAA setup again.
Generate raw data
$ cd ./benchmark_sample
$ mkdir rawdata_dir && cd rawdata_dir
Use
dbgen to generate 100 million rows data with the parameters:
-s 20
The files like
*.tbl are expected to output under
./benchmark_sample/rawdata_dir/ssb-dbgen:
Database setup
Set up database with LZ4 codec
$ cd ./database_dir/lz4
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_lz4.xml >&/dev/null&
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] client
Here you should see the message
Connected to ClickHouse server from console which means client successfully setup connection with server.
Complete below three steps mentioned in Star Schema Benchmark
- Creating tables in ClickHouse
- Inserting data. Here should use
./benchmark_sample/rawdata_dir/ssb-dbgen/*.tblas input data.
- Converting “star schema” to de-normalized “flat schema”
Set up database with with IAA Deflate codec
$ cd ./database_dir/deflate
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_deflate.xml >&/dev/null&
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] client
Complete three steps same as lz4 above
Set up database with with ZSTD codec
$ cd ./database_dir/zstd
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_zstd.xml >&/dev/null&
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] client
Complete three steps same as lz4 above
[self-check] For each codec(lz4/zstd/deflate), please execute below query to make sure the databases are created successfully:
select count() from lineorder_flat
You are expected to see below output:
┌───count()─┐
│ 119994608 │
└───────────┘
[Self-check for IAA Deflate codec] At the first time you execute insertion or query from client, clickhouse server console is expected to print this log:
Hardware-assisted DeflateQpl codec is ready!
If you never find this, but see another log as below:
Initialization of hardware-assisted DeflateQpl codec failed
That means IAA devices is not ready, you need check IAA setup again.
Benchmark with single instance
- Before start benchmark, Please disable C6 and set CPU frequency governor to be
performance
$ cpupower idle-set -d 3
$ cpupower frequency-set -g performance
- To eliminate impact of memory bound on cross sockets, we use
numactlto bind server on one socket and client on another socket.
- Single instance means single server connected with single client
Now run benchmark for LZ4/Deflate/ZSTD respectively:
LZ4:
$ cd ./database_dir/lz4
$ numactl -m 0 -N 0 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_lz4.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./client_scripts
$ numactl -m 1 -N 1 python3 client_stressing_test.py queries_ssb.sql 1 > lz4.log
IAA deflate:
$ cd ./database_dir/deflate
$ numactl -m 0 -N 0 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_deflate.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./client_scripts
$ numactl -m 1 -N 1 python3 client_stressing_test.py queries_ssb.sql 1 > deflate.log
ZSTD:
$ cd ./database_dir/zstd
$ numactl -m 0 -N 0 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_zstd.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./client_scripts
$ numactl -m 1 -N 1 python3 client_stressing_test.py queries_ssb.sql 1 > zstd.log
Now three logs should be output as expected:
lz4.log
deflate.log
zstd.log
How to check performance metrics:
We focus on QPS, please search the keyword:
QPS_Final and collect statistics
Benchmark with multi-instances
- To reduce impact of memory bound on too much threads, We recommend run benchmark with multi-instances.
- Multi-instance means multiple（2 or 4）servers connected with respective client.
- The cores of one socket need to be divided equally and assigned to the servers respectively.
- For multi-instances, must create new folder for each codec and insert dataset by following the similar steps as single instance.
There are 2 differences:
- For client side, you need launch clickhouse with the assigned port during table creation and data insertion.
- For server side, you need launch clickhouse with the specific xml config file in which port has been assigned. All customized xml config files for multi-instances has been provided under ./server_config.
Here we assume there are 60 cores per socket and take 2 instances for example. Launch server for first instance LZ4:
$ cd ./database_dir/lz4
$ numactl -C 0-29,120-149 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_lz4.xml >&/dev/null&
ZSTD:
$ cd ./database_dir/zstd
$ numactl -C 0-29,120-149 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_zstd.xml >&/dev/null&
IAA Deflate:
$ cd ./database_dir/deflate
$ numactl -C 0-29,120-149 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_deflate.xml >&/dev/null&
[Launch server for second instance]
LZ4:
$ cd ./database_dir && mkdir lz4_s2 && cd lz4_s2
$ cp ../../server_config/config_lz4_s2.xml ./
$ numactl -C 30-59,150-179 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_lz4_s2.xml >&/dev/null&
ZSTD:
$ cd ./database_dir && mkdir zstd_s2 && cd zstd_s2
$ cp ../../server_config/config_zstd_s2.xml ./
$ numactl -C 30-59,150-179 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_zstd_s2.xml >&/dev/null&
IAA Deflate:
$ cd ./database_dir && mkdir deflate_s2 && cd deflate_s2
$ cp ../../server_config/config_deflate_s2.xml ./
$ numactl -C 30-59,150-179 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_deflate_s2.xml >&/dev/null&
Creating tables && Inserting data for second instance
Creating tables:
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] client -m --port=9001
Inserting data:
$ [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] client --query "INSERT INTO [TBL_FILE_NAME] FORMAT CSV" < [TBL_FILE_NAME].tbl --port=9001
- [TBL_FILE_NAME] represents the name of a file named with the regular expression: *. tbl under
./benchmark_sample/rawdata_dir/ssb-dbgen.
--port=9001stands for the assigned port for server instance which is also defined in config_lz4_s2.xml/config_zstd_s2.xml/config_deflate_s2.xml. For even more instances, you need replace it with the value: 9002/9003 which stand for s3/s4 instance respectively. If you don't assign it, the port is 9000 by default which has been used by first instance.
Benchmarking with 2 instances
LZ4:
$ cd ./database_dir/lz4
$ numactl -C 0-29,120-149 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_lz4.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./database_dir/lz4_s2
$ numactl -C 30-59,150-179 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_lz4_s2.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./client_scripts
$ numactl -m 1 -N 1 python3 client_stressing_test.py queries_ssb.sql 2 > lz4_2insts.log
ZSTD:
$ cd ./database_dir/zstd
$ numactl -C 0-29,120-149 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_zstd.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./database_dir/zstd_s2
$ numactl -C 30-59,150-179 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_zstd_s2.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./client_scripts
$ numactl -m 1 -N 1 python3 client_stressing_test.py queries_ssb.sql 2 > zstd_2insts.log
IAA deflate
$ cd ./database_dir/deflate
$ numactl -C 0-29,120-149 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_deflate.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./database_dir/deflate_s2
$ numactl -C 30-59,150-179 [CLICKHOUSE_EXE] server -C config_deflate_s2.xml >&/dev/null&
$ cd ./client_scripts
$ numactl -m 1 -N 1 python3 client_stressing_test.py queries_ssb.sql 2 > deflate_2insts.log
Here the last argument:
2 of client_stressing_test.py stands for the number of instances. For more instances, you need replace it with the value: 3 or 4. This script support up to 4 instances/
Now three logs should be output as expected:
lz4_2insts.log
deflate_2insts.log
zstd_2insts.log
How to check performance metrics:
We focus on QPS, please search the keyword:
QPS_Final and collect statistics
Benchmark setup for 4 instances is similar with 2 instances above. We recommend use 2 instances benchmark data as final report for review.
Tips
Each time before launch new clickhouse server, please make sure no background clickhouse process running, please check and kill old one:
$ ps -aux| grep clickhouse
$ kill -9 [PID]
By comparing the query list in ./client_scripts/queries_ssb.sql with official Star Schema Benchmark, you will find 3 queries are not included: Q1.2/Q1.3/Q3.4 . This is because cpu utilization% is very low <10% for these queries which means cannot demonstrate performance differences.