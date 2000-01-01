Terabyte of Click Logs from Criteo

INSERT INTO criteo SELECT date , clicked , int1 , int2 , int3 , int4 , int5 , int6 , int7 , int8 , int9 , int10 , int11 , int12 , int13 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat1 ) ) AS icat1 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat2 ) ) AS icat2 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat3 ) ) AS icat3 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat4 ) ) AS icat4 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat5 ) ) AS icat5 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat6 ) ) AS icat6 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat7 ) ) AS icat7 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat8 ) ) AS icat8 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat9 ) ) AS icat9 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat10 ) ) AS icat10 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat11 ) ) AS icat11 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat12 ) ) AS icat12 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat13 ) ) AS icat13 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat14 ) ) AS icat14 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat15 ) ) AS icat15 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat16 ) ) AS icat16 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat17 ) ) AS icat17 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat18 ) ) AS icat18 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat19 ) ) AS icat19 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat20 ) ) AS icat20 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat21 ) ) AS icat21 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat22 ) ) AS icat22 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat23 ) ) AS icat23 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat24 ) ) AS icat24 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat25 ) ) AS icat25 , reinterpretAsUInt32 ( unhex ( cat26 ) ) AS icat26 FROM criteo_log ;





