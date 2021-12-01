Third-Party Libraries Used
The list of third-party libraries:
|Library name
|License type
|abseil-cpp
|Apache
|AMQP-CPP
|Apache
|arrow
|Apache
|avro
|Apache
|aws
|Apache
|aws-c-common
|Apache
|aws-c-event-stream
|Apache
|aws-checksums
|Apache
|base64
|BSD 2-clause
|boost
|Boost
|boringssl
|BSD
|brotli
|MIT
|capnproto
|MIT
|cassandra
|Apache
|cctz
|Apache
|cityhash102
|MIT
|cppkafka
|BSD 2-clause
|croaring
|Apache
|curl
|Apache
|cyrus-sasl
|BSD 2-clause
|double-conversion
|BSD 3-clause
|dragonbox
|Apache
|fast_float
|Apache
|fastops
|MIT
|flatbuffers
|Apache
|fmtlib
|Unknown
|gcem
|Apache
|googletest
|BSD 3-clause
|grpc
|Apache
|h3
|Apache
|hyperscan
|Boost
|icu
|Public Domain
|icudata
|Public Domain
|jemalloc
|BSD 2-clause
|krb5
|MIT
|libc-headers
|LGPL
|libcpuid
|BSD 2-clause
|libcxx
|Apache
|libcxxabi
|Apache
|libdivide
|zLib
|libfarmhash
|MIT
|libgsasl
|LGPL
|libhdfs3
|Apache
|libmetrohash
|Apache
|libpq
|Unknown
|libpqxx
|BSD 3-clause
|librdkafka
|MIT
|libunwind
|Apache
|libuv
|BSD
|llvm
|Apache
|lz4
|BSD
|mariadb-connector-c
|LGPL
|miniselect
|Boost
|msgpack-c
|Boost
|murmurhash
|Public Domain
|NuRaft
|Apache
|openldap
|Unknown
|orc
|Apache
|poco
|Boost
|protobuf
|BSD 3-clause
|rapidjson
|MIT
|re2
|BSD 3-clause
|replxx
|BSD 3-clause
|rocksdb
|BSD 3-clause
|s2geometry
|Apache
|sentry-native
|MIT
|simdjson
|Apache
|snappy
|Public Domain
|sparsehash-c11
|BSD 3-clause
|stats
|Apache
|thrift
|Apache
|unixodbc
|LGPL
|xz
|Public Domain
|zlib-ng
|zLib
|zstd
|BSD
The list of third-party libraries can be obtained by the following query:
SELECT library_name, license_type, license_path FROM system.licenses ORDER BY library_name COLLATE 'en';
Adding new third-party libraries and maintaining patches in third-party libraries
- Each third-party libary must reside in a dedicated directory under the
contrib/directory of the ClickHouse repository. Avoid dumps/copies of external code, instead use Git's submodule feature to pull third-party code from an external upstream repository.
- Submodules are listed in
.gitmodule. If the external library can be used as-is, you may reference the upstream repository directly. Otherwise, i.e. the external libary requires patching/customization, create a fork of the official repository in the Clickhouse organization in GitHub.
- In the latter case, create a branch with
clickhouse/prefix from the branch you want to integrate, e.g.
clickhouse/master(for
master) or
clickhouse/release/vX.Y.Z(for a
release/vX.Y.Ztag). The purpose of this branch is to isolate customization of the library from upstream work. For example, pulls from the upstream repository into the fork will leave all
clickhouse/branches unaffected. Submodules in
contrib/must only track
clickhouse/branches of forked third-party repositories.
- To patch a fork of a third-party library, create a dedicated branch with
clickhouse/prefix in the fork, e.g.
clickhouse/fix-some-desaster. Finally, merge the patch branch into the custom tracking branch (e.g.
clickhouse/masteror
clickhouse/release/vX.Y.Z) using a PR.
- Always create patches of third-party libraries with the official repository in mind. Once a PR of a patch branch to the
clickhouse/branch in the fork repository is done and the submodule version in ClickHouse's official repository is bumped, consider opening another PR from the patch branch to the upstream library repository. This ensures, that 1) the contribution has more than a single use case and importance, 2) others will also benefit from it, 3) the change will not remain a maintenance burden solely on ClickHouse developers.
- To update a submodule with changes in the upstream repository, first merge upstream
master(or a new
versionX.Y.Ztag) into the
clickhouse-tracking branch in the fork repository. Conflicts with patches/customization will need to be resolved in this merge (see Step 4.). Once the merge is done, bump the submodule in ClickHouse to point to the new hash in the fork.