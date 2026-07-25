Skip to main content

Overview

As part of the settings, ClickHouse offers the ability to place restrictions on query complexity. This helps protect against potentially resource-intensive queries, ensuring safer and more predictable execution, particularly when using the user interface. Almost all the restrictions only apply to SELECT queries, and for distributed query processing, restrictions are applied on each server separately. ClickHouse generally checks the restrictions only after data parts have been fully processed, rather than checking the restrictions for each row. This can result in a situation where restrictions are violated while the part is being processed.

overflow_mode settings

Most restrictions also have an overflow_mode setting, which defines what happens when the limit is exceeded, and can take one of two values:
  • throw: throw an exception (default).
  • break: stop executing the query and return the partial result, as if the source data ran out.

group_by_overflow_mode settings

The group_by_overflow_mode setting also has the value any:
  • any : continue aggregation for the keys that got into the set, but do not add new keys to the set.

List of settings

The following settings are used for applying restrictions on query complexity.
Restrictions on the “maximum amount of something” can take a value of 0, which means that it is “unrestricted”.

Obsolete settings

The following settings are obsolete

max_pipeline_depth

Maximum pipeline depth. It Corresponds to the number of transformations that each data block goes through during query processing. Counted within the limits of a single server. If the pipeline depth is greater, an exception is thrown.
Last modified on July 25, 2026