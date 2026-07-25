As part of the settings , ClickHouse offers the ability to place restrictions on query complexity. This helps protect against potentially resource-intensive queries, ensuring safer and more predictable execution, particularly when using the user interface.

Almost all the restrictions only apply to SELECT queries, and for distributed query processing, restrictions are applied on each server separately.

ClickHouse generally checks the restrictions only after data parts have been fully processed, rather than checking the restrictions for each row. This can result in a situation where restrictions are violated while the part is being processed.

Most restrictions also have an overflow_mode setting, which defines what happens when the limit is exceeded, and can take one of two values:

throw : throw an exception (default).

: throw an exception (default). break : stop executing the query and return the partial result, as if the source data ran out.

The group_by_overflow_mode setting also has the value any :

any : continue aggregation for the keys that got into the set, but do not add new keys to the set.

​ List of settings

The following settings are used for applying restrictions on query complexity.

Restrictions on the “maximum amount of something” can take a value of 0 , which means that it is “unrestricted”.

Setting Short description max_memory_usage The maximum amount of RAM to use for running a query on a single server. max_memory_usage_for_user The maximum amount of RAM to use for running a user’s queries on a single server. max_rows_to_read The maximum number of rows that can be read from a table when running a query. max_bytes_to_read The maximum number of bytes (of uncompressed data) that can be read from a table when running a query. read_overflow_mode_leaf Sets what happens when the volume of data read exceeds one of the leaf limits max_rows_to_read_leaf The maximum number of rows that can be read from a local table on a leaf node when running a distributed query max_bytes_to_read_leaf The maximum number of bytes (of uncompressed data) that can be read from a local table on a leaf node when running a distributed query. read_overflow_mode_leaf Sets what happens when the volume of data read exceeds one of the leaf limits. max_rows_to_group_by The maximum number of unique keys received from aggregation. group_by_overflow_mode Sets what happens when the number of unique keys for aggregation exceeds the limit max_bytes_before_external_group_by Enables or disables execution of GROUP BY clauses in external memory. max_bytes_ratio_before_external_group_by The ratio of available memory that is allowed for GROUP BY . Once reached, external memory is used for aggregation. max_bytes_before_external_sort Enables or disables execution of ORDER BY clauses in external memory. max_bytes_ratio_before_external_sort The ratio of available memory that is allowed for ORDER BY . Once reached, external sort is used. max_rows_to_sort The maximum number of rows before sorting. Allows limiting memory consumption when sorting. max_bytes_to_sort The maximum number of bytes before sorting. sort_overflow_mode Sets what happens if the number of rows received before sorting exceeds one of the limits. max_result_rows Limits the number of rows in the result. max_result_bytes Limits the result size in bytes (uncompressed) result_overflow_mode Sets what to do if the volume of the result exceeds one of the limits. max_execution_time The maximum query execution time in seconds. timeout_overflow_mode Sets what to do if the query is run longer than the max_execution_time or the estimated running time is longer than max_estimated_execution_time . max_execution_time_leaf Similar semantically to max_execution_time but only applied on leaf nodes for distributed or remote queries. timeout_overflow_mode_leaf Sets what happens when the query in leaf node run longer than max_execution_time_leaf . min_execution_speed Minimal execution speed in rows per second. min_execution_speed_bytes The minimum number of execution bytes per second. max_execution_speed The maximum number of execution rows per second. max_execution_speed_bytes The maximum number of execution bytes per second. timeout_before_checking_execution_speed Checks that execution speed is not too slow (no less than min_execution_speed ), after the specified time in seconds has expired. max_estimated_execution_time Maximum query estimate execution time in seconds. max_columns_to_read The maximum number of columns that can be read from a table in a single query. max_temporary_columns The maximum number of temporary columns that must be kept in RAM simultaneously when running a query, including constant columns. max_temporary_non_const_columns The maximum number of temporary columns that must be kept in RAM simultaneously when running a query, but without counting constant columns. max_subquery_depth Sets what happens if a query has more than the specified number of nested subqueries. max_ast_depth The maximum nesting depth of a query syntactic tree. max_ast_elements The maximum number of elements in a query syntactic tree. max_rows_in_set The maximum number of rows for a data set in the IN clause created from a subquery. max_bytes_in_set The maximum number of bytes (of uncompressed data) used by a set in the IN clause created from a subquery. set_overflow_mode Sets what happens when the amount of data exceeds one of the limits. max_rows_in_distinct The maximum number of different rows when using DISTINCT. max_bytes_in_distinct The maximum number of bytes of the state (in uncompressed bytes) in memory, which is used by a hash table when using DISTINCT. distinct_overflow_mode Sets what happens when the amount of data exceeds one of the limits. max_rows_to_transfer Maximum size (in rows) that can be passed to a remote server or saved in a temporary table when the GLOBAL IN/JOIN section is executed. max_bytes_to_transfer The maximum number of bytes (uncompressed data) that can be passed to a remote server or saved in a temporary table when the GLOBAL IN/JOIN section is executed. transfer_overflow_mode Sets what happens when the amount of data exceeds one of the limits. max_rows_in_join Limits the number of rows in the hash table that is used when joining tables. max_bytes_in_join The maximum size in number of bytes of the hash table used when joining tables. join_overflow_mode Defines what action ClickHouse performs when any of the following join limits is reached. max_partitions_per_insert_block Limits the maximum number of partitions in a single inserted block and an exception is thrown if the block contains too many partitions. throw_on_max_partitions_per_insert_block Allows you to control the behaviour when max_partitions_per_insert_block is reached. max_temporary_data_on_disk_size_for_user The maximum amount of data consumed by temporary files on disk in bytes for all concurrently running user queries. max_temporary_data_on_disk_size_for_query The maximum amount of data consumed by temporary files on disk in bytes for all concurrently running queries. max_sessions_for_user Maximum number of simultaneous sessions per authenticated user to the ClickHouse server. max_partitions_to_read Limits the maximum number of partitions that can be accessed in a single query.

​ Obsolete settings

The following settings are obsolete

Maximum pipeline depth. It Corresponds to the number of transformations that each data block goes through during query processing. Counted within the limits of a single server. If the pipeline depth is greater, an exception is thrown.