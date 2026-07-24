ClickHouse supports access control management based on RBAC approach.

ClickHouse access entities:

You can configure access entities using:

SQL-driven workflow. You need to enable this functionality.

users.xml and config.xml . Server configuration files and

We recommend using SQL-driven workflow. Both of the configuration methods work simultaneously, so if you use the server configuration files for managing accounts and access rights, you can smoothly switch to SQL-driven workflow.

You can’t manage the same access entity by both configuration methods simultaneously.

If you’re looking to manage ClickHouse Cloud console users, please refer to this page

To see all users, roles, profiles, etc. and all their grants use SHOW ACCESS statement.

default user account which isn’t allowed using SQL-driven access control and account management but has all the rights and permissions. The default user account is used in any cases when the username isn’t defined, for example, at login from client or in distributed queries. In distributed query processing a default user account is used, if the configuration of the server or cluster doesn’t specify the By default, the ClickHouse server provides theuser account which isn’t allowed using SQL-driven access control and account management but has all the rights and permissions. Theuser account is used in any cases when the username isn’t defined, for example, at login from client or in distributed queries. In distributed query processing a default user account is used, if the configuration of the server or cluster doesn’t specify the user and password properties.

If you just started using ClickHouse, consider the following scenario:

Enable SQL-driven access control and account management for the default user. Log in to the default user account and create all the required users. Don’t forget to create an administrator account ( GRANT ALL ON *.* TO admin_user_account WITH GRANT OPTION ). Restrict permissions for the default user and disable SQL-driven access control and account management for it.

​ Properties of current solution

You can grant permissions for databases and tables even if they don’t exist.

If a table is deleted, all the privileges that correspond to this table aren’t revoked. This means that even if you create a new table with the same name later, all the privileges remain valid. To revoke privileges corresponding to the deleted table, you need to execute, for example, the REVOKE ALL PRIVILEGES ON db.table FROM ALL query.

query. There are no lifetime settings for privileges.

​ User account

A user account is an access entity that allows to authorize someone in ClickHouse. A user account contains:

Identification information.

Privileges that define the scope of queries the user can execute.

Hosts are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.

Assigned and default roles.

Settings with their constraints applied by default at user login.

Assigned settings profiles.

Privileges can be granted to a user account by the GRANT query or by assigning roles . To revoke privileges from a user, ClickHouse provides the REVOKE query. To list privileges for a user, use the SHOW GRANTS statement.

Management queries:

​ Settings applying

Settings can be configured differently: for a user account, in its granted roles and in settings profiles. At user login, if a setting is configured for different access entities, the value and constraints of this setting are applied as follows (from higher to lower priority):

User account settings. The settings for the default roles of the user account. If a setting is configured in some roles, then order of the setting application is undefined. The settings from settings profiles assigned to a user or to its default roles. If a setting is configured in some profiles, then order of setting application is undefined. Settings applied to the entire server by default or from the default profile.

A role is a container for access entities that can be granted to a user account.

A role contains:

Privileges

Settings and constraints

List of assigned roles

Management queries:

Privileges can be granted to a role by the GRANT query. To revoke privileges from a role ClickHouse provides the REVOKE query.

​ Row policy

Row policy is a filter that defines which of the rows are available to a user or a role. Row policy contains filters for one particular table, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this row policy.

Row policies makes sense only if you have readonly access. If you can modify table or copy partitions between tables, it defeats the restrictions of row policies.

Management queries:

​ Settings profile

Settings profile is a collection of settings . Settings profile contains settings and constraints, as well as a list of roles and/or users to which this profile is applied.

Management queries:

Quota limits resource usage. See Quotas

Quota contains a set of limits for some durations, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this quota.

Management queries:

​ Enabling SQL-driven access control and account management

Setup a directory for configuration storage. ClickHouse stores access entity configurations in the folder set in the access_control_path server configuration parameter.

Enable SQL-driven access control and account management for at least one user account. users.xml configuration file and set the values of the named_collection_control , show_named_collections , and show_named_collections_secrets settings to 1. By default, SQL-driven access control and account management is disabled for all users. You need to configure at least one user in theconfiguration file and set the values of the access_management , andsettings to 1.

​ Defining SQL users and roles

If you’re working in ClickHouse Cloud, please see Cloud access management

This article shows the basics of defining SQL users and roles and applying those privileges and permissions to databases, tables, rows, and columns.

​ Enabling SQL user mode

Enable SQL user mode in the users.xml file under the <default> user: < access_management > 1 </ access_management > < named_collection_control > 1 </ named_collection_control > < show_named_collections > 1 </ show_named_collections > < show_named_collections_secrets > 1 </ show_named_collections_secrets >

The default user is the only user that gets created with a fresh install, and is also the account used for internode communications, by default. In production, it is recommended to disable this user once the inter-node communication has been configured with a SQL admin user and internode communications have been set with <secret> , cluster credentials, and/or internode HTTP and transport protocol credentials since the default account is used for internode communication.

Restart the nodes to apply the changes. Start the ClickHouse client: clickhouse - client --user default --password <password>

​ Defining users

Create a SQL administrator account: CREATE USER clickhouse_admin IDENTIFIED BY 'password' ; Grant the new user full administrative rights GRANT ALL ON * . * TO clickhouse_admin WITH GRANT OPTION ;

​ Alter permissions

This article is intended to provide you with a better understanding of how to define permissions, and how permissions work when using ALTER statements for privileged users.

The ALTER statements are divided into several categories, some of which are hierarchical and some of which aren’t and must be explicitly defined.

Example DB, table and user configuration

With an admin user, create a sample user

CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED BY 'password' ;

Create sample database

CREATE DATABASE my_db ;

Create a sample table

CREATE TABLE my_db .my_table (id UInt64, column1 String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;

Create a sample admin user to grant/revoke privileges

CREATE USER my_alter_admin IDENTIFIED BY 'password' ;

To grant or revoke permissions, the admin user must have the WITH GRANT OPTION privilege. For example: GRANT ALTER ON my_db. * WITH GRANT OPTION To GRANT or REVOKE privileges, the user must have those privileges themselves first.

Granting or Revoking Privileges

The ALTER hierarchy:

├── ALTER (only for table and view)/ │ ├── ALTER TABLE/ │ │ ├── ALTER UPDATE │ │ ├── ALTER DELETE │ │ ├── ALTER COLUMN/ │ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD COLUMN │ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP COLUMN │ │ │ ├── ALTER MODIFY COLUMN │ │ │ ├── ALTER COMMENT COLUMN │ │ │ ├── ALTER CLEAR COLUMN │ │ │ └── ALTER RENAME COLUMN │ │ ├── ALTER INDEX/ │ │ │ ├── ALTER ORDER BY │ │ │ ├── ALTER SAMPLE BY │ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD INDEX │ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP INDEX │ │ │ ├── ALTER MATERIALIZE INDEX │ │ │ └── ALTER CLEAR INDEX │ │ ├── ALTER CONSTRAINT/ │ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD CONSTRAINT │ │ │ └── ALTER DROP CONSTRAINT │ │ ├── ALTER TTL/ │ │ │ └── ALTER MATERIALIZE TTL │ │ ├── ALTER SETTINGS │ │ ├── ALTER MOVE PARTITION │ │ ├── ALTER FETCH PARTITION │ │ └── ALTER FREEZE PARTITION │ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW/ │ ├── ALTER LIVE VIEW REFRESH │ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW MODIFY QUERY ├── ALTER DATABASE ├── ALTER USER ├── ALTER ROLE ├── ALTER QUOTA ├── ALTER [ROW] POLICY └── ALTER [SETTINGS] PROFILE

Granting ALTER Privileges to a User or Role

Using an GRANT ALTER on *.* TO my_user will only affect top-level ALTER TABLE and ALTER VIEW , other ALTER statements must be individually granted or revoked.

for example, granting basic ALTER privilege:

GRANT ALTER ON my_db . my_table TO my_user;

Resulting set of privileges:

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user Query id: 706befbc-525e-4ec1-a1a2-ba2508cc09e3 ┌─GRANTS FOR my_user───────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ GRANT ALTER TABLE, ALTER VIEW ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

This will grant all permissions under ALTER TABLE and ALTER VIEW from the example above, however, it won’t grant certain other ALTER permissions such as ALTER ROW POLICY (Refer back to the hierarchy and you will see that ALTER ROW POLICY isn’t a child of ALTER TABLE or ALTER VIEW ). Those must be explicitly granted or revoked.

If only a subset of ALTER permissions is needed then each can be granted separately, if there are sub-privileges to that permission then those would be automatically granted also.

For example:

GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user;

Grants would be set as:

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user Query id: 47b3d03f-46ac-4385-91ec-41119010e4e2 ┌─GRANTS FOR my_user────────────────────────────────┐ │ GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON default.my_table TO my_user │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.

This also gives the following sub-privileges:

ALTER ADD COLUMN ALTER DROP COLUMN ALTER MODIFY COLUMN ALTER COMMENT COLUMN ALTER CLEAR COLUMN ALTER RENAME COLUMN

Revoking ALTER privileges from Users and Roles

The REVOKE statement works similarly to the GRANT statement.

If a user/role was granted a sub-privilege, you can either revoke that sub-privilege directly or revoke the higher-level privilege it inherits from.

For example, if the user was granted ALTER ADD COLUMN

GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user;

GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user Query id: 61fe0fdc-1442-4cd6-b2f3-e8f2a853c739 Ok. 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user Query id: 27791226-a18f-46c8-b2b4-a9e64baeb683 ┌─GRANTS FOR my_user──────────────────────────────────┐ │ GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

A privilege can be revoked individually:

REVOKE ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table FROM my_user;

Or can be revoked from any of the upper levels (revoke all of the COLUMN sub privileges):

REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user;

REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user Query id: b882ba1b-90fb-45b9-b10f-3cda251e2ccc Ok. 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user Query id: e7d341de-de65-490b-852c-fa8bb8991174 Ok. 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.

Additional

The privileges must be granted by a user that not only has the WITH GRANT OPTION but also has the privileges themselves.

To grant an admin user the privilege and also allow them to administer a set of privileges Below is an example:

GRANT SELECT , ALTER COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION ;

Now the user can grant or revoke ALTER COLUMN and all sub-privileges.

Testing

Add the SELECT privilege

GRANT SELECT ON my_db . my_table TO my_user;

Add the add column privilege to the user

GRANT ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user;

Log in with the restricted user

clickhouse-client --user my_user --password password --port 9000 --host < your_clickhouse_hos t >

Test adding a column

ALTER TABLE my_db . my_table ADD COLUMN column2 String;

ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table ADD COLUMN `column2` String Query id: d5d6bfa1-b80c-4d9f-8dcd-d13e7bd401a5 Ok. 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.010 sec.

DESCRIBE my_db . my_table ;

DESCRIBE TABLE my_db.my_table Query id: ab9cb2d0-5b1a-42e1-bc9c-c7ff351cb272 ┌─name────┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column1 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │ │ column2 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │ └─────────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Test deleting a column

ALTER TABLE my_db . my_table DROP COLUMN column2;

ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table DROP COLUMN column2 Query id: 50ad5f6b-f64b-4c96-8f5f-ace87cea6c47 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec. Received exception from server (version 22.5.1): Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER DROP COLUMN(column2) ON my_db.my_table. (ACCESS_DENIED)

Testing the alter admin by granting the permission

GRANT SELECT , ALTER COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION ;

Log in with the alter admin user

clickhouse-client --user my_alter_admin --password password --port 9000 --host < my_clickhouse_hos t >

Grant a sub-privilege

GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user;

GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user Query id: 1c7622fa-9df1-4c54-9fc3-f984c716aeba Ok.

Test granting a privilege that the alter admin user doesn’t have isn’t a sub privilege of the grants for the admin user.

GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db . my_table TO my_user;

GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table TO my_user Query id: 191690dc-55a6-4625-8fee-abc3d14a5545 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec. Received exception from server (version 22.5.1): Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_alter_admin: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table WITH GRANT OPTION. (ACCESS_DENIED)