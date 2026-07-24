- SQL-driven workflow. You need to enable this functionality.
-
Server configuration files
users.xmland
config.xml.
You can’t manage the same access entity by both configuration methods simultaneously.
To see all users, roles, profiles, etc. and all their grants use
If you’re looking to manage ClickHouse Cloud console users, please refer to this page
SHOW ACCESS statement.
OverviewBy default, the ClickHouse server provides the
default user account which isn’t allowed using SQL-driven access control and account management but has all the rights and permissions. The
default user account is used in any cases when the username isn’t defined, for example, at login from client or in distributed queries. In distributed query processing a default user account is used, if the configuration of the server or cluster doesn’t specify the user and password properties.
If you just started using ClickHouse, consider the following scenario:
- Enable SQL-driven access control and account management for the
defaultuser.
- Log in to the
defaultuser account and create all the required users. Don’t forget to create an administrator account (
GRANT ALL ON *.* TO admin_user_account WITH GRANT OPTION).
- Restrict permissions for the
defaultuser and disable SQL-driven access control and account management for it.
Properties of current solution
- You can grant permissions for databases and tables even if they don’t exist.
- If a table is deleted, all the privileges that correspond to this table aren’t revoked. This means that even if you create a new table with the same name later, all the privileges remain valid. To revoke privileges corresponding to the deleted table, you need to execute, for example, the
REVOKE ALL PRIVILEGES ON db.table FROM ALLquery.
- There are no lifetime settings for privileges.
User accountA user account is an access entity that allows to authorize someone in ClickHouse. A user account contains:
- Identification information.
- Privileges that define the scope of queries the user can execute.
- Hosts are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.
- Assigned and default roles.
- Settings with their constraints applied by default at user login.
- Assigned settings profiles.
Settings applyingSettings can be configured differently: for a user account, in its granted roles and in settings profiles. At user login, if a setting is configured for different access entities, the value and constraints of this setting are applied as follows (from higher to lower priority):
- User account settings.
- The settings for the default roles of the user account. If a setting is configured in some roles, then order of the setting application is undefined.
- The settings from settings profiles assigned to a user or to its default roles. If a setting is configured in some profiles, then order of setting application is undefined.
- Settings applied to the entire server by default or from the default profile.
RoleA role is a container for access entities that can be granted to a user account. A role contains:
- Privileges
- Settings and constraints
- List of assigned roles
Row policyRow policy is a filter that defines which of the rows are available to a user or a role. Row policy contains filters for one particular table, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this row policy.
Management queries:
Row policies makes sense only if you have readonly access. If you can modify table or copy partitions between tables, it defeats the restrictions of row policies.
Settings profileSettings profile is a collection of settings. Settings profile contains settings and constraints, as well as a list of roles and/or users to which this profile is applied. Management queries:
- CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE
- ALTER SETTINGS PROFILE
- DROP SETTINGS PROFILE
- SHOW CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE
- SHOW PROFILES
QuotaQuota limits resource usage. See Quotas. Quota contains a set of limits for some durations, as well as a list of roles and/or users which should use this quota. Management queries:
Enabling SQL-driven access control and account management
- Setup a directory for configuration storage. ClickHouse stores access entity configurations in the folder set in the access_control_path server configuration parameter.
-
Enable SQL-driven access control and account management for at least one user account.
By default, SQL-driven access control and account management is disabled for all users. You need to configure at least one user in the
users.xmlconfiguration file and set the values of the
access_management,
named_collection_control,
show_named_collections, and
show_named_collections_secretssettings to 1.
Defining SQL users and rolesThis article shows the basics of defining SQL users and roles and applying those privileges and permissions to databases, tables, rows, and columns.
Enabling SQL user mode
- Enable SQL user mode in the
users.xmlfile under the
<default>user:
<access_management>1</access_management> <named_collection_control>1</named_collection_control> <show_named_collections>1</show_named_collections> <show_named_collections_secrets>1</show_named_collections_secrets>
The
default user is the only user that gets created with a fresh install, and is also the account used for internode communications, by default.In production, it is recommended to disable this user once the inter-node communication has been configured with a SQL admin user and internode communications have been set with
<secret>, cluster credentials, and/or internode HTTP and transport protocol credentials since the
default account is used for internode communication.
- Restart the nodes to apply the changes.
-
Start the ClickHouse client:
clickhouse-client --user default --password <password>
Defining users
- Create a SQL administrator account:
CREATE USER clickhouse_admin IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
- Grant the new user full administrative rights
GRANT ALL ON *.* TO clickhouse_admin WITH GRANT OPTION;
Alter permissionsThis article is intended to provide you with a better understanding of how to define permissions, and how permissions work when using
ALTER statements for privileged users.
The
ALTER statements are divided into several categories, some of which are hierarchical and some of which aren’t and must be explicitly defined.
Example DB, table and user configuration
- With an admin user, create a sample user
CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
- Create sample database
CREATE DATABASE my_db;
- Create a sample table
CREATE TABLE my_db.my_table (id UInt64, column1 String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
- Create a sample admin user to grant/revoke privileges
CREATE USER my_alter_admin IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
Granting or Revoking Privileges The
To grant or revoke permissions, the admin user must have the
WITH GRANT OPTION privilege.
For example:
To
GRANT ALTER ON my_db.* WITH GRANT OPTION
GRANT or
REVOKE privileges, the user must have those privileges themselves first.
ALTER hierarchy:
├── ALTER (only for table and view)/
│ ├── ALTER TABLE/
│ │ ├── ALTER UPDATE
│ │ ├── ALTER DELETE
│ │ ├── ALTER COLUMN/
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER MODIFY COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER COMMENT COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER CLEAR COLUMN
│ │ │ └── ALTER RENAME COLUMN
│ │ ├── ALTER INDEX/
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ORDER BY
│ │ │ ├── ALTER SAMPLE BY
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD INDEX
│ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP INDEX
│ │ │ ├── ALTER MATERIALIZE INDEX
│ │ │ └── ALTER CLEAR INDEX
│ │ ├── ALTER CONSTRAINT/
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD CONSTRAINT
│ │ │ └── ALTER DROP CONSTRAINT
│ │ ├── ALTER TTL/
│ │ │ └── ALTER MATERIALIZE TTL
│ │ ├── ALTER SETTINGS
│ │ ├── ALTER MOVE PARTITION
│ │ ├── ALTER FETCH PARTITION
│ │ └── ALTER FREEZE PARTITION
│ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW/
│ ├── ALTER LIVE VIEW REFRESH
│ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW MODIFY QUERY
├── ALTER DATABASE
├── ALTER USER
├── ALTER ROLE
├── ALTER QUOTA
├── ALTER [ROW] POLICY
└── ALTER [SETTINGS] PROFILE
- Granting
ALTERPrivileges to a User or Role
GRANT ALTER on *.* TO my_user will only affect top-level
ALTER TABLE and
ALTER VIEW , other
ALTER statements must be individually granted or revoked.
for example, granting basic
ALTER privilege:
Resulting set of privileges:
GRANT ALTER ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
This will grant all permissions under
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
Query id: 706befbc-525e-4ec1-a1a2-ba2508cc09e3
┌─GRANTS FOR my_user───────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ GRANT ALTER TABLE, ALTER VIEW ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ALTER TABLE and
ALTER VIEW from the example above, however, it won’t grant certain other
ALTER permissions such as
ALTER ROW POLICY (Refer back to the hierarchy and you will see that
ALTER ROW POLICY isn’t a child of
ALTER TABLE or
ALTER VIEW). Those must be explicitly granted or revoked.
If only a subset of
ALTER permissions is needed then each can be granted separately, if there are sub-privileges to that permission then those would be automatically granted also.
For example:
Grants would be set as:
GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
This also gives the following sub-privileges:
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
Query id: 47b3d03f-46ac-4385-91ec-41119010e4e2
┌─GRANTS FOR my_user────────────────────────────────┐
│ GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON default.my_table TO my_user │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
ALTER ADD COLUMN
ALTER DROP COLUMN
ALTER MODIFY COLUMN
ALTER COMMENT COLUMN
ALTER CLEAR COLUMN
ALTER RENAME COLUMN
- Revoking
ALTERprivileges from Users and Roles
REVOKE statement works similarly to the
GRANT statement.
If a user/role was granted a sub-privilege, you can either revoke that sub-privilege directly or revoke the higher-level privilege it inherits from.
For example, if the user was granted
ALTER ADD COLUMN
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user
Query id: 61fe0fdc-1442-4cd6-b2f3-e8f2a853c739
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
A privilege can be revoked individually:
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
Query id: 27791226-a18f-46c8-b2b4-a9e64baeb683
┌─GRANTS FOR my_user──────────────────────────────────┐
│ GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Or can be revoked from any of the upper levels (revoke all of the COLUMN sub privileges):
REVOKE ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user;
REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user;
REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user
Query id: b882ba1b-90fb-45b9-b10f-3cda251e2ccc
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
Additional The privileges must be granted by a user that not only has the
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
Query id: e7d341de-de65-490b-852c-fa8bb8991174
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.
WITH GRANT OPTION but also has the privileges themselves.
- To grant an admin user the privilege and also allow them to administer a set of privileges Below is an example:
Now the user can grant or revoke
GRANT SELECT, ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION;
ALTER COLUMN and all sub-privileges.
Testing
- Add the
SELECTprivilege
GRANT SELECT ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
- Add the add column privilege to the user
GRANT ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
- Log in with the restricted user
clickhouse-client --user my_user --password password --port 9000 --host <your_clickhouse_host>
- Test adding a column
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table ADD COLUMN column2 String;
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table
ADD COLUMN `column2` String
Query id: d5d6bfa1-b80c-4d9f-8dcd-d13e7bd401a5
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.010 sec.
DESCRIBE my_db.my_table;
DESCRIBE TABLE my_db.my_table
Query id: ab9cb2d0-5b1a-42e1-bc9c-c7ff351cb272
┌─name────┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ column1 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │
│ column2 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │
└─────────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
- Test deleting a column
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table DROP COLUMN column2;
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table
DROP COLUMN column2
Query id: 50ad5f6b-f64b-4c96-8f5f-ace87cea6c47
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
Received exception from server (version 22.5.1):
Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER DROP COLUMN(column2) ON my_db.my_table. (ACCESS_DENIED)
- Testing the alter admin by granting the permission
GRANT SELECT, ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION;
- Log in with the alter admin user
clickhouse-client --user my_alter_admin --password password --port 9000 --host <my_clickhouse_host>
- Grant a sub-privilege
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user
Query id: 1c7622fa-9df1-4c54-9fc3-f984c716aeba
Ok.
- Test granting a privilege that the alter admin user doesn’t have isn’t a sub privilege of the grants for the admin user.
GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
Summary The ALTER privileges are hierarchical for
GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table TO my_user
Query id: 191690dc-55a6-4625-8fee-abc3d14a5545
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
Received exception from server (version 22.5.1):
Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_alter_admin: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table WITH GRANT OPTION. (ACCESS_DENIED)
ALTER with tables and views but not for other
ALTER statements. The permissions can be set in granular level or by grouping of permissions and also revoked similarly. The user granting or revoking must have
WITH GRANT OPTION to set privileges on users, including the acting user themselves, and must have the privilege already. The acting user can’t revoke their own privileges if they don’t have the grant option privilege themselves.