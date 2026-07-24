[NOT] OVERRIDABLE keywords and XML attributes
and/or the configuration option
allow_named_collection_override_by_default.
Storing named collections in the system database
DDL example
In the above example:
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION name AS
key_1 = 'value' OVERRIDABLE,
key_2 = 'value2' NOT OVERRIDABLE,
url = 'https://connection.url/'
key_1can always be overridden.
key_2can never be overridden.
urlcan be overridden or not depending on the value of
allow_named_collection_override_by_default.
Permissions to create named collections with DDLTo manage named collections with DDL a user must have the
named_collection_control privilege. This can be assigned by adding a file to
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/. The example gives the user
default both the
access_management and
named_collection_control privileges:
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/user_default.xml
<clickhouse>
<users>
<default>
<password_sha256_hex>65e84be33532fb784c48129675f9eff3a682b27168c0ea744b2cf58ee02337c5</password_sha256_hex replace=true>
<access_management>1</access_management>
<named_collection_control>1</named_collection_control>
</default>
</users>
</clickhouse>
Storage for named collectionsNamed collections can either be stored on local disk or in ZooKeeper/Keeper. By default local storage is used. They can also be stored using encryption with the same algorithms used for disk encryption, where
aes_128_ctr is used by default.
To configure named collections storage you need to specify a
type. This can be either
local or
keeper/
zookeeper. For encrypted storage,
you can use
local_encrypted or
keeper_encrypted/
zookeeper_encrypted.
To use ZooKeeper/Keeper we also need to set up a
path (path in ZooKeeper/Keeper, where named collections will be stored) to
named_collections_storage section in configuration file. The following example uses encryption and ZooKeeper/Keeper:
An optional configuration parameter
<clickhouse>
<named_collections_storage>
<type>zookeeper_encrypted</type>
<key_hex>bebec0cabebec0cabebec0cabebec0ca</key_hex>
<algorithm>aes_128_ctr</algorithm>
<path>/named_collections_path/</path>
<update_timeout_ms>1000</update_timeout_ms>
</named_collections_storage>
</clickhouse>
update_timeout_ms by default is equal to
5000.
Storing named collections in configuration files
XML example
In the above example:
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/named_collections.xml
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<name>
<key_1 overridable="true">value</key_1>
<key_2 overridable="false">value_2</key_2>
<url>https://connection.url/</url>
</name>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
key_1can always be overridden.
key_2can never be overridden.
urlcan be overridden or not depending on the value of
allow_named_collection_override_by_default.
Modifying named collectionsNamed collections that are created with DDL queries can be altered or dropped with DDL. Named collections created with XML files can be managed by editing or deleting the corresponding XML.
Alter a DDL named collectionChange or add the keys
key1 and
key3 of the collection
collection2
(this will not change the value of the
overridable flag for those keys):
Change or add the key
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION collection2 SET key1=4, key3='value3'
key1 and allow it to be always overridden:
Remove the key
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION collection2 SET key1=4 OVERRIDABLE
key2 from
collection2:
Change or add the key
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION collection2 DELETE key2
key1 and delete the key
key3 of the collection
collection2:
To force a key to use the default settings for the
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION collection2 SET key1=4, DELETE key3
overridable flag, you have to
remove and re-add the key.
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION collection2 DELETE key1;
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION collection2 SET key1=4;
Drop the DDL named collection
collection2:
DROP NAMED COLLECTION collection2
Named collections for accessing S3The description of parameters see s3 Table Function.
DDL example
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION s3_mydata AS
access_key_id = 'AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE',
secret_access_key = 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY',
format = 'CSV',
url = 'https://s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/yourbucket/mydata/'
XML example
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<s3_mydata>
<access_key_id>AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE</access_key_id>
<secret_access_key>wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY</secret_access_key>
<format>CSV</format>
<url>https://s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/yourbucket/mydata/</url>
</s3_mydata>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
s3() function and S3 Table named collection examplesBoth of the following examples use the same named collection
s3_mydata:
s3() function
INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3(s3_mydata, filename = 'test_file.tsv.gz',
format = 'TSV', structure = 'number UInt64', compression_method = 'gzip')
SELECT * FROM numbers(10000);
S3 table
CREATE TABLE s3_engine_table (number Int64)
ENGINE=S3(s3_mydata, url='https://s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/yourbucket/mydata/test_file.tsv.gz', format = 'TSV')
SETTINGS input_format_with_names_use_header = 0;
SELECT * FROM s3_engine_table LIMIT 3;
┌─number─┐
│ 0 │
│ 1 │
│ 2 │
└────────┘
Named collections for accessing MySQL databaseThe description of parameters see mysql.
DDL example
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION mymysql AS
user = 'myuser',
password = 'mypass',
host = '127.0.0.1',
port = 3306,
database = 'test',
connection_pool_size = 8,
replace_query = 1
XML example
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<mymysql>
<user>myuser</user>
<password>mypass</password>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>3306</port>
<database>test</database>
<connection_pool_size>8</connection_pool_size>
<replace_query>1</replace_query>
</mymysql>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
mysql() function, MySQL table, MySQL database, and Dictionary named collection examplesThe four following examples use the same named collection
mymysql:
mysql() function
SELECT count() FROM mysql(mymysql, table = 'test');
┌─count()─┐
│ 3 │
└─────────┘
The named collection does not specify the
table parameter, so it is specified in the function call as
table = 'test'.
MySQL table
CREATE TABLE mytable(A Int64) ENGINE = MySQL(mymysql, table = 'test', connection_pool_size=3, replace_query=0);
SELECT count() FROM mytable;
┌─count()─┐
│ 3 │
└─────────┘
The DDL overrides the named collection setting for connection_pool_size.
MySQL database
CREATE DATABASE mydatabase ENGINE = MySQL(mymysql);
SHOW TABLES FROM mydatabase;
┌─name───┐
│ source │
│ test │
└────────┘
MySQL Dictionary
CREATE DICTIONARY dict (A Int64, B String)
PRIMARY KEY A
SOURCE(MYSQL(NAME mymysql TABLE 'source'))
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 2)
LAYOUT(HASHED());
SELECT dictGet('dict', 'B', 2);
┌─dictGet('dict', 'B', 2)─┐
│ two │
└─────────────────────────┘
Named collections for accessing PostgreSQL databaseThe description of parameters see postgresql. Additionally, there are aliases:
usernamefor
user
dbfor
database.
postgresql_connection_pool_size and the other
postgresql_* settings) can also be stored in the collection or passed as
key = value overrides. They apply to the
PostgreSQL table engine, the
postgresql table function, and the
PostgreSQL database engine; an explicit
SETTINGS clause on a table takes precedence over the values from the collection.
Parameter
addresses_expr is used in a collection instead of
host:port. The parameter is optional, because there are other optional ones:
host,
hostname,
port. The following pseudo code explains the priority:
Example of creation:
CASE
WHEN collection['addresses_expr'] != '' THEN collection['addresses_expr']
WHEN collection['host'] != '' THEN collection['host'] || ':' || if(collection['port'] != '', collection['port'], '5432')
WHEN collection['hostname'] != '' THEN collection['hostname'] || ':' || if(collection['port'] != '', collection['port'], '5432')
END
Example of configuration:
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION mypg AS
user = 'pguser',
password = 'jw8s0F4',
host = '127.0.0.1',
port = 5432,
database = 'test',
schema = 'test_schema'
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<mypg>
<user>pguser</user>
<password>jw8s0F4</password>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>5432</port>
<database>test</database>
<schema>test_schema</schema>
</mypg>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
Example of using named collections with the postgresql function
SELECT * FROM postgresql(mypg, table = 'test');
┌─a─┬─b───┐
│ 2 │ two │
│ 1 │ one │
└───┴─────┘
SELECT * FROM postgresql(mypg, table = 'test', schema = 'public');
┌─a─┐
│ 1 │
│ 2 │
│ 3 │
└───┘
Example of using named collections with database with engine PostgreSQL
CREATE TABLE mypgtable (a Int64) ENGINE = PostgreSQL(mypg, table = 'test', schema = 'public');
SELECT * FROM mypgtable;
┌─a─┐
│ 1 │
│ 2 │
│ 3 │
└───┘
PostgreSQL copies data from the named collection when the table is being created. A change in the collection does not affect the existing tables.
Example of using named collections with database with engine PostgreSQL
CREATE DATABASE mydatabase ENGINE = PostgreSQL(mypg);
SHOW TABLES FROM mydatabase
┌─name─┐
│ test │
└──────┘
Example of using named collections with a dictionary with source POSTGRESQL
CREATE DICTIONARY dict (a Int64, b String)
PRIMARY KEY a
SOURCE(POSTGRESQL(NAME mypg TABLE test))
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 2)
LAYOUT(HASHED());
SELECT dictGet('dict', 'b', 2);
┌─dictGet('dict', 'b', 2)─┐
│ two │
└─────────────────────────┘
Named collections for accessing a remote ClickHouse databaseThe description of parameters see remote. Example of configuration:
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION remote1 AS
host = 'remote_host',
port = 9000,
database = 'system',
user = 'foo',
password = 'secret',
secure = 1
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<remote1>
<host>remote_host</host>
<port>9000</port>
<database>system</database>
<user>foo</user>
<password>secret</password>
<secure>1</secure>
</remote1>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
secure is not needed for connection because of
remoteSecure, but it can be used for dictionaries.
Example of using named collections with the
remote/
remoteSecure functions
SELECT * FROM remote(remote1, table = one);
┌─dummy─┐
│ 0 │
└───────┘
SELECT * FROM remote(remote1, database = merge(system, '^one'));
┌─dummy─┐
│ 0 │
└───────┘
INSERT INTO FUNCTION remote(remote1, database = default, table = test) VALUES (1,'a');
SELECT * FROM remote(remote1, database = default, table = test);
┌─a─┬─b─┐
│ 1 │ a │
└───┴───┘
Example of using named collections with a dictionary with source ClickHouse
CREATE DICTIONARY dict(a Int64, b String)
PRIMARY KEY a
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(NAME remote1 TABLE test DB default))
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 2)
LAYOUT(HASHED());
SELECT dictGet('dict', 'b', 1);
┌─dictGet('dict', 'b', 1)─┐
│ a │
└─────────────────────────┘
Named collections for accessing KafkaThe description of parameters see Kafka.
DDL example
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION my_kafka_cluster AS
kafka_broker_list = 'localhost:9092',
kafka_topic_list = 'kafka_topic',
kafka_group_name = 'consumer_group',
kafka_format = 'JSONEachRow',
kafka_max_block_size = '1048576';
XML example
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<my_kafka_cluster>
<kafka_broker_list>localhost:9092</kafka_broker_list>
<kafka_topic_list>kafka_topic</kafka_topic_list>
<kafka_group_name>consumer_group</kafka_group_name>
<kafka_format>JSONEachRow</kafka_format>
<kafka_max_block_size>1048576</kafka_max_block_size>
</my_kafka_cluster>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
Example of using named collections with a Kafka tableBoth of the following examples use the same named collection
my_kafka_cluster:
CREATE TABLE queue
(
timestamp UInt64,
level String,
message String
)
ENGINE = Kafka(my_kafka_cluster)
CREATE TABLE queue
(
timestamp UInt64,
level String,
message String
)
ENGINE = Kafka(my_kafka_cluster)
SETTINGS kafka_num_consumers = 4,
kafka_thread_per_consumer = 1;
Named collections for backupsFor the description of parameters see Backup and Restore.
DDL example
BACKUP TABLE default.test to S3(named_collection_s3_backups, 'directory')
XML example
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<named_collection_s3_backups>
<url>https://my-s3-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/backup-S3/</url>
<access_key_id>ABC123</access_key_id>
<secret_access_key>Abc+123</secret_access_key>
</named_collection_s3_backups>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
Named collections for accessing MongoDB Table and DictionaryFor the description of parameters see mongodb.
DDL example
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION mymongo AS
user = '',
password = '',
host = '127.0.0.1',
port = 27017,
database = 'test',
collection = 'my_collection',
options = 'connectTimeoutMS=10000'
XML example
<clickhouse>
<named_collections>
<mymongo>
<user></user>
<password></password>
<host>127.0.0.1</host>
<port>27017</port>
<database>test</database>
<collection>my_collection</collection>
<options>connectTimeoutMS=10000</options>
</mymongo>
</named_collections>
</clickhouse>
MongoDB table
CREATE TABLE mytable(log_type VARCHAR, host VARCHAR, command VARCHAR) ENGINE = MongoDB(mymongo, options='connectTimeoutMS=10000&compressors=zstd')
SELECT count() FROM mytable;
┌─count()─┐
│ 2 │
└─────────┘
The DDL overrides the named collection setting for options.
MongoDB Dictionary
CREATE DICTIONARY dict
(
`a` Int64,
`b` String
)
PRIMARY KEY a
SOURCE(MONGODB(NAME mymongo COLLECTION my_dict))
LIFETIME(MIN 1 MAX 2)
LAYOUT(HASHED())
SELECT dictGet('dict', 'b', 2);
┌─dictGet('dict', 'b', 2)─┐
│ two │
└─────────────────────────┘
The named collection specifies
my_collection for the collection name. In the function call it is overwritten by
collection = 'my_dict' to select another collection.