- Amazon S3 object storage.
- Azure Blob Storage.
- Unsupported: The Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)
ClickHouse also has support for external table engines, which are different from the external storage option described on this page, as they allow reading data stored in some general file format (like Parquet). On this page we are describing storage configuration for the ClickHouse
MergeTree family or
Log family tables.
- to work with data stored on
Amazon S3disks, use the S3 table engine.
- to work with data stored in Azure Blob Storage, use the AzureBlobStorage table engine.
- to work with data in the Hadoop Distributed File System (unsupported), use the HDFS table engine.
Configure external storage
MergeTree and
Log
family table engines can store data to
S3,
AzureBlobStorage,
HDFS (unsupported) using a disk with types
s3,
azure_blob_storage,
hdfs (unsupported) respectively.
Disk configuration requires:
The
s3 disk type can also be used with S3-compatible object storage providers, such as Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service. Configure
endpoint with the provider’s S3-compatible endpoint and account for any provider-specific compatibility requirements.
- A
typesection, equal to one of
s3,
azure_blob_storage,
hdfs(unsupported),
local_blob_storage,
web.
- Configuration of a specific external storage type.
- A
typeequal to
object_storage
object_storage_type, equal to one of
s3,
azure_blob_storage(or just
azurefrom
24.3),
hdfs(unsupported),
local_blob_storage(or just
localfrom
24.3),
web.
Optionally,
metadata_type can be specified (it is equal to
local by default), but it can also be set to
plain,
web and, starting from
24.4,
plain_rewritable.
Usage of
plain metadata type is described in plain storage section,
web metadata type can be used only with
web object storage type,
local metadata type stores metadata files locally (each metadata files contains mapping to files in object storage and some additional meta information about them).
For example:
is equal to the following configuration (from version
<s3>
<type>s3</type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3>
24.1):
The following configuration:
<s3>
<type>object_storage</type>
<object_storage_type>s3</object_storage_type>
<metadata_type>local</metadata_type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3>
is equal to:
<s3_plain>
<type>s3_plain</type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3_plain>
An example of full storage configuration will look like:
<s3_plain>
<type>object_storage</type>
<object_storage_type>s3</object_storage_type>
<metadata_type>plain</metadata_type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3_plain>
Starting with version 24.1, it can also look like:
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<s3>
<type>s3</type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3>
</disks>
<policies>
<s3>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>s3</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</s3>
</policies>
</storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>
To make a specific kind of storage a default option for all
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<s3>
<type>object_storage</type>
<object_storage_type>s3</object_storage_type>
<metadata_type>local</metadata_type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3>
</disks>
<policies>
<s3>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>s3</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</s3>
</policies>
</storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>
MergeTree tables,
add the following section to the configuration file:
If you want to configure a specific storage policy for a specific table, you can define it in settings while creating the table:
<clickhouse>
<merge_tree>
<storage_policy>s3</storage_policy>
</merge_tree>
</clickhouse>
You can also use
CREATE TABLE test (a Int32, b String)
ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY a
SETTINGS storage_policy = 's3';
disk instead of
storage_policy. In this case it is not necessary
to have the
storage_policy section in the configuration file, and a
disk
section is enough.
CREATE TABLE test (a Int32, b String)
ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY a
SETTINGS disk = 's3';
refresh_parts_interval and table_diskThis setting is intended for non-Replicated MergeTree tables where parts may be written externally and metadata discovery must be refreshed from storage. The MergeTree setting
refresh_parts_interval enables periodic refresh of the list of data parts from the underlying storage (e.g. to pick up parts written externally). The important distinction is shared metadata across replicas vs replica-local metadata (e.g. S3 with local metadata per replica): only when metadata is shared will new parts be visible to all replicas. Using object storage alone does not imply shared metadata.
-
Object storage (e.g.
disk = 's3') does not imply shared metadata. When metadata is stored locally per replica (the default), each replica independently manages its pointers to blobs in object storage. Changes made on one replica are not visible to others. In that case,
refresh_parts_intervaldoes not make new parts visible across replicas, because the metadata each replica reads is replica-local.
-
Automatic part refreshing requires that the filesystem metadata be shared (or that the table use table-owned, readonly metadata so that refresh is applicable). Setting
table_disk = truetogether with a table-local disk (e.g.
SETTINGS disk = disk(type=object_storage, ...), table_disk = true) is one way to get the correct semantics: the table owns the metadata life cycle and the storage is treated as readonly, so
refresh_parts_intervalruns and externally added parts can be discovered.
-
With a globally defined disk (e.g.
disk = 's3'in
storage_configuration) and default local metadata, each replica has its own metadata state. Even though blobs may be in S3, the storage is not considered shared for the purpose of
refresh_parts_interval, and new parts created outside ClickHouse or on another replica will not be detected.
table_disk = true as above. Relying only on
refresh_parts_interval with replica-local metadata will not refresh parts as expected.
refresh_parts_interval is not used for ReplicatedMergeTree tables.
Replicated tables already synchronize parts through the replication mechanism.
This setting is only applicable to non-replicated MergeTree tables where parts are written externally and metadata refresh is required.
Dynamic ConfigurationThere is also a possibility to specify storage configuration without a predefined disk in configuration in a configuration file, but can be configured in the
CREATE/
ATTACH query settings.
The following example query builds on the above dynamic disk configuration and
shows how to use a local disk to cache data from a table stored at a URL.
The example below adds a cache to external storage.
ATTACH TABLE uk_price_paid UUID 'cf712b4f-2ca8-435c-ac23-c4393efe52f7'
(
price UInt32,
date Date,
postcode1 LowCardinality(String),
postcode2 LowCardinality(String),
type Enum8('other' = 0, 'terraced' = 1, 'semi-detached' = 2, 'detached' = 3, 'flat' = 4),
is_new UInt8,
duration Enum8('unknown' = 0, 'freehold' = 1, 'leasehold' = 2),
addr1 String,
addr2 String,
street LowCardinality(String),
locality LowCardinality(String),
town LowCardinality(String),
district LowCardinality(String),
county LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (postcode1, postcode2, addr1, addr2)
SETTINGS disk = disk(
type=web,
endpoint='https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/web-tables-demo/main/web/'
);
In the settings highlighted below notice that the disk of
ATTACH TABLE uk_price_paid UUID 'cf712b4f-2ca8-435c-ac23-c4393efe52f7'
(
price UInt32,
date Date,
postcode1 LowCardinality(String),
postcode2 LowCardinality(String),
type Enum8('other' = 0, 'terraced' = 1, 'semi-detached' = 2, 'detached' = 3, 'flat' = 4),
is_new UInt8,
duration Enum8('unknown' = 0, 'freehold' = 1, 'leasehold' = 2),
addr1 String,
addr2 String,
street LowCardinality(String),
locality LowCardinality(String),
town LowCardinality(String),
district LowCardinality(String),
county LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (postcode1, postcode2, addr1, addr2)
SETTINGS disk = disk(
type=cache,
max_size='1Gi',
path='/var/lib/clickhouse/custom_disk_cache/',
disk=disk(
type=web,
endpoint='https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/web-tables-demo/main/web/'
)
);
type=web is nested within
the disk of
type=cache.
A combination of config-based configuration and sql-defined configuration is also possible:
The example uses
type=web, but any disk type can be configured as dynamic,
including local disk. Local disks require a path argument to be inside the
server config parameter
custom_local_disks_base_directory, which has no
default, so set that also when using local disk.
where
ATTACH TABLE uk_price_paid UUID 'cf712b4f-2ca8-435c-ac23-c4393efe52f7'
(
price UInt32,
date Date,
postcode1 LowCardinality(String),
postcode2 LowCardinality(String),
type Enum8('other' = 0, 'terraced' = 1, 'semi-detached' = 2, 'detached' = 3, 'flat' = 4),
is_new UInt8,
duration Enum8('unknown' = 0, 'freehold' = 1, 'leasehold' = 2),
addr1 String,
addr2 String,
street LowCardinality(String),
locality LowCardinality(String),
town LowCardinality(String),
district LowCardinality(String),
county LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (postcode1, postcode2, addr1, addr2)
SETTINGS disk = disk(
type=cache,
max_size='1Gi',
path='/var/lib/clickhouse/custom_disk_cache/',
disk=disk(
type=web,
endpoint='https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/web-tables-demo/main/web/'
)
);
web is from the server configuration file:
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<web>
<type>web</type>
<endpoint>'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/web-tables-demo/main/web/'</endpoint>
</web>
</disks>
</storage_configuration>
Using S3 Storage
Required parameters
|Parameter
|Description
endpoint
|S3 endpoint URL in
path or
virtual hosted styles. Should include the bucket and root path for data storage.
access_key_id
|S3 access key ID used for authentication.
secret_access_key
|S3 secret access key used for authentication.
Optional parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
region
|S3 region name.
|-
support_batch_delete
|Controls whether to check for batch delete support. Set to
false when using Google Cloud Storage (GCS) as GCS doesn’t support batch deletes.
true
use_environment_credentials
|Reads AWS credentials from environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, and
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN if they exist. Note: environment credentials are shared across all S3 disks. To use different credentials for different disks, specify explicit
access_key_id and
secret_access_key per disk instead.
false
use_insecure_imds_request
|If
true, uses insecure IMDS request when obtaining credentials from Amazon EC2 metadata.
false
expiration_window_seconds
|Grace period (in seconds) for checking if expiration-based credentials have expired.
120
proxy
|Proxy configuration for S3 endpoint. Each
uri element inside
proxy block should contain a proxy URL.
|-
connect_timeout_ms
|Socket connect timeout in milliseconds.
10000 (10 seconds)
request_timeout_ms
|Request timeout in milliseconds.
5000 (5 seconds)
retry_attempts
|Number of retry attempts for failed requests.
10
single_read_retries
|Number of retry attempts for connection drops during read.
4
min_bytes_for_seek
|Minimum number of bytes to use seek operation instead of sequential read.
1 MB
metadata_path
|Local filesystem path to store S3 metadata files.
/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/<disk_name>/
skip_access_check
|If
true, skips disk access checks during startup.
false
header
|Adds specified HTTP header to requests. Can be specified multiple times.
|-
server_side_encryption_customer_key_base64
|Required headers for accessing S3 objects with SSE-C encryption.
|-
server_side_encryption_kms_key_id
|Required headers for accessing S3 objects with SSE-KMS encryption. Empty string uses AWS managed S3 key.
|-
server_side_encryption_kms_encryption_context
|Encryption context header for SSE-KMS (used with
server_side_encryption_kms_key_id).
|-
server_side_encryption_kms_bucket_key_enabled
|Enables S3 bucket keys for SSE-KMS (used with
server_side_encryption_kms_key_id).
|Matches bucket-level setting
s3_max_put_rps
|Maximum PUT requests per second before throttling.
0 (unlimited)
s3_max_put_burst
|Maximum concurrent PUT requests before hitting RPS limit.
|Same as
s3_max_put_rps
s3_max_get_rps
|Maximum GET requests per second before throttling.
0 (unlimited)
s3_max_get_burst
|Maximum concurrent GET requests before hitting RPS limit.
|Same as
s3_max_get_rps
read_resource
|Resource name for scheduling read requests.
|Empty string (disabled)
write_resource
|Resource name for scheduling write requests.
|Empty string (disabled)
key_template
|Defines object key generation format using re2 syntax. Requires
storage_metadata_write_full_object_key flag. Incompatible with
root path in
endpoint. Requires
key_compatibility_prefix.
|-
key_compatibility_prefix
|Required with
key_template. Specifies the previous
root path from
endpoint for reading older metadata versions.
|-
read_only
|Only allowing reading from the disk.
|-
Google Cloud Storage (GCS) is also supported using the type
s3. See GCS backed MergeTree.
Using Plain StorageIn
22.10 a new disk type
s3_plain was introduced, which provides a write-once storage.
Configuration parameters for it are the same as for the
s3 disk type.
Unlike the
s3 disk type, it stores data as is. In other words,
instead of having randomly generated blob names, it uses normal file names
(the same way as ClickHouse stores files on local disk) and does not store any
metadata locally. For example, it is derived from data on
s3.
This disk type allows keeping a static version of the table, as it does not
allow executing merges on the existing data and does not allow inserting of new
data. A use case for this disk type is to create backups on it, which can be done
via
BACKUP TABLE data TO Disk('plain_disk_name', 'backup_name'). Afterward,
you can do
RESTORE TABLE data AS data_restored FROM Disk('plain_disk_name', 'backup_name')
or use
ATTACH TABLE data (...) ENGINE = MergeTree() SETTINGS disk = 'plain_disk_name'.
Configuration:
Starting from
<s3_plain>
<type>s3_plain</type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3_plain>
24.1 it is possible configure any object storage disk (
s3,
azure,
hdfs (unsupported),
local) using
the
plain metadata type.
Configuration:
<s3_plain>
<type>object_storage</type>
<object_storage_type>azure</object_storage_type>
<metadata_type>plain</metadata_type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3_plain>
Using S3 Plain Rewritable StorageA new disk type
s3_plain_rewritable was introduced in
24.4.
Similar to the
s3_plain disk type, it does not require additional storage for
metadata files. Instead, metadata is stored in S3.
Unlike the
s3_plain disk type,
s3_plain_rewritable allows executing merges
and supports
INSERT operations.
Mutations and replication of tables are not supported.
A use case for this disk type is for non-replicated
MergeTree tables. Although
the
s3 disk type is suitable for non-replicated
MergeTree tables, you may opt
for the
s3_plain_rewritable disk type if you do not require local metadata
for the table and are willing to accept a limited set of operations. This could
be useful, for example, for system tables.
Configuration:
is equal to
<s3_plain_rewritable>
<type>s3_plain_rewritable</type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3_plain_rewritable>
Starting from
<s3_plain_rewritable>
<type>object_storage</type>
<object_storage_type>s3</object_storage_type>
<metadata_type>plain_rewritable</metadata_type>
<endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint>
<use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials>
</s3_plain_rewritable>
24.5 it is possible to configure any object storage disk
(
s3,
azure,
local) using the
plain_rewritable metadata type.
Using Azure Blob Storage
MergeTree family table engines can store data to Azure Blob Storage
using a disk with type
azure_blob_storage.
Configuration markup:
<storage_configuration>
...
<disks>
<blob_storage_disk>
<type>azure_blob_storage</type>
<storage_account_url>http://account.blob.core.windows.net</storage_account_url>
<container_name>container</container_name>
<account_name>account</account_name>
<account_key>pass123</account_key>
<metadata_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/blob_storage_disk/</metadata_path>
<cache_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/blob_storage_disk/cache/</cache_path>
<skip_access_check>false</skip_access_check>
</blob_storage_disk>
</disks>
...
</storage_configuration>
Connection parameters
Authentication parameters (the disk will try all available methods and Managed Identity Credential):
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
storage_account_url (Required)
|Azure Blob Storage account URL. Examples:
http://account.blob.core.windows.net or
http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1.
|-
container_name
|Target container name.
default-container
container_already_exists
|Controls container creation behavior:
-
false: Creates a new container
-
true: Connects directly to existing container
- Unset: Checks if container exists, creates if needed
|-
|Parameter
|Description
connection_string
|For authentication using a connection string.
account_name
|For authentication using Shared Key (used with
account_key).
account_key
|For authentication using Shared Key (used with
account_name).
Limit parameters
|Parameter
|Description
s3_max_single_part_upload_size
|Maximum size of a single block upload to Blob Storage.
min_bytes_for_seek
|Minimum size of a seekable region.
max_single_read_retries
|Maximum number of attempts to read a chunk of data from Blob Storage.
max_single_download_retries
|Maximum number of attempts to download a readable buffer from Blob Storage.
thread_pool_size
|Maximum number of threads for
IDiskRemote instantiation.
s3_max_inflight_parts_for_one_file
|Maximum number of concurrent put requests for a single object.
Other parameters
Examples of working configurations can be found in integration tests directory (see e.g. test_merge_tree_azure_blob_storage or test_azure_blob_storage_zero_copy_replication).
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
metadata_path
|Local filesystem path to store metadata files for Blob Storage.
/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/<disk_name>/
skip_access_check
|If
true, skips disk access checks during startup.
false
read_resource
|Resource name for scheduling read requests.
|Empty string (disabled)
write_resource
|Resource name for scheduling write requests.
|Empty string (disabled)
metadata_keep_free_space_bytes
|Amount of free metadata disk space to reserve.
|-
Zero-copy replication is not ready for productionZero-copy replication is disabled by default in ClickHouse version 22.8 and higher. This feature is not recommended for production use.
Using HDFS storage (Unsupported)In this sample configuration:
- the disk is of type
hdfs(unsupported)
- the data is hosted at
hdfs://hdfs1:9000/clickhouse/
Keep in mind that HDFS may not work in corner cases.
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<hdfs>
<type>hdfs</type>
<endpoint>hdfs://hdfs1:9000/clickhouse/</endpoint>
<skip_access_check>true</skip_access_check>
</hdfs>
<hdd>
<type>local</type>
<path>/</path>
</hdd>
</disks>
<policies>
<hdfs>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>hdfs</disk>
</main>
<external>
<disk>hdd</disk>
</external>
</volumes>
</hdfs>
</policies>
</storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>
Using Data EncryptionYou can encrypt the data stored on S3, or HDFS (unsupported) external disks, or on a local disk. To turn on the encryption mode, in the configuration file you must define a disk with the type
encrypted and choose a disk on which the data will be saved. An
encrypted disk ciphers all written files on the fly, and when you read files from an
encrypted disk it deciphers them automatically. So you can work with an
encrypted disk like with a normal one.
Example of disk configuration:
For example, when ClickHouse writes data from some table to a file
<disks>
<disk1>
<type>local</type>
<path>/path1/</path>
</disk1>
<disk2>
<type>encrypted</type>
<disk>disk1</disk>
<path>path2/</path>
<key>_16_ascii_chars_</key>
</disk2>
</disks>
store/all_1_1_0/data.bin to
disk1, then in fact this file will be written to the physical disk along the path
/path1/store/all_1_1_0/data.bin.
When writing the same file to
disk2, it will actually be written to the physical disk at the path
/path1/path2/store/all_1_1_0/data.bin in encrypted mode.
Required Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
type
|String
|Must be set to
encrypted to create an encrypted disk.
disk
|String
|Type of disk to use for underlying storage.
key
|Uint64
|Key for encryption and decryption. Can be specified in hexadecimal using
key_hex. Multiple keys can be specified using the
id attribute.
Optional Parameters
Example of disk configuration:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
|String
|Root directory
|Location on the disk where data will be saved.
current_key_id
|String
|-
|The key ID used for encryption. All specified keys can be used for decryption.
algorithm
|Enum
AES_128_CTR
|Encryption algorithm. Options:
-
AES_128_CTR (16-byte key)
-
AES_192_CTR (24-byte key)
-
AES_256_CTR (32-byte key)
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<disk_s3>
<type>s3</type>
<endpoint>...
</disk_s3>
<disk_s3_encrypted>
<type>encrypted</type>
<disk>disk_s3</disk>
<algorithm>AES_128_CTR</algorithm>
<key_hex id="0">00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff</key_hex>
<key_hex id="1">ffeeddccbbaa99887766554433221100</key_hex>
<current_key_id>1</current_key_id>
</disk_s3_encrypted>
</disks>
</storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>
Using local cacheIt is possible to configure local cache over disks in storage configuration starting from version 22.3. For versions 22.3 - 22.7 cache is supported only for
s3 disk type. For versions >= 22.8 cache is supported for any disk type: S3, Azure, Local, Encrypted, etc.
For versions >= 23.5 cache is supported only for remote disk types: S3, Azure, HDFS (unsupported).
Cache uses
LRU cache policy.
Example of configuration for versions later or equal to 22.8:
Example of configuration for versions earlier than 22.8:
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<s3>
<type>s3</type>
<endpoint>...</endpoint>
... s3 configuration ...
</s3>
<cache>
<type>cache</type>
<disk>s3</disk>
<path>/s3_cache/</path>
<max_size>10Gi</max_size>
</cache>
</disks>
<policies>
<s3_cache>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>cache</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</s3_cache>
<policies>
</storage_configuration>
File Cache disk configuration settings: These settings should be defined in the disk configuration section.
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<s3>
<type>s3</type>
<endpoint>...</endpoint>
... s3 configuration ...
<data_cache_enabled>1</data_cache_enabled>
<data_cache_max_size>10737418240</data_cache_max_size>
</s3>
</disks>
<policies>
<s3_cache>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>s3</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</s3_cache>
<policies>
</storage_configuration>
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
|String
|-
|Required. Path to the directory where cache will be stored.
max_size
|Size
|-
|Required. Maximum cache size in bytes or readable format (e.g.,
10Gi). Files are evicted using LRU policy when the limit is reached. Supports
ki,
Mi,
Gi formats (since v22.10).
cache_on_write_operations
|Boolean
false
|Enables write-through cache for
INSERT queries and background merges. Can be overridden per query with
enable_filesystem_cache_on_write_operations.
enable_filesystem_query_cache_limit
|Boolean
false
|Enables per-query cache size limits based on
max_query_cache_size.
enable_cache_hits_threshold
|Boolean
false
|When enabled, data is cached only after being read multiple times.
cache_hits_threshold
|Integer
0
|Number of reads required before data is cached (requires
enable_cache_hits_threshold).
enable_bypass_cache_with_threshold
|Boolean
false
|Skips cache for large read ranges.
bypass_cache_threshold
|Size
256Mi
|Read range size that triggers cache bypass (requires
enable_bypass_cache_with_threshold).
max_file_segment_size
|Size
8Mi
|Maximum size of a single cache file in bytes or readable format.
max_elements
|Integer
10000000
|Maximum number of cache files.
load_metadata_threads
|Integer
16
|Number of threads for loading cache metadata at startup.
use_split_cache
|Boolean
false
|Use separation of files to system/data.
split_cache_ratio
|Double
0.1
|Ratio of system segment to total size of cache for split_cache.
Note: Size values support units like
ki,
Mi,
Gi, etc. (e.g.,
10Gi).
File Cache Query/Profile Settings
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Description
enable_filesystem_cache
|Boolean
true
|Enables/disables cache usage per query, even when using a
cache disk type.
read_from_filesystem_cache_if_exists_otherwise_bypass_cache
|Boolean
false
|When enabled, uses cache only if data exists; new data won’t be cached.
enable_filesystem_cache_on_write_operations
|Boolean
false (Cloud:
true)
|Enables write-through cache. Requires
cache_on_write_operations in cache config.
enable_filesystem_cache_log
|Boolean
false
|Enables detailed cache usage logging to
system.filesystem_cache_log.
filesystem_cache_allow_background_download
|Boolean
true
|Allows partially downloaded segments to be finished in the background. Disable to keep downloads in the foreground for the current query/session.
max_query_cache_size
|Size
false
|Maximum cache size per query. Requires
enable_filesystem_query_cache_limit in cache config.
filesystem_cache_skip_download_if_exceeds_per_query_cache_write_limit
|Boolean
true
|Controls behavior when
max_query_cache_size is reached:
-
true: Stops downloading new data
-
false: Evicts old data to make space for new data
Cache system tables
|Table Name
|Description
|Requirements
system.filesystem_cache
|Displays the current state of the filesystem cache.
|None
system.filesystem_cache_log
|Provides detailed cache usage statistics per query.
|Requires
enable_filesystem_cache_log = true
Cache commandsThis command is only supported when no
<cache_name> is provided
Show a list of filesystem caches which were configured on the server.
(For versions less than or equal to
22.8 the command is named
SHOW CACHES)
Query
SHOW FILESYSTEM CACHES
Show cache configuration and some general statistics for a specific cache. Cache name can be taken from
Response
┌─Caches────┐
│ s3_cache │
└───────────┘
SHOW FILESYSTEM CACHES command. (For versions less
than or equal to
22.8 the command is named
DESCRIBE CACHE)
Query
DESCRIBE FILESYSTEM CACHE 's3_cache'
Response
┌────max_size─┬─max_elements─┬─max_file_segment_size─┬─boundary_alignment─┬─cache_on_write_operations─┬─cache_hits_threshold─┬─current_size─┬─current_elements─┬─path───────┬─background_download_threads─┬─enable_bypass_cache_with_threshold─┐
│ 10000000000 │ 1048576 │ 104857600 │ 4194304 │ 1 │ 0 │ 3276 │ 54 │ /s3_cache/ │ 2 │ 0 │
└─────────────┴──────────────┴───────────────────────┴────────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────┴─────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┘
|Cache current metrics
|Cache asynchronous metrics
|Cache profile events
FilesystemCacheSize
FilesystemCacheBytes
CachedReadBufferReadFromSourceBytes,
CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes
FilesystemCacheElements
FilesystemCacheFiles
CachedReadBufferReadFromSourceMicroseconds,
CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheMicroseconds
CachedReadBufferCacheWriteBytes,
CachedReadBufferCacheWriteMicroseconds
CachedWriteBufferCacheWriteBytes,
CachedWriteBufferCacheWriteMicroseconds
Using static Web storage (read-only)This is a read-only disk. Its data is only read and never modified. A new table is loaded to this disk via
ATTACH TABLE query (see example below). Local disk
is not actually used, each
SELECT query will result in a
http request to
fetch required data. All modification of the table data will result in an
exception, i.e. the following types of queries are not allowed:
CREATE TABLE,
ALTER TABLE,
RENAME TABLE,
DETACH TABLE and
TRUNCATE TABLE.
Web storage can be used for read-only purposes. An example use is for hosting
sample data, or for migrating data. There is a tool
clickhouse-static-files-uploader,
which prepares a data directory for a given table (
SELECT data_paths FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'table_name').
For each table you need, you get a directory of files. These files can be uploaded
to, for example, a web server with static files. After this preparation,
you can load this table into any ClickHouse server via
DiskWeb.
In this sample configuration:
- the disk is of type
web
- the data is hosted at
http://nginx:80/test1/
- a cache on local storage is used
In this
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<web>
<type>web</type>
<endpoint>http://nginx:80/test1/</endpoint>
</web>
<cached_web>
<type>cache</type>
<disk>web</disk>
<path>cached_web_cache/</path>
<max_size>100000000</max_size>
</cached_web>
</disks>
<policies>
<web>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>web</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</web>
<cached_web>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>cached_web</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</cached_web>
</policies>
</storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>
ATTACH TABLE query the
UUID provided matches the directory name of the data, and the endpoint is the URL for the raw GitHub content.
A ready test case. You need to add this configuration to config:
ATTACH TABLE uk_price_paid UUID 'cf712b4f-2ca8-435c-ac23-c4393efe52f7'
(
price UInt32,
date Date,
postcode1 LowCardinality(String),
postcode2 LowCardinality(String),
type Enum8('other' = 0, 'terraced' = 1, 'semi-detached' = 2, 'detached' = 3, 'flat' = 4),
is_new UInt8,
duration Enum8('unknown' = 0, 'freehold' = 1, 'leasehold' = 2),
addr1 String,
addr2 String,
street LowCardinality(String),
locality LowCardinality(String),
town LowCardinality(String),
district LowCardinality(String),
county LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (postcode1, postcode2, addr1, addr2)
SETTINGS disk = disk(
type=web,
endpoint='https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/web-tables-demo/main/web/'
);
And then execute this query:
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<web>
<type>web</type>
<endpoint>https://clickhouse-datasets.s3.yandex.net/disk-with-static-files-tests/test-hits/</endpoint>
</web>
</disks>
<policies>
<web>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>web</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</web>
</policies>
</storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>
ATTACH TABLE test_hits UUID '1ae36516-d62d-4218-9ae3-6516d62da218'
(
WatchID UInt64,
JavaEnable UInt8,
Title String,
GoodEvent Int16,
EventTime DateTime,
EventDate Date,
CounterID UInt32,
ClientIP UInt32,
ClientIP6 FixedString(16),
RegionID UInt32,
UserID UInt64,
CounterClass Int8,
OS UInt8,
UserAgent UInt8,
URL String,
Referer String,
URLDomain String,
RefererDomain String,
Refresh UInt8,
IsRobot UInt8,
RefererCategories Array(UInt16),
URLCategories Array(UInt16),
URLRegions Array(UInt32),
RefererRegions Array(UInt32),
ResolutionWidth UInt16,
ResolutionHeight UInt16,
ResolutionDepth UInt8,
FlashMajor UInt8,
FlashMinor UInt8,
FlashMinor2 String,
NetMajor UInt8,
NetMinor UInt8,
UserAgentMajor UInt16,
UserAgentMinor FixedString(2),
CookieEnable UInt8,
JavascriptEnable UInt8,
IsMobile UInt8,
MobilePhone UInt8,
MobilePhoneModel String,
Params String,
IPNetworkID UInt32,
TraficSourceID Int8,
SearchEngineID UInt16,
SearchPhrase String,
AdvEngineID UInt8,
IsArtifical UInt8,
WindowClientWidth UInt16,
WindowClientHeight UInt16,
ClientTimeZone Int16,
ClientEventTime DateTime,
SilverlightVersion1 UInt8,
SilverlightVersion2 UInt8,
SilverlightVersion3 UInt32,
SilverlightVersion4 UInt16,
PageCharset String,
CodeVersion UInt32,
IsLink UInt8,
IsDownload UInt8,
IsNotBounce UInt8,
FUniqID UInt64,
HID UInt32,
IsOldCounter UInt8,
IsEvent UInt8,
IsParameter UInt8,
DontCountHits UInt8,
WithHash UInt8,
HitColor FixedString(1),
UTCEventTime DateTime,
Age UInt8,
Sex UInt8,
Income UInt8,
Interests UInt16,
Robotness UInt8,
GeneralInterests Array(UInt16),
RemoteIP UInt32,
RemoteIP6 FixedString(16),
WindowName Int32,
OpenerName Int32,
HistoryLength Int16,
BrowserLanguage FixedString(2),
BrowserCountry FixedString(2),
SocialNetwork String,
SocialAction String,
HTTPError UInt16,
SendTiming Int32,
DNSTiming Int32,
ConnectTiming Int32,
ResponseStartTiming Int32,
ResponseEndTiming Int32,
FetchTiming Int32,
RedirectTiming Int32,
DOMInteractiveTiming Int32,
DOMContentLoadedTiming Int32,
DOMCompleteTiming Int32,
LoadEventStartTiming Int32,
LoadEventEndTiming Int32,
NSToDOMContentLoadedTiming Int32,
FirstPaintTiming Int32,
RedirectCount Int8,
SocialSourceNetworkID UInt8,
SocialSourcePage String,
ParamPrice Int64,
ParamOrderID String,
ParamCurrency FixedString(3),
ParamCurrencyID UInt16,
GoalsReached Array(UInt32),
OpenstatServiceName String,
OpenstatCampaignID String,
OpenstatAdID String,
OpenstatSourceID String,
UTMSource String,
UTMMedium String,
UTMCampaign String,
UTMContent String,
UTMTerm String,
FromTag String,
HasGCLID UInt8,
RefererHash UInt64,
URLHash UInt64,
CLID UInt32,
YCLID UInt64,
ShareService String,
ShareURL String,
ShareTitle String,
ParsedParams Nested(
Key1 String,
Key2 String,
Key3 String,
Key4 String,
Key5 String,
ValueDouble Float64),
IslandID FixedString(16),
RequestNum UInt32,
RequestTry UInt8
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(EventDate)
ORDER BY (CounterID, EventDate, intHash32(UserID))
SAMPLE BY intHash32(UserID)
SETTINGS storage_policy='web';
Required parameters
|Parameter
|Description
type
web. Otherwise the disk is not created.
endpoint
|The endpoint URL in
path format. Endpoint URL must contain a root path to store data, where they were uploaded.
Optional parameters
If a query fails with an exception
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
min_bytes_for_seek
|The minimal number of bytes to use seek operation instead of sequential read
1 MB
remote_fs_read_backoff_threashold
|The maximum wait time when trying to read data for remote disk
10000 seconds
remote_fs_read_backoff_max_tries
|The maximum number of attempts to read with backoff
5
DB:Exception Unreachable URL, then you can try to adjust the settings: http_connection_timeout, http_receive_timeout, keep_alive_timeout.
To get files for upload run:
clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader --metadata-path <path> --output-dir <dir> (
--metadata-path can be found in query
SELECT data_paths FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'table_name').
When loading files by
endpoint, they must be loaded into
<endpoint>/store/ path, but config must contain only
endpoint.
If URL is not reachable on disk load when the server is starting up tables, then all errors are caught. If in this case there were errors, tables can be reloaded (become visible) via
DETACH TABLE table_name ->
ATTACH TABLE table_name. If metadata was successfully loaded at server startup, then tables are available straight away.
Use http_max_single_read_retries setting to limit the maximum number of retries during a single HTTP read.
Zero-copy Replication (not ready for production)Zero-copy replication is possible, but not recommended, with
S3 and
HDFS (unsupported) disks. Zero-copy replication means that if the data is stored remotely on several machines and needs to be synchronized, then only the metadata is replicated (paths to the data parts), but not the data itself.
Zero-copy replication is not ready for productionZero-copy replication is disabled by default in ClickHouse version 22.8 and higher. This feature is not recommended for production use.