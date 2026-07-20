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Data processed in ClickHouse is usually stored in the local file system of the machine on which ClickHouse server is running. That requires large-capacity disks, which can be expensive. To avoid storing data locally, various storage options are supported:
  1. Amazon S3 object storage.
  2. Azure Blob Storage.
  3. Unsupported: The Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)

ClickHouse also has support for external table engines, which are different from the external storage option described on this page, as they allow reading data stored in some general file format (like Parquet). On this page we are describing storage configuration for the ClickHouse MergeTree family or Log family tables.
  1. to work with data stored on Amazon S3 disks, use the S3 table engine.
  2. to work with data stored in Azure Blob Storage, use the AzureBlobStorage table engine.
  3. to work with data in the Hadoop Distributed File System (unsupported), use the HDFS table engine.

Configure external storage

MergeTree and Log family table engines can store data to S3, AzureBlobStorage, HDFS (unsupported) using a disk with types s3, azure_blob_storage, hdfs (unsupported) respectively.
The s3 disk type can also be used with S3-compatible object storage providers, such as Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service. Configure endpoint with the provider’s S3-compatible endpoint and account for any provider-specific compatibility requirements.
Disk configuration requires:
  1. A type section, equal to one of s3, azure_blob_storage, hdfs (unsupported), local_blob_storage, web.
  2. Configuration of a specific external storage type.
Starting from 24.1 clickhouse version, it is possible to use a new configuration option. It requires specifying:
  1. A type equal to object_storage
  2. object_storage_type, equal to one of s3, azure_blob_storage (or just azure from 24.3), hdfs (unsupported), local_blob_storage (or just local from 24.3), web.

Optionally, metadata_type can be specified (it is equal to local by default), but it can also be set to plain, web and, starting from 24.4, plain_rewritable. Usage of plain metadata type is described in plain storage section, web metadata type can be used only with web object storage type, local metadata type stores metadata files locally (each metadata files contains mapping to files in object storage and some additional meta information about them). For example:
is equal to the following configuration (from version 24.1):
The following configuration:
is equal to:
An example of full storage configuration will look like:
Starting with version 24.1, it can also look like:
To make a specific kind of storage a default option for all MergeTree tables, add the following section to the configuration file:
If you want to configure a specific storage policy for a specific table, you can define it in settings while creating the table:
You can also use disk instead of storage_policy. In this case it is not necessary to have the storage_policy section in the configuration file, and a disk section is enough.

refresh_parts_interval and table_disk

This setting is intended for non-Replicated MergeTree tables where parts may be written externally and metadata discovery must be refreshed from storage. The MergeTree setting refresh_parts_interval enables periodic refresh of the list of data parts from the underlying storage (e.g. to pick up parts written externally). The important distinction is shared metadata across replicas vs replica-local metadata (e.g. S3 with local metadata per replica): only when metadata is shared will new parts be visible to all replicas. Using object storage alone does not imply shared metadata.
  • Object storage (e.g. disk = 's3') does not imply shared metadata. When metadata is stored locally per replica (the default), each replica independently manages its pointers to blobs in object storage. Changes made on one replica are not visible to others. In that case, refresh_parts_interval does not make new parts visible across replicas, because the metadata each replica reads is replica-local.
  • Automatic part refreshing requires that the filesystem metadata be shared (or that the table use table-owned, readonly metadata so that refresh is applicable). Setting table_disk = true together with a table-local disk (e.g. SETTINGS disk = disk(type=object_storage, ...), table_disk = true) is one way to get the correct semantics: the table owns the metadata life cycle and the storage is treated as readonly, so refresh_parts_interval runs and externally added parts can be discovered.
  • With a globally defined disk (e.g. disk = 's3' in storage_configuration) and default local metadata, each replica has its own metadata state. Even though blobs may be in S3, the storage is not considered shared for the purpose of refresh_parts_interval, and new parts created outside ClickHouse or on another replica will not be detected.
For automatic part refreshing, ensure the metadata is shared or use a table-level disk with table_disk = true as above. Relying only on refresh_parts_interval with replica-local metadata will not refresh parts as expected.
refresh_parts_interval is not used for ReplicatedMergeTree tables. Replicated tables already synchronize parts through the replication mechanism. This setting is only applicable to non-replicated MergeTree tables where parts are written externally and metadata refresh is required.

Dynamic Configuration

There is also a possibility to specify storage configuration without a predefined disk in configuration in a configuration file, but can be configured in the CREATE/ATTACH query settings. The following example query builds on the above dynamic disk configuration and shows how to use a local disk to cache data from a table stored at a URL.
The example below adds a cache to external storage.
In the settings highlighted below notice that the disk of type=web is nested within the disk of type=cache.
The example uses type=web, but any disk type can be configured as dynamic, including local disk. Local disks require a path argument to be inside the server config parameter custom_local_disks_base_directory, which has no default, so set that also when using local disk.
A combination of config-based configuration and sql-defined configuration is also possible:
where web is from the server configuration file:

Using S3 Storage

Required parameters

Optional parameters

Google Cloud Storage (GCS) is also supported using the type s3. See GCS backed MergeTree.

Using Plain Storage

In 22.10 a new disk type s3_plain was introduced, which provides a write-once storage. Configuration parameters for it are the same as for the s3 disk type. Unlike the s3 disk type, it stores data as is. In other words, instead of having randomly generated blob names, it uses normal file names (the same way as ClickHouse stores files on local disk) and does not store any metadata locally. For example, it is derived from data on s3. This disk type allows keeping a static version of the table, as it does not allow executing merges on the existing data and does not allow inserting of new data. A use case for this disk type is to create backups on it, which can be done via BACKUP TABLE data TO Disk('plain_disk_name', 'backup_name'). Afterward, you can do RESTORE TABLE data AS data_restored FROM Disk('plain_disk_name', 'backup_name') or use ATTACH TABLE data (...) ENGINE = MergeTree() SETTINGS disk = 'plain_disk_name'. Configuration:
Starting from 24.1 it is possible configure any object storage disk (s3, azure, hdfs (unsupported), local) using the plain metadata type. Configuration:

Using S3 Plain Rewritable Storage

A new disk type s3_plain_rewritable was introduced in 24.4. Similar to the s3_plain disk type, it does not require additional storage for metadata files. Instead, metadata is stored in S3. Unlike the s3_plain disk type, s3_plain_rewritable allows executing merges and supports INSERT operations. Mutations and replication of tables are not supported. A use case for this disk type is for non-replicated MergeTree tables. Although the s3 disk type is suitable for non-replicated MergeTree tables, you may opt for the s3_plain_rewritable disk type if you do not require local metadata for the table and are willing to accept a limited set of operations. This could be useful, for example, for system tables. Configuration:
is equal to
Starting from 24.5 it is possible to configure any object storage disk (s3, azure, local) using the plain_rewritable metadata type.

Using Azure Blob Storage

MergeTree family table engines can store data to Azure Blob Storage using a disk with type azure_blob_storage. Configuration markup:

Connection parameters

Authentication parameters (the disk will try all available methods and Managed Identity Credential):

Limit parameters

Other parameters

Examples of working configurations can be found in integration tests directory (see e.g. test_merge_tree_azure_blob_storage or test_azure_blob_storage_zero_copy_replication).
Zero-copy replication is not ready for productionZero-copy replication is disabled by default in ClickHouse version 22.8 and higher. This feature is not recommended for production use.

Using HDFS storage (Unsupported)

In this sample configuration:
  • the disk is of type hdfs (unsupported)
  • the data is hosted at hdfs://hdfs1:9000/clickhouse/
By the way, HDFS is unsupported and therefore there might be issues when using it. Feel free to make a pull request with the fix if any issue arises.
Keep in mind that HDFS may not work in corner cases.

Using Data Encryption

You can encrypt the data stored on S3, or HDFS (unsupported) external disks, or on a local disk. To turn on the encryption mode, in the configuration file you must define a disk with the type encrypted and choose a disk on which the data will be saved. An encrypted disk ciphers all written files on the fly, and when you read files from an encrypted disk it deciphers them automatically. So you can work with an encrypted disk like with a normal one. Example of disk configuration:
For example, when ClickHouse writes data from some table to a file store/all_1_1_0/data.bin to disk1, then in fact this file will be written to the physical disk along the path /path1/store/all_1_1_0/data.bin. When writing the same file to disk2, it will actually be written to the physical disk at the path /path1/path2/store/all_1_1_0/data.bin in encrypted mode.

Required Parameters

Optional Parameters

Example of disk configuration:

Using local cache

It is possible to configure local cache over disks in storage configuration starting from version 22.3. For versions 22.3 - 22.7 cache is supported only for s3 disk type. For versions >= 22.8 cache is supported for any disk type: S3, Azure, Local, Encrypted, etc. For versions >= 23.5 cache is supported only for remote disk types: S3, Azure, HDFS (unsupported). Cache uses LRU cache policy. Example of configuration for versions later or equal to 22.8:
Example of configuration for versions earlier than 22.8:
File Cache disk configuration settings: These settings should be defined in the disk configuration section.
Note: Size values support units like ki, Mi, Gi, etc. (e.g., 10Gi).

File Cache Query/Profile Settings

Cache configuration settings and cache query settings correspond to the latest ClickHouse version, for earlier versions something might not be supported.

Cache system tables

Cache commands

This command is only supported when no <cache_name> is provided Show a list of filesystem caches which were configured on the server. (For versions less than or equal to 22.8 the command is named SHOW CACHES)
Query
Response
Show cache configuration and some general statistics for a specific cache. Cache name can be taken from SHOW FILESYSTEM CACHES command. (For versions less than or equal to 22.8 the command is named DESCRIBE CACHE)
Query
Response

Using static Web storage (read-only)

This is a read-only disk. Its data is only read and never modified. A new table is loaded to this disk via ATTACH TABLE query (see example below). Local disk is not actually used, each SELECT query will result in a http request to fetch required data. All modification of the table data will result in an exception, i.e. the following types of queries are not allowed: CREATE TABLE, ALTER TABLE, RENAME TABLE, DETACH TABLE and TRUNCATE TABLE. Web storage can be used for read-only purposes. An example use is for hosting sample data, or for migrating data. There is a tool clickhouse-static-files-uploader, which prepares a data directory for a given table (SELECT data_paths FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'table_name'). For each table you need, you get a directory of files. These files can be uploaded to, for example, a web server with static files. After this preparation, you can load this table into any ClickHouse server via DiskWeb. In this sample configuration:
  • the disk is of type web
  • the data is hosted at http://nginx:80/test1/
  • a cache on local storage is used
Storage can also be configured temporarily within a query, if a web dataset is not expected to be used routinely, see dynamic configuration and skip editing the configuration file.A demo dataset is hosted in GitHub. To prepare your own tables for web storage see the tool clickhouse-static-files-uploader
In this ATTACH TABLE query the UUID provided matches the directory name of the data, and the endpoint is the URL for the raw GitHub content.
A ready test case. You need to add this configuration to config:
And then execute this query:

Required parameters

Optional parameters

If a query fails with an exception DB:Exception Unreachable URL, then you can try to adjust the settings: http_connection_timeout, http_receive_timeout, keep_alive_timeout. To get files for upload run: clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader --metadata-path <path> --output-dir <dir> (--metadata-path can be found in query SELECT data_paths FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'table_name'). When loading files by endpoint, they must be loaded into <endpoint>/store/ path, but config must contain only endpoint. If URL is not reachable on disk load when the server is starting up tables, then all errors are caught. If in this case there were errors, tables can be reloaded (become visible) via DETACH TABLE table_name -> ATTACH TABLE table_name. If metadata was successfully loaded at server startup, then tables are available straight away. Use http_max_single_read_retries setting to limit the maximum number of retries during a single HTTP read.

Zero-copy Replication (not ready for production)

Zero-copy replication is possible, but not recommended, with S3 and HDFS (unsupported) disks. Zero-copy replication means that if the data is stored remotely on several machines and needs to be synchronized, then only the metadata is replicated (paths to the data parts), but not the data itself.
Zero-copy replication is not ready for productionZero-copy replication is disabled by default in ClickHouse version 22.8 and higher. This feature is not recommended for production use.
Last modified on July 20, 2026