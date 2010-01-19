On this page

2019 Changelog

Using column instead of AST to store scalar subquery results for better performance. Setting enable_scalar_subquery_optimization was added in 19.17 and it was enabled by default. It leads to errors like this during upgrade to 19.17.2 or 19.17.3 from previous versions. This setting was disabled by default in 19.17.4, to make possible upgrading from 19.16 and older versions without errors. #7392 (Amos Bird)

Support for processors (new query execution pipeline) in MergeTree . #7181 (Nikolai Kochetov)

Added ANTLR4 grammar for ClickHouse SQL dialect #7595 #7596 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed up a bug in batched calculations of ternary logical OPs on multiple arguments (more than 10). #8718 (Alexander Kazakov) This bugfix was backported to version 19.16 by a special request from Altinity.

Fix distributed subqueries incompatibility with older CH versions. Fixes #7851(tabplubix)

When executing CREATE query, fold constant expressions in storage engine arguments. Replace empty database name with current database. Fixes #6508, #3492. Also fix check for local address in ClickHouseDictionarySource . #9262 (tabplubix)

query, fold constant expressions in storage engine arguments. Replace empty database name with current database. Fixes #6508, #3492. Also fix check for local address in . #9262 (tabplubix) Now background merges in *MergeTree table engines family preserve storage policy volume order more accurately. #8549 (Vladimir Chebotarev)

table engines family preserve storage policy volume order more accurately. #8549 (Vladimir Chebotarev) Prevent losing data in Kafka in rare cases when exception happens after reading suffix but before commit. Fixes #9378. Related: #7175#9507 (filimonov)

in rare cases when exception happens after reading suffix but before commit. Fixes #9378. Related: #7175#9507 (filimonov) Fix bug leading to server termination when trying to use / drop Kafka table created with wrong parameters. Fixes #9494. Incorporates #9507. #9513 (filimonov)

table created with wrong parameters. Fixes #9494. Incorporates #9507. #9513 (filimonov) Allow using MaterializedView with subqueries above Kafka tables. #8197 (filimonov)

Add deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views option to control the behaviour of idempotent inserts into tables with materialized views. This new feature was added to the bugfix release by a special request from Altinity. #9070 (urykhy)

Add missing arity validation for count/counIf. #7095#7298 (Vdimir)

Remove legacy asterisk_left_columns_only setting (it was disabled by default). #7335 (Artem Zuikov)

setting (it was disabled by default). #7335 (Artem Zuikov) Format strings for Template data format are now specified in files. #7118 (tavplubix)

Speed up joinGet with const arguments by avoiding data duplication. #7359 (Amos Bird)

Return early if the subquery is empty. #7007 (小路)

Optimize parsing of SQL expression in Values. #6781 (tavplubix)

Fixed bad_variant in hashed dictionary. (alesapin)

Fixed up bug with segmentation fault in ATTACH PART query. (alesapin)

Fixed time calculation in MergeTreeData . (Vladimir Chebotarev)

. (Vladimir Chebotarev) Commit to Kafka explicitly after the writing is finalized. #7175 (Ivan)

Serialize NULL values correctly in min/max indexes of MergeTree parts. #7234 (Alexander Kuzmenkov)

Implement (in memory) Merge Join variant that does not change current pipeline. Result is partially sorted by merge key. Set partial_merge_join = 1 to use this feature. The Merge Join is still in development. #6940 (Artem Zuikov)

to use this feature. The Merge Join is still in development. #6940 (Artem Zuikov) Add S3 engine and table function. It is still in development (no authentication support yet). #5596 (Vladimir Chebotarev)

Every message read from Kafka is inserted atomically. This resolves almost all known issues with Kafka engine. #6950 (Ivan)

Improvements for failover of Distributed queries. Shorten recovery time, also it is now configurable and can be seen in system.clusters . #6399 (Vasily Nemkov)

. #6399 (Vasily Nemkov) Support numeric values for Enums directly in IN section. #6766 #6941 (dimarub2000)

section. #6766 #6941 (dimarub2000) Support (optional, disabled by default) redirects on URL storage. #6914 (maqroll)

Add information message when client with an older version connects to a server. #6893 (Philipp Malkovsky)

Remove maximum backoff sleep time limit for sending data in Distributed tables #6895 (Azat Khuzhin)

Add ability to send profile events (counters) with cumulative values to graphite. It can be enabled under <events_cumulative> in server config.xml . #6969 (Azat Khuzhin)

in server . #6969 (Azat Khuzhin) Add automatically cast type T to LowCardinality(T) while inserting data in column of type LowCardinality(T) in Native format via HTTP. #6891 (Nikolai Kochetov)

to while inserting data in column of type in Native format via HTTP. #6891 (Nikolai Kochetov) Add ability to use function hex without using reinterpretAsString for Float32 , Float64 . #7024 (Mikhail Korotov)

Add gdb-index to clickhouse binary with debug info. It will speed up startup time of gdb . #6947 (alesapin)

. #6947 (alesapin) Speed up deb packaging with patched dpkg-deb which uses pigz . #6960 (alesapin)

. #6960 (alesapin) Set enable_fuzzing = 1 to enable libfuzzer instrumentation of all the project code. #7042 (kyprizel)

to enable libfuzzer instrumentation of all the project code. #7042 (kyprizel) Add split build smoke test in CI. #7061 (alesapin)

Add build with MemorySanitizer to CI. #7066 (Alexander Kuzmenkov)

Replace libsparsehash with sparsehash-c11 #6965 (Azat Khuzhin)

Fixed performance degradation of index analysis on complex keys on large tables. This fixes #6924. #7075 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix logical error causing segfaults when selecting from Kafka empty topic. #6909 (Ivan)

Fix too early MySQL connection close in MySQLBlockInputStream.cpp . #6882 (Clément Rodriguez)

. #6882 (Clément Rodriguez) Returned support for very old Linux kernels (fix #6841) #6853 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix possible data loss in insert select query in case of empty block in input stream. #6834 #6862 #6911 (Nikolai Kochetov)

query in case of empty block in input stream. #6834 #6862 #6911 (Nikolai Kochetov) Fix for function АrrayEnumerateUniqRanked with empty arrays in params #6928 (proller)

with empty arrays in params #6928 (proller) Fix complex queries with array joins and global subqueries. #6934 (Ivan)

Fix Unknown identifier error in ORDER BY and GROUP BY with multiple JOINs #7022 (Artem Zuikov)

error in ORDER BY and GROUP BY with multiple JOINs #7022 (Artem Zuikov) Fixed MSan warning while executing function with LowCardinality argument. #7062 (Nikolai Kochetov)

Changed serialization format of bitmap * aggregate function states to improve performance. Serialized states of bitmap * from previous versions cannot be read. #6908 (Zhichang Yu)

This release also contains all bug fixes from 19.11.12.69.

Fixed compatibility for distributed queries between 19.14 and earlier versions. This fixes #7068. #7069 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix for function АrrayEnumerateUniqRanked with empty arrays in params. #6928 (proller)

with empty arrays in params. #6928 (proller) Fixed subquery name in queries with ARRAY JOIN and GLOBAL IN subquery with alias. Use subquery alias for external table name if it is specified. #6934 (Ivan)

Fix flapping test 00715_fetch_merged_or_mutated_part_zookeeper by rewriting it to a shell scripts because it needs to wait for mutations to apply. #6977 (Alexander Kazakov)

by rewriting it to a shell scripts because it needs to wait for mutations to apply. #6977 (Alexander Kazakov) Fixed UBSan and MemSan failure in function groupUniqArray with emtpy array argument. It was caused by placing of empty PaddedPODArray into hash table zero cell because constructor for zero cell value was not called. #6937 (Amos Bird)

Input and output data format Template . It allows to specify custom format string for input and output. #4354 #6727 (tavplubix)

. It allows to specify custom format string for input and output. #4354 #6727 (tavplubix) Implementation of LIVE VIEW tables that were originally proposed in #2898, prepared in #3925, and then updated in #5541. See #5541 for detailed description. #5541 (vzakaznikov) #6425 (Nikolai Kochetov) #6656 (vzakaznikov) Note that LIVE VIEW feature may be removed in next versions.

This release also contains all bug security fixes from 19.13 and 19.11.

Fixed the possibility of a fabricated query to cause server crash due to stack overflow in SQL parser. Fixed the possibility of stack overflow in Merge and Distributed tables, materialized views and conditions for row-level security that involve subqueries. #6433 (alexey-milovidov)

Optimize queries with ORDER BY expressions clause, where expressions have coinciding prefix with sorting key in MergeTree tables. This optimization is controlled by optimize_read_in_order setting. #6054 #6629 (Anton Popov)

clause, where have coinciding prefix with sorting key in tables. This optimization is controlled by setting. #6054 #6629 (Anton Popov) Allow to use multiple threads during parts loading and removal. #6372 #6074 #6438 (alexey-milovidov)

Implemented batch variant of updating aggregate function states. It may lead to performance benefits. #6435 (alexey-milovidov)

Using FastOps library for functions exp , log , sigmoid , tanh . FastOps is a fast vector math library from Michael Parakhin (Yandex CTO). Improved performance of exp and log functions more than 6 times. The functions exp and log from Float32 argument will return Float32 (in previous versions they always return Float64 ). Now exp(nan) may return inf . The result of exp and log functions may be not the nearest machine representable number to the true answer. #6254 (alexey-milovidov) Using Danila Kutenin variant to make fastops working #6317 (alexey-milovidov)

library for functions , , , . FastOps is a fast vector math library from Michael Parakhin (Yandex CTO). Improved performance of and functions more than 6 times. The functions and from argument will return (in previous versions they always return ). Now may return . The result of and functions may be not the nearest machine representable number to the true answer. #6254 (alexey-milovidov) Using Danila Kutenin variant to make fastops working #6317 (alexey-milovidov) Disable consecutive key optimization for UInt8/16 . #6298 #6701 (akuzm)

. #6298 #6701 (akuzm) Improved performance of simdjson library by getting rid of dynamic allocation in ParsedJson::Iterator . #6479 (Vitaly Baranov)

library by getting rid of dynamic allocation in . #6479 (Vitaly Baranov) Pre-fault pages when allocating memory with mmap() . #6667 (akuzm)

. #6667 (akuzm) Fix performance bug in Decimal comparison. #6380 (Artem Zuikov)

Removed rarely used table function catBoostPool and storage CatBoostPool . If you have used this table function, please write email to [email protected] . Note that CatBoost integration remains and will be supported. #6279 (alexey-milovidov)

and storage . If you have used this table function, please write email to . Note that CatBoost integration remains and will be supported. #6279 (alexey-milovidov) Disable ANY RIGHT JOIN and ANY FULL JOIN by default. Set any_join_distinct_right_table_keys setting to enable them. #5126 #6351 (Artem Zuikov)

This release also contains all bug fixes from 19.11.12.69.

Fix two vulnerabilities in codecs in decompression phase (malicious user can fabricate compressed data that will lead to buffer overflow in decompression). #6670 (Artem Zuikov)

Fix ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE query for tables with enable_mixed_granularity_parts=1 . #6543 (alesapin)

query for tables with . #6543 (alesapin) Fix NPE when using IN clause with a subquery with a tuple. #6125 #6550 (tavplubix)

Fixed an issue that if a stale replica becomes alive, it may still have data parts that were removed by DROP PARTITION. #6522 #6523 (tavplubix)

Fixed issue with parsing CSV #6426 #6559 (tavplubix)

Fixed data race in system.parts table and ALTER query. This fixes #6245. #6513 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed wrong code in mutations that may lead to memory corruption. Fixed segfault with read of address 0x14c0 that may happed due to concurrent DROP TABLE and SELECT from system.parts or system.parts_columns . Fixed race condition in preparation of mutation queries. Fixed deadlock caused by OPTIMIZE of Replicated tables and concurrent modification operations like ALTERs. #6514 (alexey-milovidov)

that may happed due to concurrent and from or . Fixed race condition in preparation of mutation queries. Fixed deadlock caused by of Replicated tables and concurrent modification operations like ALTERs. #6514 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed possible data loss after ALTER DELETE query on table with skipping index. #6224 #6282 (Nikita Vasilev)

If the attacker has write access to ZooKeeper and is able to run custom server available from the network where ClickHouse run, it can create custom-built malicious server that will act as ClickHouse replica and register it in ZooKeeper. When another replica will fetch data part from malicious replica, it can force clickhouse-server to write to arbitrary path on filesystem. Found by Eldar Zaitov, information security team at Yandex. #6247 (alexey-milovidov)

Sampling profiler on query level. Example. #4247 (laplab) #6124 (alexey-milovidov) #6250 #6283 #6386

Allow to specify a list of columns with COLUMNS('regexp') expression that works like a more sophisticated variant of * asterisk. #5951 (mfridental), (alexey-milovidov)

expression that works like a more sophisticated variant of asterisk. #5951 (mfridental), (alexey-milovidov) CREATE TABLE AS table_function() is now possible #6057 (dimarub2000)

is now possible #6057 (dimarub2000) Adam optimizer for stochastic gradient descent is used by default in stochasticLinearRegression() and stochasticLogisticRegression() aggregate functions, because it shows good quality without almost any tuning. #6000 (Quid37)

and aggregate functions, because it shows good quality without almost any tuning. #6000 (Quid37) Added functions for working with the сustom week number #5212 (Andy Yang)

RENAME queries now work with all storages. #5953 (Ivan)

queries now work with all storages. #5953 (Ivan) Now client receive logs from server with any desired level by setting send_logs_level regardless to the log level specified in server settings. #5964 (Nikita Mikhaylov)

The setting input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields is enabled by default. Inserts in Distributed tables need this setting to be the same on cluster (you need to set it before rolling update). It enables calculation of complex default expressions for omitted fields in JSONEachRow and CSV* formats. It should be the expected behavior but may lead to negligible performance difference. #6043 (Artem Zuikov), #5625 (akuzm)

New query processing pipeline. Use experimental_use_processors=1 option to enable it. Use for your own trouble. #4914 (Nikolai Kochetov)

Kafka integration has been fixed in this version.

Fixed DoubleDelta encoding of Int64 for large DoubleDelta values, improved DoubleDelta encoding for random data for Int32 . #5998 (Vasily Nemkov)

encoding of for large values, improved encoding for random data for . #5998 (Vasily Nemkov) Fixed overestimation of max_rows_to_read if the setting merge_tree_uniform_read_distribution is set to 0. #6019 (alexey-milovidov)

Throws an exception if config.d file does not have the corresponding root element as the config file #6123 (dimarub2000)

Optimize count() . Now it uses the smallest column (if possible). #6028 (Amos Bird)

Report memory usage in performance tests. #5899 (akuzm)

Fix build with external libcxx #6010 (Ivan)

#6010 (Ivan) Fix shared build with rdkafka library #6101 (Ivan)

Fixed rare crash in ALTER MODIFY COLUMN and vertical merge when one of merged/altered parts is empty (0 rows). #6780 (alesapin)

and vertical merge when one of merged/altered parts is empty (0 rows). #6780 (alesapin) Manual update of SIMDJSON . This fixes possible flooding of stderr files with bogus json diagnostic messages. #7548 (Alexander Kazakov)

. This fixes possible flooding of stderr files with bogus json diagnostic messages. #7548 (Alexander Kazakov) Fixed bug with mrk file extension for mutations (alesapin)

Fixed performance degradation of index analysis on complex keys on large tables. This fixes #6924. #7075 (alexey-milovidov)

Avoid rare SIGSEGV while sending data in tables with Distributed engine ( Failed to send batch: file with index XXXXX is absent ). #7032 (Azat Khuzhin)

). #7032 (Azat Khuzhin) Fix Unknown identifier with multiple joins. This fixes #5254. #7022 (Artem Zuikov)

Fix logical error causing segfaults when selecting from Kafka empty topic. #6902 #6909 (Ivan)

Fix for function АrrayEnumerateUniqRanked with empty arrays in params. #6928 (proller)

Do store offsets for Kafka messages manually to be able to commit them all at once for all partitions. Fixes potential duplication in “one consumer - many partitions” scenario. #6872 (Ivan)

If the attacker has write access to ZooKeeper and is able to run custom server available from the network where ClickHouse runs, it can create custom-built malicious server that will act as ClickHouse replica and register it in ZooKeeper. When another replica will fetch data part from malicious replica, it can force clickhouse-server to write to arbitrary path on filesystem. Found by Eldar Zaitov, information security team at Yandex. #6247 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE query for tables with enable_mixed_granularity_parts=1 . #6543 (alesapin)

query for tables with . #6543 (alesapin) Fix NPE when using IN clause with a subquery with a tuple. #6125 #6550 (tavplubix)

Fixed an issue that if a stale replica becomes alive, it may still have data parts that were removed by DROP PARTITION. #6522 #6523 (tavplubix)

Fixed issue with parsing CSV #6426 #6559 (tavplubix)

Fixed data race in system.parts table and ALTER query. This fixes #6245. #6513 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed wrong code in mutations that may lead to memory corruption. Fixed segfault with read of address 0x14c0 that may happed due to concurrent DROP TABLE and SELECT from system.parts or system.parts_columns . Fixed race condition in preparation of mutation queries. Fixed deadlock caused by OPTIMIZE of Replicated tables and concurrent modification operations like ALTERs. #6514 (alexey-milovidov)

Kafka integration has been fixed in this version.

Fix segfault when using arrayReduce for constant arguments. #6326 (alexey-milovidov)

for constant arguments. #6326 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed toFloat() monotonicity. #6374 (dimarub2000)

monotonicity. #6374 (dimarub2000) Fix segfault with enabled optimize_skip_unused_shards and missing sharding key. #6384 (CurtizJ)

and missing sharding key. #6384 (CurtizJ) Fixed logic of arrayEnumerateUniqRanked function. #6423 (alexey-milovidov)

function. #6423 (alexey-milovidov) Removed extra verbose logging from MySQL handler. #6389 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix wrong behavior and possible segfaults in topK and topKWeighted aggregated functions. #6404 (CurtizJ)

and aggregated functions. #6404 (CurtizJ) Do not expose virtual columns in system.columns table. This is required for backward compatibility. #6406 (alexey-milovidov)

table. This is required for backward compatibility. #6406 (alexey-milovidov) Fix bug with memory allocation for string fields in complex key cache dictionary. #6447 (alesapin)

Fix bug with enabling adaptive granularity when creating new replica for Replicated*MergeTree table. #6452 (alesapin)

table. #6452 (alesapin) Fix infinite loop when reading Kafka messages. #6354 (abyss7)

Fixed the possibility of a fabricated query to cause server crash due to stack overflow in SQL parser and possibility of stack overflow in Merge and Distributed tables #6433 (alexey-milovidov)

and tables #6433 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed Gorilla encoding error on small sequences. #6444 (Enmk)

Allow user to override poll_interval and idle_connection_timeout settings on connection. #6230 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed the possibility of hanging queries when server is overloaded. #6301 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix FPE in yandexConsistentHash function. This fixes #6304. #6126 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed bug in conversion of LowCardinality types in AggregateFunctionFactory . This fixes #6257. #6281 (Nikolai Kochetov)

types in . This fixes #6257. #6281 (Nikolai Kochetov) Fix parsing of bool settings from true and false strings in configuration files. #6278 (alesapin)

settings from and strings in configuration files. #6278 (alesapin) Fix rare bug with incompatible stream headers in queries to Distributed table over MergeTree table when part of WHERE moves to PREWHERE . #6236 (alesapin)

table over table when part of moves to . #6236 (alesapin) Fixed overflow in integer division of signed type to unsigned type. This fixes #6214. #6233 (alexey-milovidov)

Kafka still broken.

Fix bug with writing secondary indices marks with adaptive granularity. #6126 (alesapin)

Fix WITH ROLLUP and WITH CUBE modifiers of GROUP BY with two-level aggregation. #6225 (Anton Popov)

and modifiers of with two-level aggregation. #6225 (Anton Popov) Fixed hang in JSONExtractRaw function. Fixed #6195 #6198 (alexey-milovidov)

function. Fixed #6195 #6198 (alexey-milovidov) Fix segfault in ExternalLoader::reloadOutdated(). #6082 (Vitaly Baranov)

Fixed the case when server may close listening sockets but not shutdown and continue serving remaining queries. You may end up with two running clickhouse-server processes. Sometimes, the server may return an error bad_function_call for remaining queries. #6231 (alexey-milovidov)

for remaining queries. #6231 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed useless and incorrect condition on update field for initial loading of external dictionaries via ODBC, MySQL, ClickHouse and HTTP. This fixes #6069 #6083 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed irrelevant exception in cast of LowCardinality(Nullable) to not-Nullable column in case if it does not contain Nulls (e.g. in query like SELECT CAST(CAST('Hello' AS LowCardinality(Nullable(String))) AS String) . #6094 #6119 (Nikolai Kochetov)

to not-Nullable column in case if it does not contain Nulls (e.g. in query like . #6094 #6119 (Nikolai Kochetov) Fix non-deterministic result of “uniq” aggregate function in extreme rare cases. The bug was present in all ClickHouse versions. #6058 (alexey-milovidov)

Segfault when we set a little bit too high CIDR on the function IPv6CIDRToRange . #6068 (Guillaume Tassery)

. #6068 (Guillaume Tassery) Fixed small memory leak when server throw many exceptions from many different contexts. #6144 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix the situation when consumer got paused before subscription and not resumed afterwards. #6075 (Ivan) Note that Kafka is broken in this version.

Clearing the Kafka data buffer from the previous read operation that was completed with an error #6026 (Nikolay) Note that Kafka is broken in this version.

Since StorageMergeTree::background_task_handle is initialized in startup() the MergeTreeBlockOutputStream::write() may try to use it before initialization. Just check if it is initialized. #6080 (Ivan)

Added official rpm packages. #5740 (proller) (alesapin)

packages. #5740 (proller) (alesapin) Add an ability to build .rpm and .tgz packages with packager script. #5769 (alesapin)

and packages with script. #5769 (alesapin) Fixes for “Arcadia” build system. #6223 (proller)

Kafka is broken in this version.

Added support for prepared statements. #5331 (Alexander) #5630 (alexey-milovidov)

DoubleDelta and Gorilla column codecs #5600 (Vasily Nemkov)

and column codecs #5600 (Vasily Nemkov) Added os_thread_priority setting that allows to control the “nice” value of query processing threads that is used by OS to adjust dynamic scheduling priority. It requires CAP_SYS_NICE capabilities to work. This implements #5858 #5909 (alexey-milovidov)

setting that allows to control the “nice” value of query processing threads that is used by OS to adjust dynamic scheduling priority. It requires capabilities to work. This implements #5858 #5909 (alexey-milovidov) Implement _topic , _offset , _key columns for Kafka engine #5382 (Ivan) Note that Kafka is broken in this version.

, , columns for Kafka engine #5382 (Ivan) Note that Kafka is broken in this version. Add aggregate function combinator -Resample #5590 (hcz)

#5590 (hcz) Aggregate functions groupArrayMovingSum(win_size)(x) and groupArrayMovingAvg(win_size)(x) , which calculate moving sum/avg with or without window-size limitation. #5595 (inv2004)

and , which calculate moving sum/avg with or without window-size limitation. #5595 (inv2004) Add synonim arrayFlatten \<- > flatten #5764 (hcz)

\<- > #5764 (hcz) Intergate H3 function geoToH3 from Uber. #4724 (Remen Ivan) #5805 (alexey-milovidov)

Increase number of streams to SELECT from Merge table for more uniform distribution of threads. Added setting max_streams_multiplier_for_merge_tables . This fixes #5797 #5915 (alexey-milovidov)

Kafka is broken in this version.

is broken in this version. Enable adaptive_index_granularity = 10MB by default for new MergeTree tables. If you created new MergeTree tables on version 19.11+, downgrade to versions prior to 19.6 will be impossible. #5628 (alesapin)

= 10MB by default for new tables. If you created new MergeTree tables on version 19.11+, downgrade to versions prior to 19.6 will be impossible. #5628 (alesapin) Removed obsolete undocumented embedded dictionaries that were used by Yandex.Metrica. The functions OSIn , SEIn , OSToRoot , SEToRoot , OSHierarchy , SEHierarchy are no longer available. If you are using these functions, write email to [email protected] Note: at the last moment we decided to keep these functions for a while. #5780 (alexey-milovidov)

Add new column codec: T64 . Made for (U)IntX/EnumX/Data(Time)/DecimalX columns. It should be good for columns with constant or small range values. Codec itself allows enlarge or shrink data type without re-compression. #5557 (Artem Zuikov)

. Made for (U)IntX/EnumX/Data(Time)/DecimalX columns. It should be good for columns with constant or small range values. Codec itself allows enlarge or shrink data type without re-compression. #5557 (Artem Zuikov) Add database engine MySQL that allow to view all the tables in remote MySQL server #5599 (Winter Zhang)

that allow to view all the tables in remote MySQL server #5599 (Winter Zhang) bitmapContains implementation. It’s 2x faster than bitmapHasAny if the second bitmap contains one element. #5535 (Zhichang Yu)

implementation. It’s 2x faster than if the second bitmap contains one element. #5535 (Zhichang Yu) Support for crc32 function (with behaviour exactly as in MySQL or PHP). Do not use it if you need a hash function. #5661 (Remen Ivan)

function (with behaviour exactly as in MySQL or PHP). Do not use it if you need a hash function. #5661 (Remen Ivan) Implemented SYSTEM START/STOP DISTRIBUTED SENDS queries to control asynchronous inserts into Distributed tables. #4935 (Winter Zhang)

Ignore query execution limits and max parts size for merge limits while executing mutations. #5659 (Anton Popov)

Fix bug which may lead to deduplication of normal blocks (extremely rare) and insertion of duplicate blocks (more often). #5549 (alesapin)

Fix of function arrayEnumerateUniqRanked for arguments with empty arrays #5559 (proller)

for arguments with empty arrays #5559 (proller) Don’t subscribe to Kafka topics without intent to poll any messages. #5698 (Ivan)

Make setting join_use_nulls get no effect for types that cannot be inside Nullable #5700 (Olga Khvostikova)

get no effect for types that cannot be inside Nullable #5700 (Olga Khvostikova) Fixed Incorrect size of index granularity errors #5720 (coraxster)

errors #5720 (coraxster) Fix Float to Decimal convert overflow #5607 (coraxster)

Flush buffer when WriteBufferFromHDFS ’s destructor is called. This fixes writing into HDFS . #5684 (Xindong Peng)

Treat empty cells in CSV as default values when the setting input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields is enabled. #5625 (akuzm)

as default values when the setting is enabled. #5625 (akuzm) Non-blocking loading of external dictionaries. #5567 (Vitaly Baranov)

Network timeouts can be dynamically changed for already established connections according to the settings. #4558 (Konstantin Podshumok)

Using “public_suffix_list” for functions firstSignificantSubdomain , cutToFirstSignificantSubdomain . It’s using a perfect hash table generated by gperf with a list generated from the file: https://publicsuffix.org/list/public_suffix_list.dat. (for example, now we recognize the domain ac.uk as non-significant). #5030 (Guillaume Tassery)

, . It’s using a perfect hash table generated by with a list generated from the file: https://publicsuffix.org/list/public_suffix_list.dat. (for example, now we recognize the domain as non-significant). #5030 (Guillaume Tassery) Adopted IPv6 data type in system tables; unified client info columns in system.processes and system.query_log #5640 (alexey-milovidov)

data type in system tables; unified client info columns in and #5640 (alexey-milovidov) Using sessions for connections with MySQL compatibility protocol. #5476 #5646 (Yuriy Baranov)

Support more ALTER queries ON CLUSTER . #5593 #5613 (sundyli)

queries . #5593 #5613 (sundyli) Support <logger> section in clickhouse-local config file. #5540 (proller)

section in config file. #5540 (proller) Allow run query with remote table function in clickhouse-local #5627 (proller)

Add the possibility to write the final mark at the end of MergeTree columns. It allows to avoid useless reads for keys that are out of table data range. It is enabled only if adaptive index granularity is in use. #5624 (alesapin)

Improved performance of MergeTree tables on very slow filesystems by reducing number of stat syscalls. #5648 (alexey-milovidov)

syscalls. #5648 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed performance degradation in reading from MergeTree tables that was introduced in version 19.6. Fixes #5631. #5633 (alexey-milovidov)

Implemented TestKeeper as an implementation of ZooKeeper interface used for testing #5643 (alexey-milovidov) (levushkin aleksej)

as an implementation of ZooKeeper interface used for testing #5643 (alexey-milovidov) (levushkin aleksej) From now on .sql tests can be run isolated by server, in parallel, with random database. It allows to run them faster, add new tests with custom server configurations, and be sure that different tests does not affect each other. #5554 (Ivan)

tests can be run isolated by server, in parallel, with random database. It allows to run them faster, add new tests with custom server configurations, and be sure that different tests does not affect each other. #5554 (Ivan) Remove <name> and <metrics> from performance tests #5672 (Olga Khvostikova)

and from performance tests #5672 (Olga Khvostikova) Fixed “select_format” performance test for Pretty formats #5642 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix segfault in Delta codec which affects columns with values less than 32 bits size. The bug led to random memory corruption. #5786 (alesapin)

Fix rare bug in checking of part with LowCardinality column. #5832 (alesapin)

Fix segfault in TTL merge with non-physical columns in block. #5819 (Anton Popov)

Fix potential infinite sleeping of low-priority queries. #5842 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix how ClickHouse determines default time zone as UCT instead of UTC. #5828 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix bug about executing distributed DROP/ALTER/TRUNCATE/OPTIMIZE ON CLUSTER queries on follower replica before leader replica. Now they will be executed directly on leader replica. #5757 (alesapin)

Fix race condition, which cause that some queries may not appear in query_log instantly after SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query. #5685 (Anton Popov)

Added missing support for constant arguments to evalMLModel function. #5820 (alexey-milovidov)

Print information about frozen parts in system.parts table. #5471 (proller)

table. #5471 (proller) Ask client password on clickhouse-client start on tty if not set in arguments #5092 (proller)

Implement dictGet and dictGetOrDefault functions for Decimal types. #5394 (Artem Zuikov)

Debian init: Add service stop timeout #5522 (proller)

Add setting forbidden by default to create table with suspicious types for LowCardinality #5448 (Olga Khvostikova)

Regression functions return model weights when not used as State in function evalMLMethod . #5411 (Quid37)

. #5411 (Quid37) Rename and improve regression methods. #5492 (Quid37)

Clearer interfaces of string searchers. #5586 (Danila Kutenin)

Added max_parts_in_total setting for MergeTree family of tables (default: 100 000) that prevents unsafe specification of partition key #5166. #5171 (alexey-milovidov)

setting for MergeTree family of tables (default: 100 000) that prevents unsafe specification of partition key #5166. #5171 (alexey-milovidov) clickhouse-obfuscator : derive seed for individual columns by combining initial seed with column name, not column position. This is intended to transform datasets with multiple related tables, so that tables will remain JOINable after transformation. #5178 (alexey-milovidov)

: derive seed for individual columns by combining initial seed with column name, not column position. This is intended to transform datasets with multiple related tables, so that tables will remain JOINable after transformation. #5178 (alexey-milovidov) Added functions JSONExtractRaw , JSONExtractKeyAndValues . Renamed functions jsonExtract<type> to JSONExtract<type> . When something goes wrong these functions return the correspondent values, not NULL . Modified function JSONExtract , now it gets the return type from its last parameter and does not inject nullables. Implemented fallback to RapidJSON in case AVX2 instructions are not available. Simdjson library updated to a new version. #5235 (Vitaly Baranov)

, . Renamed functions to . When something goes wrong these functions return the correspondent values, not . Modified function , now it gets the return type from its last parameter and does not inject nullables. Implemented fallback to RapidJSON in case AVX2 instructions are not available. Simdjson library updated to a new version. #5235 (Vitaly Baranov) Now if and multiIf functions do not rely on the condition’s Nullable , but rely on the branches for sql compatibility. #5238 (Jian Wu)

and functions do not rely on the condition’s , but rely on the branches for sql compatibility. #5238 (Jian Wu) In predicate now generates Null result from Null input like the Equal function. #5152 (Jian Wu)

predicate now generates result from input like the function. #5152 (Jian Wu) Check the time limit every (flush_interval / poll_timeout) number of rows from Kafka. This allows to break the reading from Kafka consumer more frequently and to check the time limits for the top-level streams #5249 (Ivan)

Link rdkafka with bundled SASL. It should allow to use SASL SCRAM authentication #5253 (Ivan)

Batched version of RowRefList for ALL JOINS. #5267 (Artem Zuikov)

clickhouse-server: more informative listen error messages. #5268 (proller)

Support dictionaries in clickhouse-copier for functions in <sharding_key> #5270 (proller)

#5270 (proller) Add new setting kafka_commit_every_batch to regulate Kafka committing policy. It allows to set commit mode: after every batch of messages is handled, or after the whole block is written to the storage. It’s a trade-off between losing some messages or reading them twice in some extreme situations. #5308 (Ivan)

to regulate Kafka committing policy. It allows to set commit mode: after every batch of messages is handled, or after the whole block is written to the storage. It’s a trade-off between losing some messages or reading them twice in some extreme situations. #5308 (Ivan) Make windowFunnel support other Unsigned Integer Types. #5320 (sundyli)

support other Unsigned Integer Types. #5320 (sundyli) Allow to shadow virtual column _table in Merge engine. #5325 (Ivan)

in Merge engine. #5325 (Ivan) Make sequenceMatch aggregate functions support other unsigned Integer types #5339 (sundyli)

aggregate functions support other unsigned Integer types #5339 (sundyli) Better error messages if checksum mismatch is most likely caused by hardware failures. #5355 (alexey-milovidov)

Check that underlying tables support sampling for StorageMerge #5366 (Ivan)

#5366 (Ivan) Сlose MySQL connections after their usage in external dictionaries. It is related to issue #893. #5395 (Clément Rodriguez)

Improvements of MySQL Wire Protocol. Changed name of format to MySQLWire. Using RAII for calling RSA_free. Disabling SSL if context cannot be created. #5419 (Yuriy Baranov)

clickhouse-client: allow to run with unaccessable history file (read-only, no disk space, file is directory, …). #5431 (proller)

Respect query settings in asynchronous INSERTs into Distributed tables. #4936 (TCeason)

Renamed functions leastSqr to simpleLinearRegression , LinearRegression to linearRegression , LogisticRegression to logisticRegression . #5391 (Nikolai Kochetov)

Fix push require columns with join #5192 (Winter Zhang)

Fixed bug, when ClickHouse is run by systemd, the command sudo service clickhouse-server forcerestart was not working as expected. #5204 (proller)

was not working as expected. #5204 (proller) Fix http error codes in DataPartsExchange (interserver http server on 9009 port always returned code 200, even on errors). #5216 (proller)

Fix SimpleAggregateFunction for String longer than MAX_SMALL_STRING_SIZE #5311 (Azat Khuzhin)

Fix error for Decimal to Nullable(Decimal) conversion in IN. Support other Decimal to Decimal conversions (including different scales). #5350 (Artem Zuikov)

to conversion in IN. Support other Decimal to Decimal conversions (including different scales). #5350 (Artem Zuikov) Fixed FPU clobbering in simdjson library that lead to wrong calculation of uniqHLL and uniqCombined aggregate function and math functions such as log . #5354 (alexey-milovidov)

and aggregate function and math functions such as . #5354 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed handling mixed const/nonconst cases in JSON functions. #5435 (Vitaly Baranov)

Fix retention function. Now all conditions that satisfy in a row of data are added to the data state. #5119 (小路)

function. Now all conditions that satisfy in a row of data are added to the data state. #5119 (小路) Fix result type for quantileExact with Decimals. #5304 (Artem Zuikov)

Translate documentation for CollapsingMergeTree to chinese. #5168 (张风啸)

to chinese. #5168 (张风啸) Translate some documentation about table engines to chinese. #5134#5328 (never lee)

Fix some sanitizer reports that show probable use-after-free.#5139 #5143 #5393 (Ivan)

Move performance tests out of separate directories for convenience. #5158 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix incorrect performance tests. #5255 (alesapin)

Added a tool to calculate checksums caused by bit flips to debug hardware issues. #5334 (alexey-milovidov)

Make runner script more usable. #5340#5360 (filimonov)

Add small instruction how to write performance tests. #5408 (alesapin)

Add ability to make substitutions in create, fill and drop query in performance tests #5367 (Olga Khvostikova)

Fix performance regression in some queries with JOIN. #5192 (Winter Zhang)

Added bitmap related functions bitmapHasAny and bitmapHasAll analogous to hasAny and hasAll functions for arrays. #5279 (Sergi Vladykin)

Allow to limit the range of a setting that can be specified by user. These constraints can be set up in user settings profile. #4931 (Vitaly Baranov)

Add a second version of the function groupUniqArray with an optional max_size parameter that limits the size of the resulting array. This behavior is similar to groupArray(max_size)(x) function. #5026 (Guillaume Tassery)

with an optional parameter that limits the size of the resulting array. This behavior is similar to function. #5026 (Guillaume Tassery) For TSVWithNames/CSVWithNames input file formats, column order can now be determined from file header. This is controlled by input_format_with_names_use_header parameter. #5081 (Alexander)

Crash with uncompressed_cache + JOIN during merge (#5197) #5133 (Danila Kutenin)

Segmentation fault on a clickhouse-client query to system tables. #5066 #5127 (Ivan)

Data loss on heavy load via KafkaEngine (#4736) #5080 (Ivan)

Fixed very rare data race condition that could happen when executing a query with UNION ALL involving at least two SELECTs from system.columns, system.tables, system.parts, system.parts_tables or tables of Merge family and performing ALTER of columns of the related tables concurrently. #5189 (alexey-milovidov)

Use radix sort for sorting by single numeric column in ORDER BY without LIMIT . #5106, #4439 (Evgenii Pravda, alexey-milovidov)

Print UTF-8 characters properly in clickhouse-test . #5084 (alexey-milovidov)

. #5084 (alexey-milovidov) Add command line parameter for clickhouse-client to always load suggestion data. #5102 (alexey-milovidov)

Resolve some of PVS-Studio warnings. #5082 (alexey-milovidov)

Update LZ4 #5040 (Danila Kutenin)

Add gperf to build requirements for upcoming pull request #5030. #5110 (proller)

Fixed IN condition pushdown for queries from table functions mysql and odbc and corresponding table engines. This fixes #3540 and #2384. #5313 (alexey-milovidov)

and and corresponding table engines. This fixes #3540 and #2384. #5313 (alexey-milovidov) Fix deadlock in Zookeeper. #5297 (github1youlc)

Allow quoted decimals in CSV. #5284 (Artem Zuikov

Disallow conversion from float Inf/NaN into Decimals (throw exception). #5282 (Artem Zuikov)

Fix data race in rename query. #5247 (Winter Zhang)

Temporarily disable LFAlloc. Usage of LFAlloc might lead to a lot of MAP_FAILED in allocating UncompressedCache and in a result to crashes of queries at high loaded servers. cfdba93(Danila Kutenin)

TTL expressions for columns and tables. #4212 (Anton Popov)

Added support for brotli compression for HTTP responses (Accept-Encoding: br) #4388 (Mikhail)

compression for HTTP responses (Accept-Encoding: br) #4388 (Mikhail) Added new function isValidUTF8 for checking whether a set of bytes is correctly utf-8 encoded. #4934 (Danila Kutenin)

for checking whether a set of bytes is correctly utf-8 encoded. #4934 (Danila Kutenin) Add new load balancing policy first_or_random which sends queries to the first specified host and if it’s inaccessible send queries to random hosts of shard. Useful for cross-replication topology setups. #5012 (nvartolomei)

Add setting index_granularity_bytes (adaptive index granularity) for MergeTree * tables family. #4826 (alesapin)

Added support for non-constant and negative size and length arguments for function substringUTF8 . #4989 (alexey-milovidov)

. #4989 (alexey-milovidov) Disable push-down to right table in left join, left table in right join, and both tables in full join. This fixes wrong JOIN results in some cases. #4846 (Ivan)

clickhouse-copier : auto upload task configuration from --task-file option #4876 (proller)

: auto upload task configuration from option #4876 (proller) Added typos handler for storage factory and table functions factory. #4891 (Danila Kutenin)

Support asterisks and qualified asterisks for multiple joins without subqueries #4898 (Artem Zuikov)

Make missing column error message more user friendly. #4915 (Artem Zuikov)

Significant speedup of ASOF JOIN #4924 (Martijn Bakker)

HTTP header Query-Id was renamed to X-ClickHouse-Query-Id for consistency. #4972 (Mikhail)

Fixed potential null pointer dereference in clickhouse-copier . #4900 (proller)

. #4900 (proller) Fixed error on query with JOIN + ARRAY JOIN #4938 (Artem Zuikov)

Fixed hanging on start of the server when a dictionary depends on another dictionary via a database with engine=Dictionary. #4962 (Vitaly Baranov)

Partially fix distributed_product_mode = local. It’s possible to allow columns of local tables in where/having/order by/… via table aliases. Throw exception if table does not have alias. There’s not possible to access to the columns without table aliases yet. #4986 (Artem Zuikov)

Fix potentially wrong result for SELECT DISTINCT with JOIN #5001 (Artem Zuikov)

with #5001 (Artem Zuikov) Fixed very rare data race condition that could happen when executing a query with UNION ALL involving at least two SELECTs from system.columns, system.tables, system.parts, system.parts_tables or tables of Merge family and performing ALTER of columns of the related tables concurrently. #5189 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed test failures when running clickhouse-server on different host #4713 (Vasily Nemkov)

clickhouse-test: Disable color control sequences in non tty environment. #4937 (alesapin)

clickhouse-test: Allow use any test database (remove test. qualification where it possible) #5008 (proller)

qualification where it possible) #5008 (proller) Fix ubsan errors #5037 (Vitaly Baranov)

Yandex LFAlloc was added to ClickHouse to allocate MarkCache and UncompressedCache data in different ways to catch segfaults more reliable #4995 (Danila Kutenin)

Python util to help with backports and changelogs. #4949 (Ivan)

Fixed possible crash in bitmap * functions #5220 #5228 (Andy Yang)

Fixed very rare data race condition that could happen when executing a query with UNION ALL involving at least two SELECTs from system.columns, system.tables, system.parts, system.parts_tables or tables of Merge family and performing ALTER of columns of the related tables concurrently. #5189 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed error Set for IN is not created yet in case of using single LowCardinality column in the left part of IN . This error happened if LowCardinality column was the part of primary key. #5031 #5154 (Nikolai Kochetov)

. This error happened if LowCardinality column was the part of primary key. #5031 #5154 (Nikolai Kochetov) Modification of retention function: If a row satisfies both the first and NTH condition, only the first satisfied condition is added to the data state. Now all conditions that satisfy in a row of data are added to the data state. #5119 (小路)

Fixed type of setting max_partitions_per_insert_block from boolean to UInt64. #5028 (Mohammad Hossein Sekhavat)

Rename setting insert_sample_with_metadata to setting input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields . #4771 (Artem Zuikov)

to setting . #4771 (Artem Zuikov) Added setting max_partitions_per_insert_block (with value 100 by default). If inserted block contains larger number of partitions, an exception is thrown. Set it to 0 if you want to remove the limit (not recommended). #4845 (alexey-milovidov)

(with value 100 by default). If inserted block contains larger number of partitions, an exception is thrown. Set it to 0 if you want to remove the limit (not recommended). #4845 (alexey-milovidov) Multi-search functions were renamed ( multiPosition to multiSearchAllPositions , multiSearch to multiSearchAny , firstMatch to multiSearchFirstIndex ). #4780 (Danila Kutenin)

Optimize Volnitsky searcher by inlining, giving about 5-10% search improvement for queries with many needles or many similar bigrams. #4862 (Danila Kutenin)

Fix performance issue when setting use_uncompressed_cache is greater than zero, which appeared when all read data contained in cache. #4913 (alesapin)

Hardening debug build: more granular memory mappings and ASLR; add memory protection for mark cache and index. This allows to find more memory stomping bugs in case when ASan and MSan cannot do it. #4632 (alexey-milovidov)

Add support for cmake variables ENABLE_PROTOBUF , ENABLE_PARQUET and ENABLE_BROTLI which allows to enable/disable the above features (same as we can do for librdkafka, mysql, etc). #4669 (Silviu Caragea)

, and which allows to enable/disable the above features (same as we can do for librdkafka, mysql, etc). #4669 (Silviu Caragea) Add ability to print process list and stacktraces of all threads if some queries are hung after test run. #4675 (alesapin)

Add retries on Connection loss error in clickhouse-test . #4682 (alesapin)

error in . #4682 (alesapin) Add freebsd build with vagrant and build with thread sanitizer to packager script. #4712 #4748 (alesapin)

Now user asked for password for user 'default' during installation. #4725 (proller)

during installation. #4725 (proller) Suppress warning in rdkafka library. #4740 (alexey-milovidov)

library. #4740 (alexey-milovidov) Allow ability to build without ssl. #4750 (proller)

Add a way to launch clickhouse-server image from a custom user. #4753 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev)

Upgrade contrib boost to 1.69. #4793 (proller)

Disable usage of mremap when compiled with Thread Sanitizer. Surprisingly enough, TSan does not intercept mremap (though it does intercept mmap , munmap ) that leads to false positives. Fixed TSan report in stateful tests. #4859 (alexey-milovidov)

when compiled with Thread Sanitizer. Surprisingly enough, TSan does not intercept (though it does intercept , ) that leads to false positives. Fixed TSan report in stateful tests. #4859 (alexey-milovidov) Add test checking using format schema via HTTP interface. #4864 (Vitaly Baranov)

Keep ordinary, DEFAULT , MATERIALIZED and ALIAS columns in a single list (fixes issue #2867). #4707 (Alex Zatelepin)

Fix crash in FULL/RIGHT JOIN when we joining on nullable vs not nullable. #4855 (Artem Zuikov)

when we joining on nullable vs not nullable. #4855 (Artem Zuikov) Fix segmentation fault in clickhouse-copier . #4835 (proller)

Add a way to launch clickhouse-server image from a custom user. #4753 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev)

Fixed reading from Array(LowCardinality) column in rare case when column contained a long sequence of empty arrays. #4850 (Nikolai Kochetov)

Fixed remote queries which contain both LIMIT BY and LIMIT . Previously, if LIMIT BY and LIMIT were used for remote query, LIMIT could happen before LIMIT BY , which led to too filtered result. #4708 (Constantin S. Pan)

Support aliases in JOIN ON section for right table columns. #4412 (Artem Zuikov)

Result of multiple JOINs need correct result names to be used in subselects. Replace flat aliases with source names in result. #4474 (Artem Zuikov)

Improve push-down logic for joined statements. #4387 (Ivan)

Improved heuristics of “move to PREWHERE” optimization. #4405 (alexey-milovidov)

Use proper lookup tables that uses HashTable’s API for 8-bit and 16-bit keys. #4536 (Amos Bird)

Improved performance of string comparison. #4564 (alexey-milovidov)

Cleanup distributed DDL queue in a separate thread so that it does not slow down the main loop that processes distributed DDL tasks. #4502 (Alex Zatelepin)

When min_bytes_to_use_direct_io is set to 1, not every file was opened with O_DIRECT mode because the data size to read was sometimes underestimated by the size of one compressed block. #4526 (alexey-milovidov)

Added support for clang-9 #4604 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix wrong __asm__ instructions (again) #4621 (Konstantin Podshumok)

instructions (again) #4621 (Konstantin Podshumok) Add ability to specify settings for clickhouse-performance-test from command line. #4437 (alesapin)

from command line. #4437 (alesapin) Add dictionaries tests to integration tests. #4477 (alesapin)

Added queries from the benchmark on the website to automated performance tests. #4496 (alexey-milovidov)

xxhash.h does not exist in external lz4 because it is an implementation detail and its symbols are namespaced with XXH_NAMESPACE macro. When lz4 is external, xxHash has to be external too, and the dependents have to link to it. #4495 (Orivej Desh)

does not exist in external lz4 because it is an implementation detail and its symbols are namespaced with macro. When lz4 is external, xxHash has to be external too, and the dependents have to link to it. #4495 (Orivej Desh) Fixed a case when quantileTiming aggregate function can be called with negative or floating point argument (this fixes fuzz test with undefined behaviour sanitizer). #4506 (alexey-milovidov)

aggregate function can be called with negative or floating point argument (this fixes fuzz test with undefined behaviour sanitizer). #4506 (alexey-milovidov) Spelling error correction. #4531 (sdk2)

Fix compilation on Mac. #4371 (Vitaly Baranov)

Build fixes for FreeBSD and various unusual build configurations. #4444 (proller)

Fix crash in FULL/RIGHT JOIN when we joining on nullable vs not nullable. #4855 (Artem Zuikov)

when we joining on nullable vs not nullable. #4855 (Artem Zuikov) Fix segmentation fault in clickhouse-copier . #4835 (proller)

. #4835 (proller) Fixed reading from Array(LowCardinality) column in rare case when column contained a long sequence of empty arrays. #4850 (Nikolai Kochetov)

Add a way to launch clickhouse-server image from a custom user #4753 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev)

Fixed error in #3920. This error manifests itself as random cache corruption (messages Unknown codec family code , Cannot seek through file ) and segfaults. This bug first appeared in version 19.1 and is present in versions up to 19.1.10 and 19.3.6. #4623 (alexey-milovidov)

When there are more than 1000 threads in a thread pool, std::terminate may happen on thread exit. Azat Khuzhin #4485 #4505 (alexey-milovidov)

may happen on thread exit. Azat Khuzhin #4485 #4505 (alexey-milovidov) Now it’s possible to create ReplicatedMergeTree* tables with comments on columns without defaults and tables with columns codecs without comments and defaults. Also fix comparison of codecs. #4523 (alesapin)

tables with comments on columns without defaults and tables with columns codecs without comments and defaults. Also fix comparison of codecs. #4523 (alesapin) Fixed crash on JOIN with array or tuple. #4552 (Artem Zuikov)

Fixed crash in clickhouse-copier with the message ThreadStatus not created . #4540 (Artem Zuikov)

. #4540 (Artem Zuikov) Fixed hangup on server shutdown if distributed DDLs were used. #4472 (Alex Zatelepin)

Incorrect column numbers were printed in error message about text format parsing for columns with number greater than 10. #4484 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed build with AVX enabled. #4527 (alexey-milovidov)

Enable extended accounting and IO accounting based on good known version instead of kernel under which it is compiled. #4541 (nvartolomei)

Allow to skip setting of core_dump.size_limit, warning instead of throw if limit set fail. #4473 (proller)

Removed the inline tags of void readBinary(...) in Field.cpp . Also merged redundant namespace DB blocks. #4530 (hcz)

Fixed bug with large http insert queries processing. #4454 (alesapin)

Fixed backward incompatibility with old versions due to wrong implementation of send_logs_level setting. #4445 (alexey-milovidov)

setting. #4445 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed backward incompatibility of table function remote introduced with column comments. #4446 (alexey-milovidov)

Table index size is not accounted for memory limits when doing ATTACH TABLE query. Avoided the possibility that a table cannot be attached after being detached. #4396 (alexey-milovidov)

query. Avoided the possibility that a table cannot be attached after being detached. #4396 (alexey-milovidov) Slightly raised up the limit on max string and array size received from ZooKeeper. It allows to continue to work with increased size of CLIENT_JVMFLAGS=-Djute.maxbuffer=... on ZooKeeper. #4398 (alexey-milovidov)

on ZooKeeper. #4398 (alexey-milovidov) Allow to repair abandoned replica even if it already has huge number of nodes in its queue. #4399 (alexey-milovidov)

Add one required argument to SET index (max stored rows number). #4386 (Nikita Vasilev)

Fixed WITH ROLLUP result for group by single LowCardinality key. #4384 (Nikolai Kochetov)

result for group by single key. #4384 (Nikolai Kochetov) Fixed bug in the set index (dropping a granule if it contains more than max_rows rows). #4386 (Nikita Vasilev)

rows). #4386 (Nikita Vasilev) A lot of FreeBSD build fixes. #4397 (proller)

Fixed aliases substitution in queries with subquery containing same alias (issue #4110). #4351 (Artem Zuikov)

Add ability to run clickhouse-server for stateless tests in docker image. #4347 (Vasily Nemkov)

Added minmax and set data skipping indices for MergeTree table engines family. #4143 (Nikita Vasilev)

and data skipping indices for MergeTree table engines family. #4143 (Nikita Vasilev) Added conversion of CROSS JOIN to INNER JOIN if possible. #4221 #4266 (Artem Zuikov)

Removed allow_experimental_low_cardinality_type setting. LowCardinality data types are production ready. #4323 (alexey-milovidov)

setting. data types are production ready. #4323 (alexey-milovidov) Reduce mark cache size and uncompressed cache size accordingly to available memory amount. #4240 (Lopatin Konstantin

Added keyword INDEX in CREATE TABLE query. A column with name index must be quoted with backticks or double quotes: `index` . #4143 (Nikita Vasilev)

in query. A column with name must be quoted with backticks or double quotes: . #4143 (Nikita Vasilev) sumMap now promote result type instead of overflow. The old sumMap behavior can be obtained by using sumMapWithOverflow function. #4151 (Léo Ercolanelli)

std::sort replaced by pdqsort for queries without LIMIT . #4236 (Evgenii Pravda)

replaced by for queries without . #4236 (Evgenii Pravda) Now server reuse threads from global thread pool. This affects performance in some corner cases. #4150 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed error Column ... queried more than once that may happen if the setting asterisk_left_columns_only is set to 1 in case of using GLOBAL JOIN with SELECT * (rare case). The issue does not exist in 19.3 and newer. 6bac7d8d (Artem Zuikov)

This release contains exactly the same set of patches as 19.3.7.

This release contains exactly the same set of patches as 19.3.6.

Fixed backward incompatibility with old versions due to wrong implementation of send_logs_level setting. #4445 (alexey-milovidov)

setting. #4445 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed backward incompatibility of table function remote introduced with column comments. #4446 (alexey-milovidov)

Fix install package with missing /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml. #4343 (proller)

Correctly return the right type and properly handle locks in joinGet function. #4153 (Amos Bird)

function. #4153 (Amos Bird) Fixed error when system logs are tried to create again at server shutdown. #4254 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed error: if there is a database with Dictionary engine, all dictionaries forced to load at server startup, and if there is a dictionary with ClickHouse source from localhost, the dictionary cannot load. #4255 (alexey-milovidov)

engine, all dictionaries forced to load at server startup, and if there is a dictionary with ClickHouse source from localhost, the dictionary cannot load. #4255 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed a bug when the execution of mutations containing IN operators was producing incorrect results. #4099 (Alex Zatelepin)

operators was producing incorrect results. #4099 (Alex Zatelepin) clickhouse-client can segfault on exit while loading data for command line suggestions if it was run in interactive mode. #4317 (alexey-milovidov)

can segfault on exit while loading data for command line suggestions if it was run in interactive mode. #4317 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed race condition when selecting from system.tables may give table does not exist error. #4313 (alexey-milovidov)

may give error. #4313 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed deadlock when SELECT from a table with File engine was retried after No such file or directory error. #4161 (alexey-milovidov)

from a table with engine was retried after error. #4161 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed an issue: local ClickHouse dictionaries are loaded via TCP, but should load within process. #4166 (alexey-milovidov)

Fixed No message received error when interacting with PostgreSQL ODBC Driver through TLS connection. Also fixes segfault when using MySQL ODBC Driver. #4170 (alexey-milovidov)

error when interacting with PostgreSQL ODBC Driver through TLS connection. Also fixes segfault when using MySQL ODBC Driver. #4170 (alexey-milovidov) Temporarily disable predicate optimization for ORDER BY . #3890 (Winter Zhang)

. #3890 (Winter Zhang) Fixed infinite loop when selecting from table function numbers(0) . #4280 (alexey-milovidov)

. #4280 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed compile_expressions bug with comparison of big (more than int16) dates. #4341 (alesapin)

bug with comparison of big (more than int16) dates. #4341 (alesapin) Fixed segmentation fault with uncompressed_cache=1 and exception with wrong uncompressed size. #4186 (alesapin)

and exception with wrong uncompressed size. #4186 (alesapin) Fixed ALL JOIN with duplicates in right table. #4184 (Artem Zuikov)

with duplicates in right table. #4184 (Artem Zuikov) Fixed wrong behaviour when doing INSERT ... SELECT ... FROM file(...) query and file has CSVWithNames or TSVWIthNames format and the first data row is missing. #4297 (alexey-milovidov)

query and file has or format and the first data row is missing. #4297 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed aggregate functions execution with Array(LowCardinality) arguments. #4055 (KochetovNicolai)

arguments. #4055 (KochetovNicolai) Debian package: correct /etc/clickhouse-server/preprocessed link according to config. #4205 (proller)

Fixed fuzz test under undefined behavior sanitizer: added parameter type check for quantile*Weighted family of functions. #4145 (alexey-milovidov)

family of functions. #4145 (alexey-milovidov) Make START REPLICATED SENDS command start replicated sends. #4229 (nvartolomei)

command start replicated sends. #4229 (nvartolomei) Fixed Not found column for duplicate columns in JOIN ON section. #4279 (Artem Zuikov)

for duplicate columns in JOIN ON section. #4279 (Artem Zuikov) Now /etc/ssl is used as default directory with SSL certificates. #4167 (alexey-milovidov)

is used as default directory with SSL certificates. #4167 (alexey-milovidov) Fixed crash on dictionary reload if dictionary not available. #4188 (proller)

Fixed bug with incorrect Date and DateTime comparison. #4237 (valexey)

and comparison. #4237 (valexey) Fixed incorrect result when Date and DateTime arguments are used in branches of conditional operator (function if ). Added generic case for function if . #4243 (alexey-milovidov)

Added multiple JOINs emulation ( allow_experimental_multiple_joins_emulation setting). #3946 (Artem Zuikov)

Add a MergeTree setting use_minimalistic_part_header_in_zookeeper . If enabled, Replicated tables will store compact part metadata in a single part znode. This can dramatically reduce ZooKeeper snapshot size (especially if the tables have a lot of columns). Note that after enabling this setting you will not be able to downgrade to a version that does not support it. #3960 (Alex Zatelepin)

. If enabled, Replicated tables will store compact part metadata in a single part znode. This can dramatically reduce ZooKeeper snapshot size (especially if the tables have a lot of columns). Note that after enabling this setting you will not be able to downgrade to a version that does not support it. #3960 (Alex Zatelepin) Add an DFA-based implementation for functions sequenceMatch and sequenceCount in case pattern does not contain time. #4004 (Léo Ercolanelli)

and in case pattern does not contain time. #4004 (Léo Ercolanelli) Performance improvement for integer numbers serialization. #3968 (Amos Bird)

Zero left padding PODArray so that -1 element is always valid and zeroed. It’s used for branchless calculation of offsets. #3920 (Amos Bird)

Reverted jemalloc version which lead to performance degradation. #4018 (alexey-milovidov)

Removed undocumented feature ALTER MODIFY PRIMARY KEY because it was superseded by the ALTER MODIFY ORDER BY command. #3887 (Alex Zatelepin)

because it was superseded by the command. #3887 (Alex Zatelepin) Removed function shardByHash . #3833 (alexey-milovidov)

. #3833 (alexey-milovidov) Forbid using scalar subqueries with result of type AggregateFunction . #3865 (Ivan)