2023 Changelog

Extend function "toDayOfWeek()" (alias: "DAYOFWEEK") with a mode argument that encodes whether the week starts on Monday or Sunday and whether counting starts at 0 or 1. For consistency with other date time functions, the mode argument was inserted between the time and the time zone arguments. This breaks existing usage of the (previously undocumented) 2-argument syntax "toDayOfWeek(time, time_zone)". A fix is to rewrite the function into "toDayOfWeek(time, 0, time_zone)". #45233 (Robert Schulze).
The default user will not have permission for access type SHOW NAMED COLLECTION by default (e.g. default user will no longer be able to grant ALL to other users as it was before, therefore this PR is backward incompatible). #46010 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
If the SETTINGS clause is specified before the FORMAT clause, the settings will be applied to formatting as well. #46003 (Azat Khuzhin).
Remove support for setting materialized_postgresql_allow_automatic_update (which was by default turned off). #46106 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Slightly improve the performance of countDigits on realistic datasets. This closed #44518. In previous versions, countDigits(0) returned 0; now it returns 1, which is more correct and follows the existing documentation. #46187 (Alexey Milovidov).
Disallow the creation of new columns compressed by a combination of codecs "Delta" or "DoubleDelta" followed by codecs "Gorilla" or "FPC". This can be bypassed using the setting "allow_suspicious_codecs = true". #45652 (Robert Schulze).
Enrichment of the existing ReplacingMergeTree engine to allow duplicate insertion. It leverages the power of both ReplacingMergeTree and CollapsingMergeTree in one MergeTree engine. Deleted data are not returned when queried, but not removed from disk either. #41005 (youennL-cs).
Add corrMatrix aggregate function, calculating each two columns. In addition, since Aggregatefunctions covarSamp and covarPop are similar to corr, I add covarSampMatrix, covarPopMatrix by the way. @alexey-milovidov closes #44587. #44680 (FFFFFFFHHHHHHH).
Support types FIXED_SIZE_BINARY type in Arrow, FIXED_LENGTH_BYTE_ARRAY in Parquet and match them to FixedString. Add settings output_format_parquet_fixed_string_as_fixed_byte_array/output_format_arrow_fixed_string_as_fixed_byte_array to control the default output type for FixedString. Closes #45326. #45340 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add a new column last_exception_time to system.replication_queue. #45457 (Frank Chen).
The introduced logic works if a PREWHERE condition is a conjunction of multiple conditions (cond1 AND cond2 AND ... ). It groups those conditions that require reading the same columns into steps. After each step, the corresponding part of the full condition is computed and the result rows might be filtered. This allows reading fewer rows in the next steps thus saving IO bandwidth and doing less computation. This logic is disabled by default for now. It will be enabled by default in one of the future releases once it is known to not have any regressions, so it is highly encouraged to be used for testing. It can be controlled by 2 settings: "enable_multiple_prewhere_read_steps" and "move_all_conditions_to_prewhere". #46140 (Alexander Gololobov).
An option added to aggregate partitions independently if table partition key and group by key are compatible. Controlled by the setting allow_aggregate_partitions_independently. Disabled by default because of limited applicability (please refer to the docs). #45364 (Nikita Taranov).
Allow using Vertical merge algorithm with parts in Compact format. This will allow ClickHouse server to use much less memory for background operations. This closes #46084. #45681#46282 (Anton Popov).
Add new local_filesystem_read_method method io_uring based on the asynchronous Linux io_uring subsystem, improving read performance almost universally compared to the default pread method. #38456 (Saulius Valatka).
Rewrite aggregate functions with if expression as argument when logically equivalent. For example, avg(if(cond, col, null)) can be rewritten to avgIf(cond, col). It is helpful in performance. #44730 (李扬).
Improve lower/upper function performance with avx512 instructions. #37894 (yaqi-zhao).
Remove the limitation that on systems with >=32 cores and SMT disabled ClickHouse uses only half of the cores (the case when you disable Hyper Threading in BIOS). #44973 (Robert Schulze).
Improve performance of function multiIf by columnar executing, speed up by 2.3x. #45296 (李扬).
Add fast path for function position when the needle is empty. #45382 (李扬).
Enable query_plan_remove_redundant_sorting optimization by default. Optimization implemented in #45420. #45567 (Igor Nikonov).
Increased HTTP Transfer Encoding chunk size to improve performance of large queries using the HTTP interface. #45593 (Geoff Genz).
Fixed performance of short SELECT queries that read from tables with a large number of Array/Map/Nested columns. #45630 (Anton Popov).
Improve performance of filtering for big integers and decimal types. #45949 (李扬).
This change could effectively reduce the overhead of obtaining the filter from ColumnNullable(UInt8) and improve the overall query performance. To evaluate the impact of this change, we adopted TPC-H benchmark but revised the column types from non-nullable to nullable, and we measured the QPS of its queries as the performance indicator. #45962 (Zhiguo Zhou).
Make the _part and _partition_id virtual column be LowCardinality(String) type. Closes #45964. #45975 (flynn).
Rewrite arrayExists(x -> x = 1, arr) -> has(arr, 1), which improve performance by 1.34x. #46188 (李扬).
Fix too big memory usage for vertical merges on non-remote disk. Respect max_insert_delayed_streams_for_parallel_write for the remote disk. #46275 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Update zstd to v1.5.4. It has some minor improvements in performance and compression ratio. If you run replicas with different versions of ClickHouse you may see reasonable error messages Data after merge/mutation is not byte-identical to data on another replicas. with explanation. These messages are Ok and you should not worry. #46280 (Raúl Marín).
The replicas_status handle will answer quickly even in case of a large replication queue. #46310 (Alexey Milovidov).
Add avx512 support for aggregate function sum, function unary arithmetic, function comparison. #37870 (zhao zhou).
Rewrote the code around marks distribution and the overall coordination of the reading in order to achieve the maximum performance improvement. This closes #34527. #43772 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Remove redundant DISTINCT clauses in query (subqueries). Implemented on top of query plan. It does similar optimization as optimize_duplicate_order_by_and_distinct regarding DISTINCT clauses. Can be enabled via query_plan_remove_redundant_distinct setting. Related to #42648. #44176 (Igor Nikonov).
Improved how memory bound merging and aggregation in order on top query plan interact. Previously we fell back to explicit sorting for AIO in some cases when it wasn't actually needed. #45892 (Nikita Taranov).
Concurrent merges are scheduled using round-robin by default to ensure fair and starvation-free operation. Previously in heavily overloaded shards, big merges could possibly be starved by smaller merges due to the use of strict priority scheduling. Added background_merges_mutations_scheduling_policy server config option to select scheduling algorithm (round_robin or shortest_task_first). #46247 (Sergei Trifonov).
Keeper improvement: try preallocating space on the disk to avoid undefined out-of-space issues. Introduce setting max_log_file_size for the maximum size of Keeper's Raft log files. #44370 (Antonio Andelic).
Optimize behavior for a replica delay api logic in case the replica is read-only. #45148 (mateng915).
The generateRandom table function and the engine now support LowCardinality data types. This is useful for testing, for example you can write INSERT INTO table SELECT * FROM generateRandom() LIMIT 1000. This is needed to debug #45590. #45661 (Alexey Milovidov).
The experimental query result cache now provides more modular configuration settings. #45679 (Robert Schulze).
Add ability to override connection settings based on connection names (that said that now you can forget about storing password for each connection, you can simply put everything into ~/.clickhouse-client/config.xml and even use different history files for them, which can be also useful). #45715 (Azat Khuzhin).
The column num_processed_files was split into two columns: num_files (for BACKUP) and files_read (for RESTORE). The column processed_files_size was split into two columns: total_size (for BACKUP) and bytes_read (for RESTORE). #45800 (Vitaly Baranov).
Add a new metric to record allocations times and bytes using mmap. #46068 (李扬).
Currently for functions like leftPad, rightPad, leftPadUTF8, rightPadUTF8, the second argument length must be UInt8|16|32|64|128|256. Which is too strict for clickhouse users, besides, it is not consistent with other similar functions like arrayResize, substring and so on. #46103 (李扬).
Fix assertion in the welchTTest function in debug build when the resulting statistics is NaN. Unified the behavior with other similar functions. Change the behavior of studentTTest to return NaN instead of throwing an exception because the previous behavior was inconvenient. This closes #41176 This closes #42162. #46141 (Alexey Milovidov).
More convenient usage of big integers and ORDER BY WITH FILL. Allow using plain integers for start and end points in WITH FILL when ORDER BY big (128-bit and 256-bit) integers. Fix the wrong result for big integers with negative start or end points. This closes #16733. #46152 (Alexey Milovidov).
Functions "multi[Fuzzy]Match(Any|AnyIndex|AllIndices}" now reject regexes which will likely evaluate very slowly in vectorscan. #46167 (Robert Schulze).
When insert_null_as_default is enabled and column doesn't have defined default value, the default of column type will be used. Also this PR fixes using default values on nulls in case of LowCardinality columns. #46171 (Kruglov Pavel).
Prefer explicitly defined access keys for S3 clients. If use_environment_credentials is set to true, and the user has provided the access key through query or config, they will be used instead of the ones from the environment variable. #46191 (Antonio Andelic).
Add an alias "DATE_FORMAT()" for function "formatDateTime()" to improve compatibility with MySQL's SQL dialect, extend function formatDateTime with substitutions "a", "b", "c", "h", "i", "k", "l" "r", "s", "W". ### Documentation entry for user-facing changes User-readable short description: DATE_FORMAT is an alias of formatDateTime. Formats a Time according to the given Format string. Format is a constant expression, so you cannot have multiple formats for a single result column. (Provide link to formatDateTime). #46302 (Jake Bamrah).
Add ProfileEvents and CurrentMetrics about the callback tasks for parallel replicas (s3Cluster and MergeTree tables). #46313 (Alexey Milovidov).
Exclude the internal database used for temporary/external tables from the calculation of asynchronous metric "NumberOfDatabases". This makes the behavior consistent with system table "system.databases". #46435 (Robert Schulze).
Added last_exception_time column into distribution_queue table. #46564 (Aleksandr).
We want to make our tests less stable and more flaky: add randomization for merge tree settings in tests. #38983 (Anton Popov).
Enable the HDFS support in PowerPC and which helps to fixes the following functional tests 02113_hdfs_assert.sh, 02244_hdfs_cluster.sql and 02368_cancel_write_into_hdfs.sh. #44949 (MeenaRenganathan22).
Add an option for clickhouse-watchdog to restart the child process. This does not make a lot of use. #46312 (Alexey Milovidov).
If the environment variable CLICKHOUSE_DOCKER_RESTART_ON_EXIT is set to 1, the Docker container will run clickhouse-server as a child instead of the first process, and restart it when it exited. #46391 (Alexey Milovidov).
When the callback in the cache is called, it is possible that this cache is destructed. To keep it safe, we capture members by value. It's also safe for task schedule because it will be deactivated before storage is destroyed. Resolve #45548. #45601 (Han Fei).
Fix data corruption when codecs Delta or DoubleDelta are combined with codec Gorilla. #45615 (Robert Schulze).
Correctly check types when using N-gram bloom filter index to avoid invalid reads. #45617 (Antonio Andelic).
A couple of segfaults have been reported around c-ares. They were introduced in my previous pull requests. I have fixed them with the help of Alexander Tokmakov. #45629 (Arthur Passos).
Fix key description when encountering duplicate primary keys. This can happen in projections. See #45590 for details. #45686 (Amos Bird).
Should use select_query_typed.limitByOffset() instead of select_query_typed.limitOffset(). #45817 (刘陶峰).
When use experimental analyzer, queries like SELECT number FROM numbers(100) LIMIT 10 OFFSET 10; get wrong results (empty result for this sql). That is caused by an unnecessary offset step added by planner. #45822 (刘陶峰).
Backward compatibility - allow implicit narrowing conversion from UInt64 to IPv4 - required for "INSERT ... VALUES ..." expression. #45865 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
Add the query_kind column to the system.processes table and the SHOW PROCESSLIST query. Remove duplicate code. It fixes a bug: the global configuration parameter max_concurrent_select_queries was not respected to queries with INTERSECT or EXCEPT chains. #45872 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fix crash in SELECT queries with INTERSECT and EXCEPT modifiers that read data from tables with enabled sparse columns (controlled by setting ratio_of_defaults_for_sparse_serialization). #45987 (Anton Popov).
Fix possible out of bounds error while reading LowCardinality(Nullable) in Arrow format. #46270 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix SYSTEM UNFREEZE queries failing with the exception CANNOT_PARSE_INPUT_ASSERTION_FAILED. #46325 (Aleksei Filatov).
Fix possible crash which can be caused by an integer overflow while deserializing aggregating state of a function that stores HashTable. #46349 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix possible LOGICAL_ERROR in asynchronous inserts with invalid data sent in format VALUES. #46350 (Anton Popov).
Fixed a LOGICAL_ERROR on an attempt to execute ALTER ... MOVE PART ... TO TABLE. This type of query was never actually supported. #46359 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fix s3Cluster schema inference in parallel distributed insert select when parallel_distributed_insert_select is enabled. #46381 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix queries like ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE nested.arr1 = nested.arr2 ..., where arr1 and arr2 are fields of the same Nested column. #46387 (Anton Popov).
Scheduler may fail to schedule a task. If it happens, the whole MulityPartUpload should be aborted and UploadHelper must wait for already scheduled tasks. #46451 (Dmitry Novik).
Fix PREWHERE for Merge with different default types (fixes some NOT_FOUND_COLUMN_IN_BLOCK when the default type for the column differs, also allow PREWHERE when the type of column is the same across tables, and prohibit it, only if it differs). #46454 (Azat Khuzhin).
Do not throw exception if disk setting was specified on query level, but storage_policy was specified in config merge tree settings section. disk will override setting from config. #46533 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix an invalid processing of constant LowCardinality argument in function arrayMap. This bug could lead to a segfault in release, and logical error Bad cast in debug build. #46569 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fix endless restarts of clickhouse-server systemd unit if server cannot start within 1m30sec (Disable timeout logic for starting clickhouse-server from systemd service). #46613 (Azat Khuzhin).
Allocated during asynchronous inserts memory buffers were deallocated in the global context and MemoryTracker counters for corresponding user and query were not updated correctly. That led to false positive OOM exceptions. #46622 (Dmitry Novik).
The PREALLOCATE option for HASHED/SPARSE_HASHED dictionaries becomes a no-op. #45388 (Azat Khuzhin). It does not give significant advantages anymore.
Disallow Gorilla codec on columns of non-Float32 or non-Float64 type. #45252 (Robert Schulze). It was pointless and led to inconsistencies.
Parallel quorum inserts might work incorrectly with *MergeTree tables created with the deprecated syntax. Therefore, parallel quorum inserts support is completely disabled for such tables. It does not affect tables created with a new syntax. #45430 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Use the GetObjectAttributes request instead of the HeadObject request to get the size of an object in AWS S3. This change fixes handling endpoints without explicit regions after updating the AWS SDK, for example. #45288 (Vitaly Baranov). AWS S3 and Minio are tested, but keep in mind that various S3-compatible services (GCS, R2, B2) may have subtle incompatibilities. This change also may require you to adjust the ACL to allow the GetObjectAttributes request.
Forbid paths in timezone names. For example, a timezone name like /usr/share/zoneinfo/Asia/Aden is not allowed; the IANA timezone database name like Asia/Aden should be used. #44225 (Kruglov Pavel).
Allow configuring the S3 storage class with the s3_storage_class configuration option. Such as <s3_storage_class>STANDARD/INTELLIGENT_TIERING</s3_storage_class> Closes #44443. #44707 (chen).
Insert default values in case of missing elements in JSON object while parsing named tuple. Add setting input_format_json_defaults_for_missing_elements_in_named_tuple that controls this behaviour. Closes #45142#issuecomment-1380153217. #45231 (Kruglov Pavel).
Refactor and Improve streaming engines Kafka/RabbitMQ/NATS and add support for all formats, also refactor formats a bit: - Fix producing messages in row-based formats with suffixes/prefixes. Now every message is formatted completely with all delimiters and can be parsed back using input format. - Support block-based formats like Native, Parquet, ORC, etc. Every block is formatted as a separate message. The number of rows in one message depends on the block size, so you can control it via the setting max_block_size. - Add new engine settings kafka_max_rows_per_message/rabbitmq_max_rows_per_message/nats_max_rows_per_message. They control the number of rows formatted in one message in row-based formats. Default value: 1. - Fix high memory consumption in the NATS table engine. - Support arbitrary binary data in NATS producer (previously it worked only with strings contained \0 at the end) - Add missing Kafka/RabbitMQ/NATS engine settings in the documentation. - Refactor producing and consuming in Kafka/RabbitMQ/NATS, separate it from WriteBuffers/ReadBuffers semantic. - Refactor output formats: remove callbacks on each row used in Kafka/RabbitMQ/NATS (now we don't use callbacks there), allow to use IRowOutputFormat directly, clarify row end and row between delimiters, make it possible to reset output format to start formatting again - Add proper implementation in formatRow function (bonus after formats refactoring). #42777 (Kruglov Pavel).
Support reading/writing Nested tables as List of Struct in CapnProto format. Read/write Decimal32/64 as Int32/64. Closes #43319. #43379 (Kruglov Pavel).
Added a message_format_string column to system.text_log. The column contains a pattern that was used to format the message. #44543 (Alexander Tokmakov). This allows various analytics over the ClickHouse logs.
Try to autodetect headers with column names (and maybe types) for CSV/TSV/CustomSeparated input formats.
Add settings input_format_tsv/csv/custom_detect_header that enable this behaviour (enabled by default). Closes #44640. #44953 (Kruglov Pavel).
Improved latency of reading from storage S3 and table function s3 with large numbers of small files. Now settings remote_filesystem_read_method and remote_filesystem_read_prefetch take effect while reading from storage S3. #43726 (Anton Popov).
Optimization for reading struct fields in Parquet/ORC files. Only the required fields are loaded. #44484 (lgbo).
Two-level aggregation algorithm was mistakenly disabled for queries over the HTTP interface. It was enabled back, and it leads to a major performance improvement. #45450 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Added mmap support for StorageFile, which should improve the performance of clickhouse-local. #43927 (pufit).
Added sharding support in HashedDictionary to allow parallel load (almost linear scaling based on number of shards). #40003 (Azat Khuzhin).
Always replace OR chain expr = x1 OR ... OR expr = xN to expr IN (x1, ..., xN) in the case where expr is a LowCardinality column. Setting optimize_min_equality_disjunction_chain_length is ignored in this case. #42889 (Guo Wangyang).
Slightly improve performance by optimizing the code around ThreadStatus. #43586 (Zhiguo Zhou).
Optimize the column-wise ternary logic evaluation by achieving auto-vectorization. In the performance test of this microbenchmark, we've observed a peak performance gain of 21x on the ICX device (Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 CPU). #43669 (Zhiguo Zhou).
Avoid acquiring read locks in the system.tables table if possible. #43840 (Raúl Marín).
Optimize ThreadPool. The performance experiments of SSB (Star Schema Benchmark) on the ICX device (Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 CPU, 80 cores, 160 threads) shows that this change could effectively decrease the lock contention for ThreadPoolImpl::mutex by 75%, increasing the CPU utilization and improving the overall performance by 2.4%. #44308 (Zhiguo Zhou).
Now the optimisation for predicting the hash table size is applied only if the cached hash table size is sufficiently large (thresholds were determined empirically and hardcoded). #44455 (Nikita Taranov).
Provide monotonicity info for toUnixTimestamp64* to enable more algebraic optimizations for index analysis. #44116 (Nikita Taranov).
Allow the configuration of temporary data for query processing (spilling to disk) to cooperate with the filesystem cache (taking up the space from the cache disk) #43972 (Vladimir C). This mainly improves ClickHouse Cloud, but can be used for self-managed setups as well, if you know what to do.
Use structure from insertion table in generateRandom without arguments. #45239 (Kruglov Pavel).
Allow to implicitly convert floats stored in string fields of JSON to integers in JSONExtract functions. E.g. JSONExtract('{"a": "1000.111"}', 'a', 'UInt64') -> 1000, previously it returned 0. #45432 (Anton Popov).
Added fields supports_parallel_parsing and supports_parallel_formatting to table system.formats for better introspection. #45499 (Anton Popov).
Improve automatic usage of structure from insertion table in table functions file/hdfs/s3 when virtual columns are present in a select query, it fixes the possible error Block structure mismatch or number of columns mismatch. #43695 (Kruglov Pavel).
Add support for signed arguments in the function range. Fixes #43333. #43733 (sanyu).
Remove redundant sorting, for example, sorting related ORDER BY clauses in subqueries. Implemented on top of query plan. It does similar optimization as optimize_duplicate_order_by_and_distinct regarding ORDER BY clauses, but more generic, since it's applied to any redundant sorting steps (not only caused by ORDER BY clause) and applied to subqueries of any depth. Related to #42648. #43905 (Igor Nikonov).
Add the ability to disable deduplication of files for BACKUP (for backups without deduplication ATTACH can be used instead of full RESTORE). For example BACKUP foo TO S3(...) SETTINGS deduplicate_files=0 (default deduplicate_files=1). #43947 (Azat Khuzhin).
Refactor and improve schema inference for text formats. Add new setting schema_inference_make_columns_nullable that controls making result types Nullable (enabled by default);. #44019 (Kruglov Pavel).
Added settings to disallow concurrent backups and restores resolves #43891 Implementation: Added server-level settings to disallow concurrent backups and restores, which are read and set when BackupWorker is created in Context. Settings are set to true by default. * Before starting backup or restores, added a check to see if any other backups/restores are running. For internal requests, it checks if it is from the self node using backup_uuid. #45072 (SmitaRKulkarni).
Fix possible too early cache write interruption in write-through cache (caching could be stopped due to false assumption when it shouldn't have). #44289 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Fix possible crash in the case function IN with constant arguments was used as a constant argument together with LowCardinality. Fixes #44221. #44346 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix support for complex parameters (like arrays) of parametric aggregate functions. This closes #30975. The aggregate function sumMapFiltered was unusable in distributed queries before this change. #44358 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fix race which can lead to premature temp parts removal before merge finishes in ReplicatedMergeTree. This issue could lead to errors like No such file or directory: xxx. Fixes #43983. #44383 (alesapin).
Some invalid SYSTEM ... ON CLUSTER queries worked in an unexpected way if a cluster name was not specified. It's fixed, now invalid queries throw SYNTAX_ERROR as they should. Fixes #44264. #44387 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fix reading columns that are not presented in input data in Parquet/ORC formats. Previously it could lead to error INCORRECT_NUMBER_OF_COLUMNS. Closes #44333. #44405 (Kruglov Pavel).
Previously the bar function used the same '▋' (U+258B "Left five eighths block") character to display both 5/8 and 6/8 bars. This change corrects this behavior by using '▊' (U+258A "Left three quarters block") for displaying 6/8 bar. #44410 (Alexander Gololobov).
Placing profile settings after profile settings constraints in the configuration file made constraints ineffective. #44411 (Konstantin Bogdanov).
Don't execute and/or/if/multiIf on a LowCardinality dictionary, so the result type cannot be LowCardinality. It could lead to the error Illegal column ColumnLowCardinality in some cases. Fixes #43603. #44469 (Kruglov Pavel).
Fix mutations with the setting max_streams_for_merge_tree_reading. #44472 (Anton Popov).
Fixed a bug in the normalization of a DEFAULT expression in CREATE TABLE statement. The second argument of the function in (or the right argument of operator IN) might be replaced with the result of its evaluation during CREATE query execution. Fixes #44496. #44547 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Projections do not work in presence of WITH ROLLUP, WITH CUBE and WITH TOTALS. In previous versions, a query produced an exception instead of skipping the usage of projections. This closes #44614. This closes #42772. #44615 (Alexey Milovidov).
Async blocks were not cleaned because the function get all blocks sorted by time didn't get async blocks. #44651 (Han Fei).
Fix LOGICAL_ERRORThe top step of the right pipeline should be ExpressionStep for JOIN with subquery, UNION, and TOTALS. Fixes #43687. #44673 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix a possible crash in distributed query processing. The crash could happen if a query with totals or extremes returned an empty result and there are mismatched types in the Distributed and the local tables. Fixes #44738. #44760 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Fix fsync for fetches (min_compressed_bytes_to_fsync_after_fetch)/small files (ttl.txt, columns.txt) in mutations (min_rows_to_fsync_after_merge/min_compressed_bytes_to_fsync_after_merge). #44781 (Azat Khuzhin).
A rare race condition was possible when querying the system.parts or system.parts_columns tables in the presence of parts being moved between disks. Introduced in #41145. #44809 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fix the error Context has expired which could appear with enabled projections optimization. Can be reproduced for queries with specific functions, like dictHas/dictGet which use context in runtime. Fixes #44844. #44850 (Nikolai Kochetov).
A fix for Cannot read all data error which could happen while reading LowCardinality dictionary from remote fs. Fixes #44709. #44875 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Ignore cases when hardware monitor sensors cannot be read instead of showing a full exception message in logs. #44895 (Raúl Marín).
Use max_delay_to_insert value in case the calculated time to delay INSERT exceeds the setting value. Related to #44902. #44916 (Igor Nikonov).
Delay for INSERT can be calculated incorrectly, which can lead to always using max_delay_to_insert setting as delay instead of a correct value. Using simple formula max_delay_to_insert * (parts_over_threshold/max_allowed_parts_over_threshold) i.e. delay grows proportionally to parts over threshold. Closes #44902. #44954 (Igor Nikonov).
Fix alter table TTL error when a wide part has the lightweight delete mask. #44959 (Mingliang Pan).