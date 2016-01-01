Avoid Nullable Columns

Nullable column (e.g. Nullable(UInt8)) creates a separate column of UInt8 type. This additional column has to be processed every time a user works with a nullable column. This leads to additional storage space used and almost always negatively affects performance.

To avoid Nullable columns, consider setting a default value for that column. For example, instead of:

CREATE TABLE default . sample

(

` x ` Int8 ,

` y ` Nullable ( Int8 )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY x



use

CREATE TABLE default . sample2

(

` x ` Int8 ,

` y ` Int8 DEFAULT 0

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY x

