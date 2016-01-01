Avoid Nullable Columns
Nullable column (e.g. Nullable(UInt8)) creates a separate column of UInt8 type. This additional column has to be processed every time a user works with a nullable column. This leads to additional storage space used and almost always negatively affects performance.
To avoid Nullable columns, consider setting a default value for that column. For example, instead of:
CREATE TABLE default.sample
(
`x` Int8,
`y` Nullable(Int8)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY x
use
CREATE TABLE default.sample2
(
`x` Int8,
`y` Int8 DEFAULT 0
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY x
note
Consider your use case, a default value may be inappropriate.