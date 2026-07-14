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POST
Error

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Body

application/json
threshold
number
required

Threshold value for triggering the alert. For between and not_between threshold types, this is the lower bound.

Example:

100

interval
enum<string>
required

Evaluation interval for the alert.

Available options:
1m,
5m,
15m,
30m,
1h,
6h,
12h,
1d
Example:

"1h"

thresholdType
enum<string>
required

Threshold comparison direction.

Available options:
above,
below,
above_exclusive,
below_or_equal,
equal,
not_equal,
between,
not_between
Example:

"above"

channel
object
required

Alert notification channel configuration.

dashboardId
string | null

Dashboard ID for tile-based alerts.

Example:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890"

tileId
string | null

Tile ID for tile-based alerts. Must be a line, stacked bar, or number type tile.

Example:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234"

savedSearchId
string | null

Saved search ID for saved_search alerts.

Example:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678"

groupBy
string | null

Group-by key for saved search alerts.

Example:

"ServiceName"

thresholdMax
number | null

Upper bound for between and not_between threshold types. Required when thresholdType is between or not_between, must be >= threshold.

Example:

500

scheduleOffsetMinutes
integer | null

Offset from the interval boundary in minutes. For example, 2 with a 5m interval evaluates windows at :02, :07, :12, etc. (UTC).

Required range: x >= 0
Example:

2

scheduleStartAt
string<date-time> | null

Absolute UTC start time anchor. Alert windows start from this timestamp and repeat every interval.

Example:

"2026-02-08T10:00:00.000Z"

source
enum<string>

Alert source type (tile-based or saved search).

Available options:
saved_search,
tile
Example:

"tile"

name
string | null

Human-friendly alert name.

Example:

"Test Alert"

message
string | null

Alert message template.

Example:

"Test Alert Message"

note
string | null

Freeform note for the alert. Supports markdown formatting.

Required string length: 1 - 4096
Example:

"Threshold raised from 50 to 100 on 2026-01-15. See [runbook](https://wiki.example.com/runbook)."

numConsecutiveWindows
integer | null

Fire the alert only after its condition has been met for this many consecutive evaluation windows. While the condition is met but fewer than this many consecutive windows have violated, the alert is in the PENDING state.

Required range: x >= 1
Example:

3

Response

Successfully created alert

data
object

The alert object.

Last modified on July 14, 2026