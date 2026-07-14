Delete Alert
Deletes an alert
DELETE
/
api
/
v2
/
alerts
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
Alert ID
Response
Successfully deleted alert
The response is of type
object.
Last modified on July 14, 2026
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List AlertsRetrieves alerts for the authenticated team (paginated). Results are capped at `limit` (default and maximum 1000). When more records exist than are returned, `meta.total` exceeds `data.length`; clients with large collections must page with `limit`/`offset` to retrieve them all.
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}