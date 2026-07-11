API reference documentation
- Managed ClickStack
- Open Source ClickStack
For Managed ClickStack, the API is accessed through the ClickHouse Cloud API. The ClickStack endpoints are available in the Cloud API reference.The following endpoints are available:
|Resource
|Operations
|Dashboards
|Create, list, get, update, and delete dashboards
|Alerts
|Create, list, get, update, and delete alerts
|Sources
|List data sources
Authentication
- Managed ClickStack
- Open Source ClickStack
Managed ClickStack uses the ClickHouse Cloud API key for authentication via HTTP Basic Authentication. To create and manage API keys, see Managing API keys.Include the key ID and secret using HTTP Basic Authentication:
export KEY_ID=<your_key_id>
export KEY_SECRET=<your_key_secret>
curl --user $KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET \
https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/<ORG_ID>/services/<SERVICE_ID>/clickstack/dashboards
Base URL and request format
- Managed ClickStack
- Open Source ClickStack
All Managed ClickStack API requests are sent to the ClickHouse Cloud API:
You can find your Organization ID in the ClickHouse Cloud console under Organization → Organization details. Your Service ID is visible in the service URL or on the service details page.
https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/<ORG_ID>/services/<SERVICE_ID>/clickstack/<resource>
Example: List dashboards
curl --user $KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET \
https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/<ORG_ID>/services/<SERVICE_ID>/clickstack/dashboards
Example: Create an alert
curl -X POST --user $KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"dashboardId": "<DASHBOARD_ID>",
"tileId": "<TILE_ID>",
"threshold": 100,
"interval": "1h",
"source": "tile",
"thresholdType": "above",
"channel": {
"type": "webhook",
"webhookId": "<WEBHOOK_ID>"
},
"name": "Error Spike Alert",
"message": "Error rate exceeded 100 in the last hour"
}' \
https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/<ORG_ID>/services/<SERVICE_ID>/clickstack/alerts