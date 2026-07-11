Include the key ID and secret using HTTP Basic Authentication:

ClickStack Open Source uses a Bearer token for authentication via a Personal API Access Key.

To obtain an API key:

Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080) Create an account or log in if needed Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys Copy your Personal API Access Key

This is different from the Ingestion API Key found in Team Settings, which is used to authenticate telemetry data sent to the OpenTelemetry collector.

The API server runs on port 8000 by default (separate from the UI on port 8080 ). When using the all-in-one Docker image, ensure you map this port explicitly:

docker run -p 8080:8080 -p 8000:8000 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one

Include the key in the Authorization header: