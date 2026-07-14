Query Chart Series Data
Retrieves time series data based on configured series parameters
POST
/
api
/
v2
/
charts
/
series
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{ "data": [ { "ts_bucket": 1647014400000, "series_0.data": 42 }, { "ts_bucket": 1647018000000, "series_0.data": 37 }, { "ts_bucket": 1647021600000, "series_0.data": 53 } ] }
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Body
application/json
Array of series configurations
Required array length:
1 - 5 elements
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Start timestamp in milliseconds
Example:
1647014400000
End timestamp in milliseconds
Example:
1647100800000
Time bucket size for aggregations
Available options:
30s,
1m,
5m,
10m,
15m,
30m,
1h,
2h,
6h,
12h,
1d,
2d,
7d,
30d,
auto
Example:
"1h"
Format of the returned data
Available options:
ratio,
column
Example:
"column"
Response
Successfully retrieved time series data
Last modified on July 14, 2026
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{ "data": [ { "ts_bucket": 1647014400000, "series_0.data": 42 }, { "ts_bucket": 1647018000000, "series_0.data": 37 }, { "ts_bucket": 1647021600000, "series_0.data": 53 } ] }