Update Alert
Updates an existing alert
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"dashboardId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"tileId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"savedSearchId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"groupBy": "ServiceName",
"threshold": 100,
"thresholdMax": 500,
"interval": "1h",
"scheduleOffsetMinutes": 2,
"scheduleStartAt": "2026-02-08T10:00:00.000Z",
"source": "tile",
"thresholdType": "above",
"channel": {
"type": "webhook",
"webhookId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a789012"
},
"name": "Test Alert",
"message": "Test Alert Message",
"note": "Threshold raised from 50 to 100 on 2026-01-15. See [runbook](https://wiki.example.com/runbook).",
"numConsecutiveWindows": 3,
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a123456",
"state": "ALERT",
"teamId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"silenced": {
"by": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a234567",
"at": "2026-03-19T08:00:00.000Z",
"until": "2026-03-20T08:00:00.000Z"
},
"executionErrors": [
{
"timestamp": "2026-04-17T12:00:00.000Z",
"type": "QUERY_ERROR",
"message": "Query timed out after 30s"
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
Alert ID
Body
Threshold value for triggering the alert. For between and not_between threshold types, this is the lower bound.
100
Evaluation interval for the alert.
1m,
5m,
15m,
30m,
1h,
6h,
12h,
1d
"1h"
Threshold comparison direction.
above,
below,
above_exclusive,
below_or_equal,
equal,
not_equal,
between,
not_between
"above"
Alert notification channel configuration.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Dashboard ID for tile-based alerts.
"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890"
Tile ID for tile-based alerts. Must be a line, stacked bar, or number type tile.
"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234"
Saved search ID for saved_search alerts.
"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678"
Group-by key for saved search alerts.
"ServiceName"
Upper bound for between and not_between threshold types. Required when thresholdType is between or not_between, must be >= threshold.
500
Offset from the interval boundary in minutes. For example, 2 with a 5m interval evaluates windows at :02, :07, :12, etc. (UTC).
x >= 0
2
Absolute UTC start time anchor. Alert windows start from this timestamp and repeat every interval.
"2026-02-08T10:00:00.000Z"
Alert source type (tile-based or saved search).
saved_search,
tile
"tile"
Human-friendly alert name.
"Test Alert"
Alert message template.
"Test Alert Message"
Freeform note for the alert. Supports markdown formatting.
1 - 4096
"Threshold raised from 50 to 100 on 2026-01-15. See [runbook](https://wiki.example.com/runbook)."
Fire the alert only after its condition has been met for this many consecutive evaluation windows. While the condition is met but fewer than this many consecutive windows have violated, the alert is in the PENDING state.
x >= 1
3
Response
Successfully updated alert
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"dashboardId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"tileId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"savedSearchId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"groupBy": "ServiceName",
"threshold": 100,
"thresholdMax": 500,
"interval": "1h",
"scheduleOffsetMinutes": 2,
"scheduleStartAt": "2026-02-08T10:00:00.000Z",
"source": "tile",
"thresholdType": "above",
"channel": {
"type": "webhook",
"webhookId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a789012"
},
"name": "Test Alert",
"message": "Test Alert Message",
"note": "Threshold raised from 50 to 100 on 2026-01-15. See [runbook](https://wiki.example.com/runbook).",
"numConsecutiveWindows": 3,
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a123456",
"state": "ALERT",
"teamId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"silenced": {
"by": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a234567",
"at": "2026-03-19T08:00:00.000Z",
"until": "2026-03-20T08:00:00.000Z"
},
"executionErrors": [
{
"timestamp": "2026-04-17T12:00:00.000Z",
"type": "QUERY_ERROR",
"message": "Query timed out after 30s"
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}