Interfaces

ClickHouse provides three network interfaces (they can be optionally wrapped in TLS for additional security):

HTTP, which is documented and easy to use directly.

Native TCP, which has less overhead.

gRPC.

In most cases it is recommended to use an appropriate tool or library instead of interacting with those directly. The following are officially supported by ClickHouse:

There are also a wide range of third-party libraries for working with ClickHouse: