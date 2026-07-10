​ Migrating agents from Elastic

The Elastic Stack provides a number of Observability data collection agents. Specifically:

The best migration path depends on the agents currently in use. In the sections that follow, we document migration options for each major agent type. Our goal is to minimize friction and, where possible, allow you to continue using your existing agents during the transition.

​ Preferred migration path

Where possible we recommend migrating to the OpenTelemetry (OTel) Collector for all log, metric, and trace collection, deploying the collector at the edge in an agent role . This represents the most efficient means of sending data and avoids architectural complexity and data transformation.

Why OpenTelemetry Collector? The OpenTelemetry Collector provides a sustainable and vendor-neutral solution for observability data ingestion. We recognize that some organizations operate fleets of thousands—or even tens of thousands—of Elastic agents. For these users, maintaining compatibility with existing agent infrastructure may be critical. This documentation is designed to support this, while also helping teams gradually transition to OpenTelemetry-based collection.

​ ClickHouse OpenTelemetry endpoint

OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector instance, which acts as the primary entry point for logs, metrics, traces, and session data. We recommend using the official All data is ingested into ClickStack via aninstance, which acts as the primary entry point for logs, metrics, traces, and session data. We recommend using the official ClickStack distribution of the collector for this instance, if not already bundled in your ClickStack deployment model

Users send data to this collector from language SDKs or through data collection agents collecting infrastructure metrics and logs (such OTel collectors in an agent role or other technologies e.g. Fluentd or Vector ). For teams that want a managed OpenTelemetry pipeline, Bindplane offers an OpenTelemetry-native solution with a native ClickStack destination, simplifying telemetry collection, processing, and routing.

We assume this collector is available for all agent migration steps.

​ Migrating from beats

Users with extensive Beat deployments may wish to retain these when migrating to ClickStack.

Currently this option has only been tested with Filebeat, and is therefore appropriate for Logs only.

We recommend performing this transformation using Vector , a lightweight and high-performance observability data pipeline that supports a powerful transformation language called Vector Remap Language (VRL).

If your Filebeat agents are configured to send data to Kafka - a supported output by Beats - Vector can consume those events from Kafka, apply schema transformations using VRL, and then forward them via OTLP to the OpenTelemetry Collector distributed with ClickStack.

Alternatively, Vector also supports receiving events over the Lumberjack protocol used by Logstash. This enables Beats agents to send data directly to Vector, where the same transformation process can be applied before forwarding to the ClickStack OpenTelemetry Collector via OTLP.

We illustrate both of these architectures below.

In the following example, we provide the initial steps to configure Vector to receive log events from Filebeat via the Lumberjack protocol. We provide VRL for mapping the inbound ECS events to OTel specification, before sending these to the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector via OTLP. Users consuming events from Kafka can replace the Vector Logstash source with the Kafka source - all other steps remain the same.

1 Install vector Install Vector using the official installation guide This can be installed on the same instance as your Elastic Stack OTel collector. You can follow best practices with regards to architecture and security when moving Vector to production 2 Configure vector Vector should be configured to receive events over the Lumberjack protocol, imitating a Logstash instance. This can be achieved by configuring a logstash source for Vector: sources : beats : type : logstash address : 0.0.0.0:5044 tls : enabled : false # Set to true if you're using TLS # The files below are generated from the steps at https://www.elastic.co/docs/reference/fleet/secure-logstash-connections#generate-logstash-certs # crt_file: logstash.crt # key_file: logstash.key # ca_file: ca.crt # verify_certificate: true TLS configuration If Mutual TLS is required, generate certificates and keys using the Elastic guide “Configure SSL/TLS for the Logstash output” . These can then be specified in the configuration as shown above. Events will be received in ECS format. These can be converted to the OpenTelemetry schema using a Vector Remap Language (VRL) transformer. Configuration of this transformer is simple - with the script file held in a separate file: transforms : remap_filebeat : inputs : [ "beats" ] type : "remap" file : 'beat_to_otel.vrl' Note it receives events from the above beats source. Our remap script is shown below. This script has been tested with log events only but can form the basis for other formats. VRL - ECS to OTel # Define keys to ignore at root level ignored_keys = [ "@metadata" ] # Define resource key prefixes resource_keys = [ "host" , "cloud" , "agent" , "service" ] # Create separate objects for resource and log record fields resource_obj = {} log_record_obj = {} # Copy all non - ignored root keys to appropriate objects root_keys = keys (.) for_each ( root_keys ) -> | _index , key | { if ! includes ( ignored_keys , key ) { val , err = get (., [ key ]) if err == null { # Check if this is a resource field is_resource = false if includes ( resource_keys , key ) { is_resource = true } # Add to appropriate object if is_resource { resource_obj = set ( resource_obj , [ key ], val ) ?? resource_obj } else { log_record_obj = set ( log_record_obj , [ key ], val ) ?? log_record_obj } } } } # Flatten both objects separately flattened_resources = flatten ( resource_obj , separator : "." ) flattened_logs = flatten ( log_record_obj , separator : "." ) # Process resource attributes resource_attributes = [] resource_keys_list = keys ( flattened_resources ) for_each ( resource_keys_list ) -> | _index , field_key | { field_value , err = get ( flattened_resources , [ field_key ]) if err == null && field_value != null { attribute , err = { "key" : field_key , "value" : { "stringValue" : to_string ( field_value ) } } if ( err == null ) { resource_attributes = push ( resource_attributes , attribute ) } } } # Process log record attributes log_attributes = [] log_keys_list = keys ( flattened_logs ) for_each ( log_keys_list ) -> | _index , field_key | { field_value , err = get ( flattened_logs , [ field_key ]) if err == null && field_value != null { attribute , err = { "key" : field_key , "value" : { "stringValue" : to_string ( field_value ) } } if ( err == null ) { log_attributes = push ( log_attributes , attribute ) } } } # Get timestamp for timeUnixNano ( convert to nanoseconds ) timestamp_nano = if exists (.@ timestamp ) { to_unix_timestamp ! ( parse_timestamp ! (.@ timestamp , format : "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%.3fZ" ), unit : "nanoseconds" ) } else { to_unix_timestamp ( now (), unit : "nanoseconds" ) } # Get message / body field body_value = if exists (. message ) { to_string ! (. message ) } else if exists (. body ) { to_string ! (. body ) } else { "" } # Create the OpenTelemetry structure . = { "resourceLogs" : [ { "resource" : { "attributes" : resource_attributes }, "scopeLogs" : [ { "scope" : {}, "logRecords" : [ { "timeUnixNano" : to_string ( timestamp_nano ), "severityNumber" : 9 , "severityText" : "info" , "body" : { "stringValue" : body_value }, "attributes" : log_attributes } ] } ] } ] } Finally, transformed events can be sent to ClickStack via OpenTelemetry collector over OTLP. This requires the configuration of a OTLP sink in Vector, which takes events from the remap_filebeat transform as input: sinks : otlp : type : opentelemetry inputs : [ remap_filebeat ] # receives events from a remap transform - see below protocol : type : http # Use "grpc" for port 4317 uri : http://localhost:4318/v1/logs # logs endpoint for the OTel collector method : post encoding : codec : json framing : method : newline_delimited headers : content-type : application/json authorization : ${YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY} The YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY here is produced by ClickStack. You can find the key in the ClickStack UI (HyperDX) under Team Settings → API Keys . Our final complete configuration is shown below: sources : beats : type : logstash address : 0.0.0.0:5044 tls : enabled : false # Set to true if you're using TLS #crt_file: /data/elasticsearch-9.0.1/logstash/logstash.crt #key_file: /data/elasticsearch-9.0.1/logstash/logstash.key #ca_file: /data/elasticsearch-9.0.1/ca/ca.crt #verify_certificate: true transforms : remap_filebeat : inputs : [ "beats" ] type : "remap" file : 'beat_to_otel.vrl' sinks : otlp : type : opentelemetry inputs : [ remap_filebeat ] protocol : type : http # Use "grpc" for port 4317 uri : http://localhost:4318/v1/logs method : post encoding : codec : json framing : method : newline_delimited headers : content-type : application/json 3 Configure Filebeat Existing Filebeat installations simply need to be modified to send their events to Vector. This requires the configuration of a Logstash output - again, TLS can be optionally configured: # ------------------------------ Logstash Output ------------------------------- output.logstash : # The Logstash hosts hosts : [ "localhost:5044" ] # Optional SSL. By default is off. # List of root certificates for HTTPS server verifications #ssl.certificate_authorities: ["/etc/pki/root/ca.pem"] # Certificate for SSL client authentication #ssl.certificate: "/etc/pki/client/cert.pem" # Client Certificate Key #ssl.key: "/etc/pki/client/cert.key"

​ Migrating from Elastic Agent

The Elastic Agent consolidates the different Elastic Beats into a single package. This agent integrates with Elastic Fleet , allowing it to be centrally orchestrated and configured.

Users with Elastic Agents deployed have several migration paths:

Configure the agent to send to a Vector endpoint over the Lumberjack protocol. This has currently been tested for users collecting log data with the Elastic Agent only. This can be centrally configured via the Fleet UI in Kibana.

This can be centrally configured via the Fleet UI in Kibana. Run the agent as Elastic OpenTelemetry Collector (EDOT). The Elastic Agent includes an embedded EDOT Collector that allows you to instrument your applications and infrastructure once and send data to multiple vendors and backends. In this configuration, you can simply configure the EDOT collector to forward events to the ClickStack OTel collector over OTLP. This approach supports all event types.

We demonstrate both of these options below.

​ Sending data via Vector

​ Run Elastic Agent as OpenTelemetry collector

The Elastic Agent includes an embedded EDOT Collector that allows you to instrument your applications and infrastructure once and send data to multiple vendors and backends.

Agent integrations and orchestration Users running the EDOT collector distributed with Elastic Agent won’t be able to exploit the existing integrations offered by the agent . Additionally, the collector can’t be centrally managed by Fleet - forcing the user to run the agent in standalone mode , managing configuration themselves.

exporters and configure the OTLP output - sending data to the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector. For example, the configuration for the exporters becomes: To run the Elastic Agent with the EDOT collector, see the official Elastic guide . Rather than configuring the Elastic endpoint, as indicated in the guide, remove existingand configure the OTLP output - sending data to the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector. For example, the configuration for the exporters becomes:

exporters : # Exporter to send logs and metrics to Elasticsearch Managed OTLP Input otlp : endpoint : localhost:4317 headers : authorization : ${YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY} tls : insecure : true

Managed ClickStack By default, an API ingestion key isn’t required if running an OpenTelemetry Collector standalone for Managed ClickStack. Ingestion can be secured however, by specifying an OTLP auth token. See “Securing the collector”

The YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY here is produced by ClickStack. You can find the key in the ClickStack UI under Team Settings → API Keys .

otlp exporter will need to be configured accordingly e.g. If Vector has been configured to use mutual TLS, with the certificate and keys generated using the steps from the guide “Configure SSL/TLS for the Logstash output” , theexporter will need to be configured accordingly e.g.

exporters : # Exporter to send logs and metrics to Elasticsearch Managed OTLP Input otlp : endpoint : localhost:4317 headers : authorization : ${YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY} tls : insecure : false ca_file : /path/to/ca.crt cert_file : /path/to/client.crt key_file : /path/to/client.key

​ Migrating from the Elastic OpenTelemetry collector