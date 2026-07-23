|Section
|Description
|Introduction
|Overview of the migration process and key considerations
|Concepts
|Understanding equivalent concepts between Elastic and ClickStack
|Types
|Mapping Elasticsearch types to ClickHouse equivalents
|Search
|Comparing search capabilities and query syntax
|Migrating Data
|Strategies for data migration and parallel operation
|Migrating Agents
|Transitioning from Elastic agents to OpenTelemetry
|Migrating SDKs
|Replacing Elastic APM agents with OpenTelemetry SDKs
Migrating to ClickStack from Elastic
Landing page migrating to the ClickHouse Observability Stack from Elastic
This guide provides a comprehensive approach to migrating from Elastic Stack to ClickStack. We focus on a parallel operation strategy that minimizes risk while leveraging ClickHouse’s strengths in observability workloads.
Last modified on July 23, 2026
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