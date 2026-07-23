This guide provides a comprehensive approach to migrating from Elastic Stack to ClickStack. We focus on a parallel operation strategy that minimizes risk while leveraging ClickHouse’s strengths in observability workloads.

Section Description Introduction Overview of the migration process and key considerations Concepts Understanding equivalent concepts between Elastic and ClickStack Types Mapping Elasticsearch types to ClickHouse equivalents Search Comparing search capabilities and query syntax Migrating Data Strategies for data migration and parallel operation Migrating Agents Transitioning from Elastic agents to OpenTelemetry Migrating SDKs Replacing Elastic APM agents with OpenTelemetry SDKs