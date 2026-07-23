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Devuelve un valor evaluado en la fila situada offset filas después de la fila actual dentro del frame ordenado.
El comportamiento de leadInFrame difiere del de la función de ventana estándar de SQL lead. La función de ventana leadInFrame de ClickHouse respeta el frame de la ventana. Para obtener un comportamiento idéntico al de lead, usa ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING.
Sintaxis
Para obtener más información sobre la sintaxis de las funciones de ventana, consulte: Funciones de ventana - Sintaxis. Parámetros
  • x — Nombre de la columna.
  • offset — Desplazamiento que se debe aplicar. (U)Int*. (Opcional: 1 de forma predeterminada).
  • default — Valor que se devuelve si la fila calculada supera los límites del marco de ventana. (Opcional: valor predeterminado del tipo de columna cuando se omite).
Valor devuelto
  • valor evaluado en la fila situada a offset filas después de la fila actual dentro del marco ordenado.
Ejemplo Este ejemplo examina datos históricos de los ganadores del Premio Nobel y utiliza la función leadInFrame para devolver una lista de ganadores consecutivos en la categoría de física.
Query
Query
Response
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026