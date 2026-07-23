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Devuelve un valor evaluado en la fila situada offset filas después de la fila actual dentro del marco ordenado. Esta función es similar a leadInFrame, pero siempre utiliza el marco ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING. Sintaxis
Para obtener más información sobre la sintaxis de las funciones de ventana, consulte: Funciones de ventana - Sintaxis. Parámetros
  • x — Nombre de la columna.
  • offset — Desplazamiento que se aplica. (U)Int*. (Opcional; 1 de forma predeterminada).
  • default — Valor que se devolverá si la fila calculada supera los límites del marco de ventana. (Opcional: el valor predeterminado del tipo de columna si se omite).
Valor devuelto
  • valor evaluado en la fila situada offset filas después de la fila actual dentro del marco ordenado.
Ejemplo Este ejemplo analiza datos históricos de los ganadores del Premio Nobel y usa la función lead para devolver una lista de ganadores sucesivos en la categoría de física.
Query
Query
Query
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026