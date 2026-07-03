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Devuelve el último valor evaluado dentro del marco ordenado. De forma predeterminada, se omiten los argumentos NULL; sin embargo, se puede usar el modificador RESPECT NULLS para cambiar este comportamiento. Sintaxis
Alias: anyLast.
El uso del modificador opcional RESPECT NULLS después de first_value(column_name) garantiza que no se omitan los argumentos NULL. Consulta el procesamiento de NULL para obtener más información.Alias: lastValueRespectNulls
Para obtener más información sobre la sintaxis de las funciones de ventana, consulta: Window Functions - Syntax. Valor devuelto
  • El último valor evaluado dentro de su marco ordenado.
Ejemplo En este ejemplo, la función last_value se utiliza para encontrar al futbolista con el salario más bajo en un conjunto de datos ficticio sobre los salarios de jugadores de la Premier League.
Query
Query
Response
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026