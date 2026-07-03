NULL; sin embargo, se puede usar el modificador
RESPECT NULLS para cambiar este comportamiento.
Sintaxis
Alias:
last_value (column_name) [[RESPECT NULLS] | [IGNORE NULLS]]
OVER ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column]
[ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_withing_the_group]] | [window_name])
FROM table_name
WINDOW window_name as ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column])
anyLast.
Para obtener más información sobre la sintaxis de las funciones de ventana, consulta: Window Functions - Syntax. Valor devuelto
El uso del modificador opcional
RESPECT NULLS después de
first_value(column_name) garantiza que no se omitan los argumentos
NULL.
Consulta el procesamiento de NULL para obtener más información.Alias:
lastValueRespectNulls
- El último valor evaluado dentro de su marco ordenado.
last_value se utiliza para encontrar al futbolista con el salario más bajo en un conjunto de datos ficticio sobre los salarios de jugadores de la Premier League.
Query
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS salaries;
CREATE TABLE salaries
(
`team` String,
`player` String,
`salary` UInt32,
`position` String
)
Engine = Memory;
INSERT INTO salaries FORMAT VALUES
('Port Elizabeth Barbarians', 'Gary Chen', 196000, 'F'),
('New Coreystad Archdukes', 'Charles Juarez', 190000, 'F'),
('Port Elizabeth Barbarians', 'Michael Stanley', 100000, 'D'),
('New Coreystad Archdukes', 'Scott Harrison', 180000, 'D'),
('Port Elizabeth Barbarians', 'Robert George', 195000, 'M'),
('South Hampton Seagulls', 'Douglas Benson', 150000, 'M'),
('South Hampton Seagulls', 'James Henderson', 140000, 'M');
Query
SELECT player, salary,
last_value(player) OVER (ORDER BY salary DESC RANGE BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING) AS lowest_paid_player
FROM salaries;
Response
┌─player──────────┬─salary─┬─lowest_paid_player─┐
1. │ Gary Chen │ 196000 │ Michael Stanley │
2. │ Robert George │ 195000 │ Michael Stanley │
3. │ Charles Juarez │ 190000 │ Michael Stanley │
4. │ Scott Harrison │ 180000 │ Michael Stanley │
5. │ Douglas Benson │ 150000 │ Michael Stanley │
6. │ James Henderson │ 140000 │ Michael Stanley │
7. │ Michael Stanley │ 100000 │ Michael Stanley │
└─────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────┘