-- short form (frame is bounded by the beginning of a partition and the current row)

-- an equalent of `ORDER BY order ASC ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW`

SELECT

part_key,

value ,

order,

groupArray( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC ) AS frame_values_short,

groupArray( value ) OVER ( PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC

ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW

) AS frame_values

FROM wf_frame

ORDER BY

part_key ASC ,

value ASC ;

┌─part_key─┬─ value ─┬─order─┬─frame_values_short─┬─frame_values─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1] │ [1] │

│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2] │ [1,2] │

│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [1,2,3] │ [1,2,3] │

│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [1,2,3,4] │ [1,2,3,4] │

│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │ [1,2,3,4,5] │