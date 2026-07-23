ClickHouse admite la gramática SQL estándar para ventanas y funciones de ventana. La tabla siguiente muestra qué funcionalidades se admiten actualmente:
Funciones de ventana estándar
|Característica
|¿Compatible?
|Comentario
|Especificación ad hoc de ventana (
count(*) OVER (PARTITION BY id ORDER BY time DESC))
|✅
|Expresiones que incluyen funciones de ventana, p. ej.,
(count(*) OVER ()) / 2
|✅
|Cláusula
WINDOW (
SELECT ... FROM table WINDOW w AS (PARTITION BY id))
|✅
|Marco
ROWS
|✅
|Marco
RANGE
|✅
|Se usa de forma predeterminada cuando no se especifica explícitamente un marco (
RANGE BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW).
|Sintaxis
INTERVAL para el marco
DateTime
RANGE OFFSET
|❌
|En su lugar, especifique el número de segundos (
RANGE funciona con cualquier tipo numérico).
|Marco
GROUPS
|❌
|Cálculo de funciones de agregación sobre un marco (
sum(value) OVER (ORDER BY time))
|✅
|Se admiten todas las funciones de agregación.
rank(),
dense_rank()/
denseRank(),
row_number()
|✅
percent_rank()/
percentRank()
|✅
|Calcula de forma eficiente la posición relativa de un valor dentro de una partición. Sustituye el cálculo manual en SQL, más detallado y computacionalmente más costoso, expresado como
ifNull((rank() OVER (PARTITION BY x ORDER BY y) - 1) / nullif(count(1) OVER (PARTITION BY x) - 1, 0), 0).
cume_dist()
|✅
|Calcula la distribución acumulada de un valor dentro de un grupo de valores. Devuelve el porcentaje de filas con valores menores o iguales que el valor de la fila actual.
lag/lead(value, offset)
|✅
|También puede usar una de las siguientes alternativas:
1)
any(value) OVER (... ROWS BETWEEN <offset> PRECEDING AND <offset> PRECEDING), o
FOLLOWING en lugar de
PRECEDING para
lead
2)
lagInFrame/leadInFrame, que son análogas pero respetan el marco de ventana. Para obtener un comportamiento idéntico a
lag/lead, use
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING.
ntile(buckets)
|✅
|Especifique la ventana como, por ejemplo,
(PARTITION BY x ORDER BY y ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING).
Sintaxis
aggregate_function (column_name)
OVER ([[PARTITION BY grouping_column] [ORDER BY sorting_column]
[ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_within_the_group]] | [window_name])
FROM table_name
WINDOW window_name as ([
[PARTITION BY grouping_column]
[ORDER BY sorting_column]
[ROWS or RANGE expression_to_bound_rows_within_the_group]
])
PARTITION BY- define cómo dividir un conjunto de resultados en grupos.
ORDER BY- define cómo ordenar las filas dentro del grupo durante el cálculo de aggregate_function.
ROWS or RANGE- define los límites del marco; aggregate_function se calcula dentro de ese marco.
WINDOW- permite que varias expresiones usen la misma definición de ventana.
PARTITION
┌─────────────────┐ <-- UNBOUNDED PRECEDING (BEGINNING of the PARTITION)
│ │
│ │
│=================│ <-- N PRECEDING <─┐
│ N ROWS │ │ F
│ Before CURRENT │ │ R
│~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~│ <-- CURRENT ROW │ A
│ M ROWS │ │ M
│ After CURRENT │ │ E
│=================│ <-- M FOLLOWING <─┘
│ │
│ │
└─────────────────┘ <--- UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING (END of the PARTITION)
Las siguientes funciones solo pueden usarse como funciones de ventana. La mayoría son funciones SQL estándar;
Funciones que solo pueden usarse como funciones de ventana
lagInFrame,
leadInFrame y
nonNegativeDerivative son extensiones de ClickHouse.
|Función
|Descripción
row_number()
|Numera la fila actual dentro de su partición a partir de 1.
first_value(x)
|Devuelve el primer valor evaluado dentro de su marco ordenado.
last_value(x)
|Devuelve el último valor evaluado dentro de su marco ordenado.
nth_value(x, offset)
|Devuelve el primer valor distinto de
NULL evaluado en la n.ª fila (
offset) de su marco ordenado.
rank()
|Asigna un rango a la fila actual dentro de su partición, con huecos.
dense_rank()
|Asigna un rango a la fila actual dentro de su partición, sin huecos.
percent_rank()
|Calcula el rango relativo de la fila actual dentro de su partición, como un valor entre 0 y 1.
cume_dist()
|Calcula la distribución acumulada de un valor dentro de un grupo de valores.
lag(x, offset)
|Devuelve el valor evaluado en la fila situada
offset filas antes de la fila actual dentro de la partición.
lead(x, offset)
|Devuelve el valor evaluado en la fila situada
offset filas después de la fila actual dentro de la partición.
lagInFrame(x)
|Devuelve el valor evaluado en la fila que se encuentra un número especificado de filas físicas antes de la fila actual dentro del marco ordenado.
leadInFrame(x)
|Devuelve el valor evaluado en la fila que se encuentra un número especificado de filas después de la fila actual dentro del marco ordenado.
ntile(buckets)
|Divide las filas ordenadas dentro de una partición en el número indicado de buckets y devuelve el número de bucket de la fila actual.
nonNegativeDerivative(metric_column, timestamp_column[, INTERVAL X UNITS])
|Calcula la derivada no negativa de
metric_column con respecto a
timestamp_column. Es específica de ClickHouse.
Veamos algunos ejemplos de cómo se pueden utilizar las funciones de ventana.
Ejemplos
Numerar filas
CREATE TABLE salaries
(
`team` String,
`player` String,
`salary` UInt32,
`position` String
)
Engine = Memory;
INSERT INTO salaries FORMAT Values
('Port Elizabeth Barbarians', 'Gary Chen', 195000, 'F'),
('New Coreystad Archdukes', 'Charles Juarez', 190000, 'F'),
('Port Elizabeth Barbarians', 'Michael Stanley', 150000, 'D'),
('New Coreystad Archdukes', 'Scott Harrison', 150000, 'D'),
('Port Elizabeth Barbarians', 'Robert George', 195000, 'M');
SELECT
player,
salary,
row_number() OVER (ORDER BY salary ASC) AS row
FROM salaries;
┌─player──────────┬─salary─┬─row─┐
│ Michael Stanley │ 150000 │ 1 │
│ Scott Harrison │ 150000 │ 2 │
│ Charles Juarez │ 190000 │ 3 │
│ Gary Chen │ 195000 │ 4 │
│ Robert George │ 195000 │ 5 │
└─────────────────┴────────┴─────┘
SELECT
player,
salary,
row_number() OVER (ORDER BY salary ASC) AS row,
rank() OVER (ORDER BY salary ASC) AS rank,
dense_rank() OVER (ORDER BY salary ASC) AS denseRank
FROM salaries;
┌─player──────────┬─salary─┬─row─┬─rank─┬─denseRank─┐
│ Michael Stanley │ 150000 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │
│ Scott Harrison │ 150000 │ 2 │ 1 │ 1 │
│ Charles Juarez │ 190000 │ 3 │ 3 │ 2 │
│ Gary Chen │ 195000 │ 4 │ 4 │ 3 │
│ Robert George │ 195000 │ 5 │ 4 │ 3 │
└─────────────────┴────────┴─────┴──────┴───────────┘
Compara el salario de cada jugador con el promedio de su equipo.
Funciones de agregación
SELECT
player,
salary,
team,
avg(salary) OVER (PARTITION BY team) AS teamAvg,
salary - teamAvg AS diff
FROM salaries;
Compare el salario de cada jugador con el salario máximo de su equipo.
┌─player──────────┬─salary─┬─team──────────────────────┬─teamAvg─┬───diff─┐
│ Charles Juarez │ 190000 │ New Coreystad Archdukes │ 170000 │ 20000 │
│ Scott Harrison │ 150000 │ New Coreystad Archdukes │ 170000 │ -20000 │
│ Gary Chen │ 195000 │ Port Elizabeth Barbarians │ 180000 │ 15000 │
│ Michael Stanley │ 150000 │ Port Elizabeth Barbarians │ 180000 │ -30000 │
│ Robert George │ 195000 │ Port Elizabeth Barbarians │ 180000 │ 15000 │
└─────────────────┴────────┴───────────────────────────┴─────────┴────────┘
SELECT
player,
salary,
team,
max(salary) OVER (PARTITION BY team) AS teamMax,
salary - teamMax AS diff
FROM salaries;
┌─player──────────┬─salary─┬─team──────────────────────┬─teamMax─┬───diff─┐
│ Charles Juarez │ 190000 │ New Coreystad Archdukes │ 190000 │ 0 │
│ Scott Harrison │ 150000 │ New Coreystad Archdukes │ 190000 │ -40000 │
│ Gary Chen │ 195000 │ Port Elizabeth Barbarians │ 195000 │ 0 │
│ Michael Stanley │ 150000 │ Port Elizabeth Barbarians │ 195000 │ -45000 │
│ Robert George │ 195000 │ Port Elizabeth Barbarians │ 195000 │ 0 │
└─────────────────┴────────┴───────────────────────────┴─────────┴────────┘
Particionamiento por columna
CREATE TABLE wf_partition
(
`part_key` UInt64,
`value` UInt64,
`order` UInt64
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO wf_partition FORMAT Values
(1,1,1), (1,2,2), (1,3,3), (2,0,0), (3,0,0);
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key) AS frame_values
FROM wf_partition
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1,2,3] │ <┐
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2,3] │ │ 1-st group
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [1,2,3] │ <┘
│ 2 │ 0 │ 0 │ [0] │ <- 2-nd group
│ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ [0] │ <- 3-d group
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘
Límites del marco
CREATE TABLE wf_frame
(
`part_key` UInt64,
`value` UInt64,
`order` UInt64
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO wf_frame FORMAT Values
(1,1,1), (1,2,2), (1,3,3), (1,4,4), (1,5,5);
-- Frame is bounded by bounds of a partition (BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING)
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (
PARTITION BY part_key
ORDER BY order ASC
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING
) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘
-- short form - no bound expression, no order by,
-- an equalent of `ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING`
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key) AS frame_values_short,
groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING
) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values_short─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴────────────────────┴──────────────┘
-- frame is bounded by the beginning of a partition and the current row
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (
PARTITION BY part_key
ORDER BY order ASC
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1] │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2] │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [1,2,3] │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [1,2,3,4] │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘
-- short form (frame is bounded by the beginning of a partition and the current row)
-- an equalent of `ORDER BY order ASC ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW`
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC) AS frame_values_short,
groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values_short─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1] │ [1] │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2] │ [1,2] │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [1,2,3] │ [1,2,3] │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [1,2,3,4] │ [1,2,3,4] │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴────────────────────┴──────────────┘
-- frame is bounded by the beginning of a partition and the current row, but order is backward
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [5,4,3,2,1] │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [5,4,3,2] │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [5,4,3] │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [5,4] │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [5] │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘
-- sliding frame - 1 PRECEDING ROW AND CURRENT ROW
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (
PARTITION BY part_key
ORDER BY order ASC
ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1] │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2] │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [2,3] │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [3,4] │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [4,5] │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘
-- sliding frame - ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER (
PARTITION BY part_key
ORDER BY order ASC
ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING
) AS frame_values
FROM wf_frame
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [1,2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [2,3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [3,4,5] │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [4,5] │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┘
-- row_number does not respect the frame, so rn_1 = rn_2 = rn_3 != rn_4
SELECT
part_key,
value,
order,
groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values,
row_number() OVER w1 AS rn_1,
sum(1) OVER w1 AS rn_2,
row_number() OVER w2 AS rn_3,
sum(1) OVER w2 AS rn_4
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW
w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order DESC),
w2 AS (
PARTITION BY part_key
ORDER BY order DESC
ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
)
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─part_key─┬─value─┬─order─┬─frame_values─┬─rn_1─┬─rn_2─┬─rn_3─┬─rn_4─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ [5,4,3,2,1] │ 5 │ 5 │ 5 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ [5,4,3,2] │ 4 │ 4 │ 4 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 3 │ [5,4,3] │ 3 │ 3 │ 3 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 4 │ [5,4] │ 2 │ 2 │ 2 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 5 │ [5] │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │
└──────────┴───────┴───────┴──────────────┴──────┴──────┴──────┴──────┘
-- first_value and last_value respect the frame
SELECT
groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1,
first_value(value) OVER w1 AS first_value_1,
last_value(value) OVER w1 AS last_value_1,
groupArray(value) OVER w2 AS frame_values_2,
first_value(value) OVER w2 AS first_value_2,
last_value(value) OVER w2 AS last_value_2
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW
w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC),
w2 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─frame_values_1─┬─first_value_1─┬─last_value_1─┬─frame_values_2─┬─first_value_2─┬─last_value_2─┐
│ [1] │ 1 │ 1 │ [1] │ 1 │ 1 │
│ [1,2] │ 1 │ 2 │ [1,2] │ 1 │ 2 │
│ [1,2,3] │ 1 │ 3 │ [2,3] │ 2 │ 3 │
│ [1,2,3,4] │ 1 │ 4 │ [3,4] │ 3 │ 4 │
│ [1,2,3,4,5] │ 1 │ 5 │ [4,5] │ 4 │ 5 │
└────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┘
-- second value within the frame
SELECT
groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1,
nth_value(value, 2) OVER w1 AS second_value
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC ROWS BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─frame_values_1─┬─second_value─┐
│ [1] │ 0 │
│ [1,2] │ 2 │
│ [1,2,3] │ 2 │
│ [1,2,3,4] │ 2 │
│ [2,3,4,5] │ 3 │
└────────────────┴──────────────┘
-- second value within the frame + Null for missing values
SELECT
groupArray(value) OVER w1 AS frame_values_1,
nth_value(toNullable(value), 2) OVER w1 AS second_value
FROM wf_frame
WINDOW w1 AS (PARTITION BY part_key ORDER BY order ASC ROWS BETWEEN 3 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW)
ORDER BY
part_key ASC,
value ASC;
┌─frame_values_1─┬─second_value─┐
│ [1] │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ [1,2] │ 2 │
│ [1,2,3] │ 2 │
│ [1,2,3,4] │ 2 │
│ [2,3,4,5] │ 3 │
└────────────────┴──────────────┘
Los siguientes ejemplos resuelven problemas habituales en el mundo real.
Ejemplos reales
Salario máximo/total por departamento
CREATE TABLE employees
(
`department` String,
`employee_name` String,
`salary` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO employees FORMAT Values
('Finance', 'Jonh', 200),
('Finance', 'Joan', 210),
('Finance', 'Jean', 505),
('IT', 'Tim', 200),
('IT', 'Anna', 300),
('IT', 'Elen', 500);
SELECT
department,
employee_name AS emp,
salary,
max_salary_per_dep,
total_salary_per_dep,
round((salary / total_salary_per_dep) * 100, 2) AS `share_per_dep(%)`
FROM
(
SELECT
department,
employee_name,
salary,
max(salary) OVER wndw AS max_salary_per_dep,
sum(salary) OVER wndw AS total_salary_per_dep
FROM employees
WINDOW wndw AS (
PARTITION BY department
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING
)
ORDER BY
department ASC,
employee_name ASC
);
┌─department─┬─emp──┬─salary─┬─max_salary_per_dep─┬─total_salary_per_dep─┬─share_per_dep(%)─┐
│ Finance │ Jean │ 505 │ 505 │ 915 │ 55.19 │
│ Finance │ Joan │ 210 │ 505 │ 915 │ 22.95 │
│ Finance │ Jonh │ 200 │ 505 │ 915 │ 21.86 │
│ IT │ Anna │ 300 │ 500 │ 1000 │ 30 │
│ IT │ Elen │ 500 │ 500 │ 1000 │ 50 │
│ IT │ Tim │ 200 │ 500 │ 1000 │ 20 │
└────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────────────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────┘
Suma acumulada
CREATE TABLE warehouse
(
`item` String,
`ts` DateTime,
`value` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory
INSERT INTO warehouse VALUES
('sku38', '2020-01-01', 9),
('sku38', '2020-02-01', 1),
('sku38', '2020-03-01', -4),
('sku1', '2020-01-01', 1),
('sku1', '2020-02-01', 1),
('sku1', '2020-03-01', 1);
SELECT
item,
ts,
value,
sum(value) OVER (PARTITION BY item ORDER BY ts ASC) AS stock_balance
FROM warehouse
ORDER BY
item ASC,
ts ASC;
┌─item──┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬─stock_balance─┐
│ sku1 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 1 │ 1 │
│ sku1 │ 2020-02-01 00:00:00 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ sku1 │ 2020-03-01 00:00:00 │ 1 │ 3 │
│ sku38 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 9 │ 9 │
│ sku38 │ 2020-02-01 00:00:00 │ 1 │ 10 │
│ sku38 │ 2020-03-01 00:00:00 │ -4 │ 6 │
└───────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────┘
Media móvil / deslizante (cada 3 filas)
CREATE TABLE sensors
(
`metric` String,
`ts` DateTime,
`value` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory;
insert into sensors values('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:00', 87),
('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:01', 77),
('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:02', 93),
('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:03', 87),
('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:04', 87),
('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:05', 87),
('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:06', 87),
('cpu_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:07', 87);
SELECT
metric,
ts,
value,
avg(value) OVER (
PARTITION BY metric
ORDER BY ts ASC
ROWS BETWEEN 2 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW
) AS moving_avg_temp
FROM sensors
ORDER BY
metric ASC,
ts ASC;
┌─metric───┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬───moving_avg_temp─┐
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:01 │ 77 │ 82 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:02 │ 93 │ 85.66666666666667 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:03 │ 87 │ 85.66666666666667 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:04 │ 87 │ 89 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:05 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:06 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:07 │ 87 │ 87 │
└──────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────────┘
Media móvil / deslizante (cada 10 segundos)
SELECT
metric,
ts,
value,
avg(value) OVER (PARTITION BY metric ORDER BY ts
RANGE BETWEEN 10 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS moving_avg_10_seconds_temp
FROM sensors
ORDER BY
metric ASC,
ts ASC;
┌─metric───┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬─moving_avg_10_seconds_temp─┐
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:01:10 │ 77 │ 77 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:02:20 │ 93 │ 93 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:03:30 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:04:40 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:05:50 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:06:00 │ 87 │ 87 │
│ cpu_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:07:10 │ 87 │ 87 │
└──────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────┘
La temperatura se almacena con precisión de segundos, pero al usar
media móvil / deslizante (por 10 días)
Range y
ORDER BY toDate(ts) formamos un marco de 10 unidades y, como
toDate(ts), la unidad es un día.
CREATE TABLE sensors
(
`metric` String,
`ts` DateTime,
`value` Float
)
ENGINE = Memory;
insert into sensors values('ambient_temp', '2020-01-01 00:00:00', 16),
('ambient_temp', '2020-01-01 12:00:00', 16),
('ambient_temp', '2020-01-02 11:00:00', 9),
('ambient_temp', '2020-01-02 12:00:00', 9),
('ambient_temp', '2020-02-01 10:00:00', 10),
('ambient_temp', '2020-02-01 12:00:00', 10),
('ambient_temp', '2020-02-10 12:00:00', 12),
('ambient_temp', '2020-02-10 13:00:00', 12),
('ambient_temp', '2020-02-20 12:00:01', 16),
('ambient_temp', '2020-03-01 12:00:00', 16),
('ambient_temp', '2020-03-01 12:00:00', 16),
('ambient_temp', '2020-03-01 12:00:00', 16);
SELECT
metric,
ts,
value,
round(avg(value) OVER (PARTITION BY metric ORDER BY toDate(ts)
RANGE BETWEEN 10 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW),2) AS moving_avg_10_days_temp
FROM sensors
ORDER BY
metric ASC,
ts ASC;
┌─metric───────┬──────────────────ts─┬─value─┬─moving_avg_10_days_temp─┐
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 16 │ 16 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-01 12:00:00 │ 16 │ 16 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-02 11:00:00 │ 9 │ 12.5 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-01-02 12:00:00 │ 9 │ 12.5 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-01 10:00:00 │ 10 │ 10 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-01 12:00:00 │ 10 │ 10 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-10 12:00:00 │ 12 │ 11 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-10 13:00:00 │ 12 │ 11 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-02-20 12:00:01 │ 16 │ 13.33 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-03-01 12:00:00 │ 16 │ 16 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-03-01 12:00:00 │ 16 │ 16 │
│ ambient_temp │ 2020-03-01 12:00:00 │ 16 │ 16 │
└──────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────────────────┘
Referencias
La hoja de ruta para la compatibilidad inicial con las funciones de ventana está en este issue. Todos los issues de GitHub relacionados con las funciones de ventana tienen la etiqueta comp-window-functions.
Issues de GitHub
Estas pruebas contienen ejemplos de la sintaxis admitida actualmente: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/performance/window_functions.xml https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/queries/0_stateless/01591_window_functions.sql
Pruebas
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-select.html#SQL-WINDOW https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/sql-expressions.html#SYNTAX-WINDOW-FUNCTIONS https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/functions-window.html https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/tutorial-window.html
Documentación de Postgres
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-function-descriptions.html https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-usage.html https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-frames.html