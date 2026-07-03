Skip to main content
ClickStack supports visualizations based on raw SQL queries. This gives you full control over the query logic while still integrating with dashboard-level time ranges, filters, and chart rendering. SQL-based visualizations are useful when you need to go beyond the built-in Chart Explorer — for example, to join tables or build complex aggregations that are not supported by the chart builder.

Creating a SQL-based visualization

To create a SQL-based visualization, open a dashboard tile editor and select the SQL tab. From there:
  1. Select a ClickHouse connection to run the query against.
  2. Optionally select a Source — this enables dashboard-level filters to be applied to your chart via the $__filters macro.
  3. Write your SQL query in the editor, using query parameters and macros to integrate with the dashboard time range and filters.
  4. Click the play button to preview results, then Save.

Query parameters

Query parameters allow your SQL to reference the dashboard’s current time range and granularity. They use the ClickHouse parameterized query syntax: {paramName:Type}.

Available parameters

The parameters available depend on the chart type: Line and Stacked Bar charts: Table, Pie, and Number charts:

Macros

Macros are shortcuts that expand into common ClickHouse SQL expressions. They are prefixed with $__ and are replaced before the query is sent to ClickHouse.

Time boundary macros

These macros return a ClickHouse expression representing the dashboard’s start or end time. They take no arguments.

Time filter macros

These macros generate a WHERE clause fragment that filters a column to the dashboard time range. Example expansion of $__timeFilter(TimestampTime):

Time interval macros

These macros bucket a timestamp column into intervals matching the dashboard granularity. They are typically used in SELECT and GROUP BY clauses for time series charts. These are only available for Line and Stacked-bar visualizations. Example expansion of $__timeInterval(TimestampTime):

Dashboard filter macro

When a Source is selected on the chart and dashboard filters are active, $__filters expands to the corresponding SQL WHERE conditions. When no source is selected or no filters are applied, it expands to (1=1), so it is always safe to include in a WHERE clause.

How query results are plotted

ClickStack automatically maps result columns to chart elements based on column types. The mapping rules differ by chart type.

Line and Stacked Bar charts

Pie chart

Number chart

Table chart

All result columns are displayed directly as table columns.

Examples

Required system table accessYou will need to specify otel_v2.otel_logs or otel_v2.otel_traces if running the following examples on play-clickstack.clickhouse.com.

Line chart — log count over time by service

This query counts log events per service, bucketed into time intervals matching the dashboard granularity.
  • ts (DateTime) is used as the x-axis timestamp.
  • count (numeric) is plotted as the series value.
  • ServiceName (string) creates a separate line per service.

Line chart — using macros

The same query written using macros for brevity:

Stacked bar chart — error count by severity

Table chart — top 10 slowest endpoints

Pie chart — request distribution by service

  • request_count (numeric) determines each slice’s size.
  • ServiceName (string) labels each slice.

Number chart — total error count

The single numeric value total_errors from the first row is displayed.

Notes

  • SQL-based visualizations execute with readonly mode enabled — only SELECT queries are permitted.
  • SQL-based visualizations must be exactly one SQL query - multiple queries are not supported.
  • The SQL editor provides autocomplete suggestions for both query parameters and macros.
  • A source must be selected to apply dashboard filters to SQL-based visualizations. The source should match the table being queried, for accurate filtering.
Last modified on July 3, 2026