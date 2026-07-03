Creating a SQL-based visualizationTo create a SQL-based visualization, open a dashboard tile editor and select the SQL tab. From there:
- Select a ClickHouse connection to run the query against.
- Optionally select a Source — this enables dashboard-level filters to be applied to your chart via the
$__filtersmacro.
- Write your SQL query in the editor, using query parameters and macros to integrate with the dashboard time range and filters.
- Click the play button to preview results, then Save.
Query parametersQuery parameters allow your SQL to reference the dashboard’s current time range and granularity. They use the ClickHouse parameterized query syntax:
{paramName:Type}.
Available parametersThe parameters available depend on the chart type: Line and Stacked Bar charts:
Table, Pie, and Number charts:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
{startDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Start of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
{endDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|End of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
{intervalSeconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Time bucket size in seconds (based on granularity)
{intervalMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Time bucket size in milliseconds (based on granularity)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
{startDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|Start of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
{endDateMilliseconds:Int64}
|Int64
|End of the dashboard date range (milliseconds since epoch)
MacrosMacros are shortcuts that expand into common ClickHouse SQL expressions. They are prefixed with
$__ and are replaced before the query is sent to ClickHouse.
Time boundary macrosThese macros return a ClickHouse expression representing the dashboard’s start or end time. They take no arguments.
|Macro
|Expands to
|Column type
$__fromTime
toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64}))
|DateTime
$__toTime
toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64}))
|DateTime
$__fromTime_ms
fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64})
|DateTime64
$__toTime_ms
fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64})
|DateTime64
$__interval_s
{intervalSeconds:Int64}
|Int64
Time filter macrosThese macros generate a
WHERE clause fragment that filters a column to the dashboard time range.
Example expansion of
|Macro
|Description
$__timeFilter(column)
|Filters a
DateTime column to the dashboard range
$__timeFilter_ms(column)
|Filters a
DateTime64 (millisecond) column to the dashboard range
$__dateFilter(column)
|Filters a
Date column to the dashboard range
$__dateTimeFilter(dateCol, timeCol)
|Filters using separate
Date and
DateTime columns
$__dt(dateCol, timeCol)
|Alias for
$__dateTimeFilter
$__timeFilter(TimestampTime):
TimestampTime >= toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64}))
AND TimestampTime <= toDateTime(fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64}))
Time interval macrosThese macros bucket a timestamp column into intervals matching the dashboard granularity. They are typically used in
SELECT and
GROUP BY clauses for time series charts. These are only available for Line and Stacked-bar visualizations.
Example expansion of
|Macro
|Description
$__timeInterval(column)
|Buckets a
DateTime column into intervals of
intervalSeconds
$__timeInterval_ms(column)
|Buckets a
DateTime64 column into intervals of
intervalMilliseconds
$__timeInterval(TimestampTime):
toStartOfInterval(toDateTime(TimestampTime), INTERVAL {intervalSeconds:Int64} second)
Dashboard filter macro
When a Source is selected on the chart and dashboard filters are active,
|Macro
|Description
$__filters
|Replaced with the dashboard-level filter conditions (requires a Source to be selected)
$__filters expands to the corresponding SQL
WHERE conditions. When no source is selected or no filters are applied, it expands to
(1=1), so it is always safe to include in a
WHERE clause.
How query results are plottedClickStack automatically maps result columns to chart elements based on column types. The mapping rules differ by chart type.
Line and Stacked Bar charts
|Role
|Column type
|Description
|Timestamp
|First
Date or
DateTime column
|Used as the x-axis.
|Series Value
|All numeric columns
|Each numeric column is plotted as a separate series. These are typically aggregate values.
|Group Names
|String, Map, or Array columns
|Optional. Rows with different group values are plotted as separate series.
Pie chart
|Role
|Column type
|Description
|Slice Value
|First numeric column
|Determines each slice’s size.
|Slice Label
|String, Map, or Array columns
|Optional. Each unique value becomes a slice label.
Number chart
|Role
|Column type
|Description
|Number
|First numeric column
|The value from the first row of the first numeric column is displayed.
Table chartAll result columns are displayed directly as table columns.
Examples
Required system table accessYou will need to specify
otel_v2.otel_logs or
otel_v2.otel_traces if running the following examples on play-clickstack.clickhouse.com.
Line chart — log count over time by serviceThis query counts log events per service, bucketed into time intervals matching the dashboard granularity.
SELECT
toStartOfInterval(TimestampTime, INTERVAL {intervalSeconds:Int64} second) AS ts,
ServiceName,
count() AS count
FROM otel_logs
WHERE TimestampTime >= fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({startDateMilliseconds:Int64})
AND TimestampTime < fromUnixTimestamp64Milli({endDateMilliseconds:Int64})
AND $__filters
GROUP BY ServiceName, ts
ORDER BY ts ASC
ts(DateTime) is used as the x-axis timestamp.
count(numeric) is plotted as the series value.
ServiceName(string) creates a separate line per service.
Line chart — using macrosThe same query written using macros for brevity:
SELECT
$__timeInterval(TimestampTime) AS ts,
ServiceName,
count() AS count
FROM otel_logs
WHERE $__timeFilter(TimestampTime)
AND $__filters
GROUP BY ServiceName, ts
ORDER BY ts ASC
Stacked bar chart — error count by severity
SELECT
$__timeInterval(TimestampTime) AS ts,
lower(SeverityText),
count() AS count
FROM otel_logs
WHERE $__timeFilter(TimestampTime)
AND lower(SeverityText) IN ('error', 'warn')
AND $__filters
GROUP BY SeverityText, ts
ORDER BY ts ASC
Table chart — top 10 slowest endpoints
SELECT
SpanName AS endpoint,
avg(Duration) / 1000 AS avg_duration_ms,
count() AS request_count
FROM otel_traces
WHERE $__timeFilter(Timestamp)
AND $__filters
GROUP BY SpanName
ORDER BY avg_duration_ms DESC
LIMIT 10
Pie chart — request distribution by service
SELECT
ServiceName,
count() AS request_count
FROM otel_traces
WHERE $__timeFilter(Timestamp)
AND $__filters
GROUP BY ServiceName
request_count(numeric) determines each slice’s size.
ServiceName(string) labels each slice.
Number chart — total error count
The single numeric value
SELECT
count() AS total_errors
FROM otel_logs
WHERE $__timeFilter(TimestampTime)
AND SeverityText = 'error'
AND $__filters
total_errors from the first row is displayed.
Notes
- SQL-based visualizations execute with
readonlymode enabled — only
SELECTqueries are permitted.
- SQL-based visualizations must be exactly one SQL query - multiple queries are not supported.
- The SQL editor provides autocomplete suggestions for both query parameters and macros.
- A source must be selected to apply dashboard filters to SQL-based visualizations. The source should match the table being queried, for accurate filtering.