ClickStack includes a library of pre-built dashboard templates that give you instant visibility into common infrastructure and application metrics.
Browsing available templates
To browse the built-in template library, navigate to Dashboards and click Browse dashboard templates.
This opens the template gallery, where templates are organized by category. Click Import to begin the import flow for that template.
Importing a template
To import a template, a data source must be set for each dashboard visualization. Select a data source from the dropdown for each visualization, then click
Finish Import.
Pre-built templates
OTel runtime metrics
The built-in OTel Runtime Metrics templates are designed for applications instrumented with OpenTelemetry runtime metrics.
Notes:
- Each template is configured with a custom filter for services which have the
telemetry.sdk.language resource attribute matching the dashboard’s runtime.
- Environments with custom ClickHouse metric table schemas may need to adjust this filter to query the correct Service Name and Resource Attributes columns.
- For high-volume environments, filter load times can be reduced by materializing the
ResourceAttributes['telemetry.sdk.language'] column.
- Templates reference up-to-date OTel Semantic Conventions when published, and are updated periodically as the OTel Spec is updated. For services instrumented with older OTel SDKs, the visualizations may need to be edited to reference older metric names.
Last modified on July 3, 2026